(AP News) 600,000
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like the regular flu. It'll go away. It's all hype.

/waiting for the Kool Aid to wear off
//only had a sip
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: It's just like the regular flu. It'll go away. It's all hype.

/waiting for the Kool Aid to wear off
//only had a sip


In all fairness to Trump, when he said Covid-19 would be gone in April, he did not say April of which year.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.


Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.


very similar to how we are responsible for 25% of GHG emissions.

We're clueless, selfish , short-sighted toddlers who eschew science and social contracts.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To my American Farkers: I'm sorry.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !


Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !


when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zobear: HomoHabilis: It's just like the regular flu. It'll go away. It's all hype.

/waiting for the Kool Aid to wear off
//only had a sip

In all fairness to Trump, when he said Covid-19 would be gone in April, he did not say April of which year.


Or decade, or century.

On the up side, my movie of him being POTUS for 10 years seems legit possible now, so there's that?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.


Yeah, but we're about 4% of the world's population, so it balances out. Math!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us


That's ok. America will requisition it through pallets of money or by force.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

very similar to how we are responsible for 25% of GHG emissions.

We're clueless, selfish , short-sighted toddlers who eschew science and social contracts.


To be fair, we always have been.
We didn't like having a King.
We didn't doing our own fieldwork.
We don't like pay a fair price for land.
And our leadership uses the poor as cannon fodder.
I have to say this c19 inaction is on brand.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/12​8​4841667749654529
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.


I'm very cynical. So I'm surprised no bad guy nation hasn't just killed people to stop spread. Hell, I'm surprised there is rumors of one doing that.
More over, I won't be surprised if we end up being the bad guys and go all handmaid's tale.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !


I think China and Brazil will prevent us from running away with it like that. Brazil has 200+ million people crammed into a lot less space than we do, and I seriously doubt china's numbers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us


This.


/
I'm sure we'd invade someone.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
B. BU.. BUT, *SWEDEN!!!*
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.

I'm very cynical. So I'm surprised no bad guy nation hasn't just killed people to stop spread. Hell, I'm surprised there is rumors of one doing that.
More over, I won't be surprised if we end up being the bad guys and go all handmaid's tale.


there were rumors about the Chinese welding people into their homes, which is about the same thing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Leader O'Cola: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us

That's ok. America will requisition it through pallets of money or by force.


Exactly.
/
Sadly.
//
We're the playground bully of Earth.
///
(Coughing) /s
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Above: Members of the informal citizens. action group "Kids Are The Problem"  identify a child that they feel is likely infected and hurl him unceremoniously into a near by dumpster, paid for by private contributions.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.

I'm very cynical. So I'm surprised no bad guy nation hasn't just killed people to stop spread. Hell, I'm surprised there is rumors of one doing that.
More over, I won't be surprised if we end up being the bad guys and go all handmaid's tale.


I'm surprised we haven't seen a country try mass inoculations with a not-quite-fully-tested vaccine candidate.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Leader O'Cola: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

very similar to how we are responsible for 25% of GHG emissions.

We're clueless, selfish , short-sighted toddlers who eschew science and social contracts.

To be fair, we always have been.
We didn't like having a King.
We didn't doing our own fieldwork.
We don't like pay a fair price for land.
And our leadership uses the poor as cannon fodder.
I have to say this c19 inaction is on brand.


The King part was reasonable.  I'd replace it with a hissyfit over taxes (even though old Ben assured us that death and taxes were inevitable).

/although the taxes were pretty crazy
//the taxes didn't pay for themselves, let alone England's silly wars
///and the extra costs to collect those taxes (plus additional taxes to cover said costs) really botched things up
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

I think China and Brazil will prevent us from running away with it like that. Brazil has 200+ million people crammed into a lot less space than we do, and I seriously doubt china's numbers.


For the last several months I've questioned that. Do we really think any nation could really hide millions of deaths? In the age of internet and world wide unrest?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: .

I'm very cynical. So I'm surprised no bad guy nation hasn't just killed people to stop spread. Hell, I'm surprised there is rumors of one doing that.
More over, I won't be surprised if we end up being the bad guys and go all handmaid's tale.

there were rumors about the Chinese welding people into their homes, which is about the same thing.


😲
 
GreenSun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Frieza's power level is over 600,000?! Fly away Krillin, fly away!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: .

I'm surprised we haven't seen a country try mass inoculations with a not-quite-fully-tested vaccine candidate.


Isn't that what Sweden sorted tried?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

I think China and Brazil will prevent us from running away with it like that.

Brazil has 200+ million people crammed into a lot less space than we do, and I seriously doubt china's numbers.


??
 
fearmongert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us


Here is where we in the US will get lucky. They will have to sell it to us, since all of our out of control cases only prolong the threat. They will be forced to help us, if not from compassion, simply as a means to eradicate the virus for their own self preservation... Its Donald's long plan
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Leader O'Cola: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

very similar to how we are responsible for 25% of GHG emissions.

We're clueless, selfish , short-sighted toddlers who eschew science and social contracts.

To be fair, we always have been.
We didn't like having a King.
We didn't doing our own fieldwork.
We don't like pay a fair price for land.
And our leadership uses the poor as cannon fodder.
I have to say this c19 inaction is on brand.


America never suffered a war on its soil. That explains a lot.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

I think China and Brazil will prevent us from running away with it like that. Brazil has 200+ million people crammed into a lot less space than we do, and I seriously doubt china's numbers.


India's just getting up to speed, just wait.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: The King part was reasonable.  I'd replace it with a hissyfit over taxes (even though old Ben assured us that death and taxes were inevitable).

/although the taxes were pretty crazy
//the taxes didn't pay for themselves, let alone England's silly wars
///and the extra costs to collect those taxes (plus additional taxes to cover said costs) really botched things up


But, big picture.
If we didn't leave till Brix?
Hear me out.
We stay. But we leave after the Brix.
Doesn't that change how WWII goes down? If at all.
No Cuban missile crisis.
No JFK being a killed president.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: NeoCortex42: .

I'm surprised we haven't seen a country try mass inoculations with a not-quite-fully-tested vaccine candidate.

Isn't that what Sweden sorted tried?


They were going for natural herd immunity.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: America never suffered a war on its soil. That explains a lot.


Well, if you don't count the Civil War or the War of 1812.

In other words: wrong.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DISCAIMER: I AM NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER. I HATE HIM IN A WAY THAT ONLY SOMEONE WHO HAS LIVED IN NY\NJ THEIR ENTIRE LIFE CAN.

That said, i don't like when figures are reported in this way. Where i live is one of the hardest hit areas in the US early on. Not far from me is a senior citizens\veterans home. Back in march the headlines hit that in one week like 80 people died there.

And naturally i was, HOLY shiat, this is out of hand....

Until you peeled back a bit, and saw that on an average week that was pretty much the same number, if not higher, because it was a hospice facility.

Obviously i know covid is real, i know its a serious threat we need to take seriously, but i'd like to see some more honesty in some of these numbers. For the people in that hospice facility, if it wasn't covid, it was just as likely to be a slip in the shower, or a sudden twist in that night's episode of Perry Mason, or whatever.

If we want to counter the nonsense from the republicans\presidents, we need to be able to do it honestly, and not with just inflammatory numbers. The argument is still there, its just, intelligent, and not "oooooooo scary"
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.


So much this.  We lie about the numbers, of course, but we are not nearly as good at it as most other countries, China likely being the best.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fearmongert: Here is where we in the US will get lucky. They will have to sell it to us, since all of our out of control cases only prolong the threat. They will be forced to help us, if not from compassion, simply as a means to eradicate the virus for their own self preservation... Its Donald's long plan


A guy that can't make money running a casino, isn't that insightful.
Or that smart.
I don't know why people give all this credit as being smart. He's a pitch man. And a horrible one.
He questioned a election he won.
And he legit dishonest.
People should have made a bigger deal about him being upset about someone recusing themselves.
Self recusal is it sign of integrity.
Clearly Trump no NONE .
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: lolmao500: America never suffered a war on its soil. That explains a lot.

Well, if you don't count the Civil War or the War of 1812.

In other words: wrong.


Or Pearl Harbor
 
Insain2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz!!!!!
We be done now!!
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: ColonelCathcart: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

Nah. The 3rd world won't be able to control it, if America has 2/3rds of the deaths, it's because other countries didn't/couldn't properly record all of their deaths.

I'm very cynical. So I'm surprised no bad guy nation hasn't just killed people to stop spread. Hell, I'm surprised there is rumors of one doing that.
More over, I won't be surprised if we end up being the bad guys and go all handmaid's tale.

there were rumors about the Chinese welding people into their homes, which is about the same thing.


If by rumors you mean videos, correct.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: To my American Farkers: I'm sorry.


As much as I'd like to believe we'll learn a lesson from this we won't.

We have, quite literally, the worst person on the planet running our country.  He makes the wrong decision at every turn.  It's like he's purposefully trying to lose the election AND kill millions of Americans.

It's just stupifying to watch.

/continues to stay in his bunker
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Woman: Hey, honey.  What should we do for dinner?
Man:On the way home, we can just pick up a little Chinese.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: DISCAIMER: I AM NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER. I HATE HIM IN A WAY THAT ONLY SOMEONE WHO HAS LIVED IN NY\NJ THEIR ENTIRE LIFE CAN.

That said, i don't like when figures are reported in this way. Where i live is one of the hardest hit areas in the US early on. Not far from me is a senior citizens\veterans home. Back in march the headlines hit that in one week like 80 people died there.

And naturally i was, HOLY shiat, this is out of hand....

Until you peeled back a bit, and saw that on an average week that was pretty much the same number, if not higher, because it was a hospice facility.

Obviously i know covid is real, i know its a serious threat we need to take seriously, but i'd like to see some more honesty in some of these numbers. For the people in that hospice facility, if it wasn't covid, it was just as likely to be a slip in the shower, or a sudden twist in that night's episode of Perry Mason, or whatever.

If we want to counter the nonsense from the republicans\presidents, we need to be able to do it honestly, and not with just inflammatory numbers. The argument is still there, its just, intelligent, and not "oooooooo scary"


Is there any way to find out if this is actually exhilarating mortality?
Especially in groups of people already one foot in the grave?
And, can that be done real time and not a year later?
And, if we wait a year, to find out it killed 1 million people up a year sooner are we just going to shrug?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump: Wait till I get going!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 425x238]
Yupperz!!!!!
We be done now!!


And settling the West.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !


We've probably peaked on our % contribution, because Brazil and India have a long way to go.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: .

there were rumors about the Chinese welding people into their homes, which is about the same thing.

If by rumors you mean videos, correct.


Link, please.
 
meerclarschild [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fearmongert: Leader O'Cola: waxbeans: greentea1985: The US is responsible for nearly 1/4 of the deaths. It's just horrifying to watch.

Anyone got a back envelope figure on how long it will before we hit 2/3?
We can do it, 'Merica !

when the rest of the world discovers a vaccine and refuses to sell it to us

Here is where we in the US will get lucky. They will have to sell it to us, since all of our out of control cases only prolong the threat. They will be forced to help us, if not from compassion, simply as a means to eradicate the virus for their own self preservation... Its Donald's long plan


While I believe the world would sell us the vaccine in self-preservation, I will *never* believe that D2S has ever or will ever have anything remotely resembling a long plan passing within spitting distance of his great brain.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is there any way to find out if this is actually exhilarating mortality?
Especially in groups of people already one foot in the grave?
And, can that be done real time and not a year later?
And, if we wait a year, to find out it killed 1 million people up a year sooner are we just going to shrug?


I mean, short answer no, without extrapolating a ton of data and making some (safe) assumptions, but they are obviously assumptions.

You need to look at it at a macro scale, and then decide what you do with, "Wellllllll.....they would have caught that cancer and it would have been treatable, but Mr. Smith felt fine and was nervous to go for his regular screening because of Covid....etc" and all of the similar stuff. I mean, fark, at the end of the day someone, somewhere, is going to die because they missed a dental cleaning that their dentist would have caught something troublesome at.....how the hell do you count that and quantify it?

Where do you score societal impacts, that may be long ranging because of the economic consequences of it, the stress its imparting on people, etc....It really boils down to what argument you are trying to make and you can fish those figures out of there.....

My take, would be these numbers should have an age breakdown, should have a "substantial co-morbidity" breakdown, etc. Even if you hunt for those numbers, its hard to find anything concrete.

Obviously it impacts young people, healthy people, etc. But it also makes it hard to quantify risk when we are making decisions around this that have far reaching impacts.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: To my American Farkers: I'm sorry.


This.

As a New Zealander I feel ... I don't think guilty is quite the right word, more like a helpless bystander when I see the misery in the US and around the rest of the world. And particularly frustrated when there are obvious steps that can keep the virus in check but leaders aren't listening to scientists, or rather it's in such a piecemeal fashion from jurisdiction to jurisdiction that any success is limited.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 425x345]
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/128​4841667749654529


He s right. Once everyone is dead the virus will have no one to infect.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.