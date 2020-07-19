 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   "Hey Bubba, let's go an fish over near that hydroelectric dam. I hear the fish are biting right near the turbine intakes. What could possibly go wrong?"   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CFD recommends that no one venture into areas where it is posted that there are dangerous waters.

YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHERE TO FISH!  This is a free country and I'm a sovereign citizen exercising my Constitutional right to fish where I please, and there ain't no godless heathen Socialist gonna take away my freedoms!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sucked.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From TFA: "Battalion Chief Don Bowman says this was his sixth rescue at that location."

Damn. Rednecks gonna redneck.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Only fish near a nuclear dam.  The intakes are just for show.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Only fish near a nuclear dam.  The intakes are just for show.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: CFD recommends that no one venture into areas where it is posted that there are dangerous waters.

YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHERE TO FISH!  This is a free country and I'm a sovereign citizen exercising my Constitutional right to fish where I please, and there ain't no godless heathen Socialist gonna take away my freedoms!


Nanny state liberals.

Son, we're jumping in that water. Now pay attention, this is freedom.
When I was a kid (this is a totally intact memory kids!)we used to dive right through dam turbines. And we turned out just fine.

I believe these waterway sign people have an agenda.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You might say the time is right for getting out while they still can...

Uncle Tupelo - Chickamauga (Video)
Youtube 9ilDhb2qk1M
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shoulda let them Darwin themselves out of existence.  The only down side of that is it probably would have damaged the turbine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The original 1978 Piranha movie was filmed just above the spillway of a dam in West Austin.  The dam operations house is featured in the movie.   Never fished for piranha there from my sailboat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can these guys be billed for the services they caused the need for? Like with some intentionally set wildfires, they bill the arsonist for the cost of the emergency services to mitigate the fire. These guys made a poor choose and the affected municipality could recoup some of the expenses not otherwise incurred despite their poor choices?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: Shoulda let them Darwin themselves out of existence.  The only down side of that is it probably would have damaged the turbine.


they would just drown being crushed against the intake filters
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How about we fine good ole Bubba double what it cost to rescue his drunk ass?
 
