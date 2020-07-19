 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Meanwhile in North Georgia, the combination of the pandemic and the protests have been a boon for one local business owner   (newschannel9.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Fort Oglethorpe gun shop, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, Catoosa County, Georgia, protests, sales  
•       •       •

Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was going to be a funeral home.  Well than, it might be a a thing that will cause a boon to funeral homes.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's more "South Tennessee" than north Georgia.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's funny is that I can not find a reliable source of info on upcoming protests.  Every link or article I find is about past protests, or protests in other states.  Where are all these panicked buyers getting their info from?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

flamark: That's more "South Tennessee" than north Georgia.


What's the even supposed to mean? They play their riverside banjos in a different key or something?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Where are all these panicked buyers getting their info from?


Gun stores, probably!
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully if it's mostly first time buyers, its liberals buying them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fort Oglethorpe, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Realize that the character's last name is spelled differently.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RGR stock ticker up about 100% on the year already. They arent kidding.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well... range time is mostly outside, already involves wearing some PPE, and inherently requires staying 2-3 meters apart.

Seems like a pretty good hobby for pandemic conditions, honestly, I might pick it back up myself once I'm getting paychecks again if I'm still stateside.
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: flamark: That's more "South Tennessee" than north Georgia.

What's the even supposed to mean? They play their riverside banjos in a different key or something?


It means Chattanooga metro.

Fun Fact: Chattanooga metro's only Costco is in Georgia.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honest question : I don't own a gun but if I bought one I would want to be properly trained. Is the lockdown allowing training classes and shooting ranges to be open?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: What's funny is that I can not find a reliable source of info on upcoming protests.  Every link or article I find is about past protests, or protests in other states.  Where are all these panicked buyers getting their info from?


Q
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are actually people in Georgia who didn't own a gun before the pandemic? Perhaps I have been the victim of misinformation.
 
Indiegent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People are afraid. The Media, left and right are peddling partisan propaganda instead of the news. Trumpers expect Antifa to steal their horde of canned Spam and rape their dog, Bidenistas just know the "Badgeless" secret police from Portland are coming for their game consoles and rainbow flags. The truth doesn't sell advertising, fear does, and besides, the truth is rolling around the bottom drawers of some lobbyist owned congressmen and has been there since 2016.
READ MULTIPLE SOURCES
ASK QUESTIONS
WEAR A MASK
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE.
And to quote the X Files, Trust Noone....
Except experienced trained health professionals.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Honest question : I don't own a gun but if I bought one I would want to be properly trained. Is the lockdown allowing training classes and shooting ranges to be open?


Of course if you bought a weapon you would want to know how to use and how to use it safely. But you're not running out and buying a weapon because of some imaginary roving gang of Anti-Fa. If you were, you would probably think you don't need training.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: What's funny is that I can not find a reliable source of info on upcoming protests.  Every link or article I find is about past protests, or protests in other states.  Where are all these panicked buyers getting their info from?


The American Taliban Ministry of Sacred Arms.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: What's funny is that I can not find a reliable source of info on upcoming protests.  Every link or article I find is about past protests, or protests in other states.  Where are all these panicked buyers getting their info from?


Right wing sites are saying every protest is actually a violent riot and Dem cities are on fire, and police in every city should do like the Feds in Portland.

Also, unmarked cars have been a thing for decades and Dems are the real facists.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is it a gun shop- why am I even asking?
 
Pincy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because this is the US it was either guns or morgues. Guns it is. I'm guessing morgues is in second place.

Really wish I was fortunate enough to have been born a few hundred miles north of here in the country above.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Hopefully if it's mostly first time buyers, its liberals buying them.


You'd think a few of them would realize what they've unleashed.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"They're worried if the area that they're in is defunded, they'll be in a situation where they call 911 and nobody will show up," Richardson said.

A friendly reminder that liberals and moderates need to be careful about the language they use to describe things because right-wingers are reactionary morons who will spend tens of thousands of dollars and dozens of man hours to stockpile weapons, but not 10 minutes to research and understand the decades-old phrase they've suddenly become terrified about.
 
