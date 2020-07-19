 Skip to content
(AP News)   Remember that tanker that was "hijacked" off the coast of the UAE after being accused of trying to smuggle crude oil from Iran? Well, you'll never guess where it just showed up   (apnews.com) divider line
19
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uranus?

/I'll see myself out
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixing the cable?

/What?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: Uranus?


When the oil hits Uranus

s1.ibtimes.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's Mom's house?
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that tanker that was "hijacked" off the coast of the UAE after being accused of trying to smuggle crude oil from Iran?

No and why should I give one fark
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fill-er up!!!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Your aunt's house!
 
Option D
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mount Ararat?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia?

/DNRTFA
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*yawn*
 
goatharper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Back when it was Iraq under sanctions, any hull that would float would be filled with oil and sailed down to the south end of the Arabian Gulf to unload. Everyone was making money, so nobody said anything, until a Liberian-flagged cargo ship (not a tanker) full of Iraqi oil sank off the coast of Sharjah and ruined the beaches. So Sheikh Zayed, the UAE President, forbade all Liberian-flagged ships from entering UAE waters. Problem solved!

So all the ship owners flooded the Panamanian embassy to re-flag their ships.  My friend in the Panamanian embassy was rather busy for a while.

Twenty years on, nothing has changed. .
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's so far away...
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maine?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mar a Lago as Trump tries to enrich himself at the country's expense once more?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boston Harbor?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm going with Lake Superior.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The sea?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Working at a Cinnabon?
 
