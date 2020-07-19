 Skip to content
(Reuters)   What can Iran can do better than the rest of the world combined? A) Pump oil, B) Photoshop military hardware, or C) Spread COVID-19   (reuters.com) divider line
    Middle East, Iran, President Hassan Rouhani  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm guessing there were a lot of "pneumonia" deaths that happened this year since 25 million infections should have resulted in a lot more COVID-19 deaths than they claim.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
25m infected feels more like wishful thinking to me -- "it can't get much worse, a third of us have already had it so herd immunity must be just around the corner."
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this seems like it's based on one of those estimations that guesses that like 99% of people who get covid are asymptomatic.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that must explain why we are trying to beat them, can't have a covid gap with Iran.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Several things. The Reuters picture.  You can see the eyes of two watchful Clerics blurred on the left. Trash. Finally this women is wearing her mask under her nose. There was a time I might have said something snarky. This just makes me feel bad for all of us.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30% of the population?  This is probably closer to the global infection rate than the current numbers.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Send Laura Ingraham to check out herd immunity.  Oh, that's right, she's busy making up stories about Toronto churches and communion.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whatever Iran can do we can can do biglier.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
25 million? So they have 160% of all known cases?

robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.


Guestimates all along have put confirmed to actually infected at ~10x so the US has already had about 38M infected based on fairly conservative estimations.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

krispos42: 25 million? So they have 160% of all known cases?

[Fark user image image 356x750]


Hey. That is a neat little summary.  Where can that tracker be located?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Guestimates all along have put confirmed to actually infected at ~10x so the US has already had about 38M infected based on fairly conservative estimations.


Except random antibody testing has not shown >10% positivity rate nationwide. It's barely 20% in NYC.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.


Fake news.  I've been told by countless farkers that every other nation on earth already beat covid
We could too if we all just did the only intelligent thing possible;  hid under our blankies for the next 2 months, then the next 2, then the next, 2 more, little longer.....
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Fake news.  I've been told by countless farkers that every other nation on earth already beat covid
We could too if we all just did the only intelligent thing possible;  hid under our blankies for the next 2 months, then the next 2, then the next, 2 more, little longer.....


No one has ever told you that. Because you are a lying piece of shiat.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Just another Heartland Weirdass: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Fake news.  I've been told by countless farkers that every other nation on earth already beat covid
We could too if we all just did the only intelligent thing possible;  hid under our blankies for the next 2 months, then the next 2, then the next, 2 more, little longer.....

No one has ever told you that. Because you are a lying piece of shiat.


Listen.  Don't hold back. This is your moment.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: robodog: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Guestimates all along have put confirmed to actually infected at ~10x so the US has already had about 38M infected based on fairly conservative estimations.

Except random antibody testing has not shown >10% positivity rate nationwide. It's barely 20% in NYC.


The LA county antibody tests came back at 28-55x the reported numbers, if NYC came back at 20x then it seems like 10x is plenty conservative.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
D) Lie their asses off
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Just another Heartland Weirdass: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Fake news.  I've been told by countless farkers that every other nation on earth already beat covid
We could too if we all just did the only intelligent thing possible;  hid under our blankies for the next 2 months, then the next 2, then the next, 2 more, little longer.....

No one has ever told you that. Because you are a lying piece of shiat.


Actually,

https://m.fark.com/comments/10886313/​1​28197070

Cntrl "F"  Gryfalcon did say exactly that.  In caps.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.

Fake news.  I've been told by countless farkers that every other nation on earth already beat covid
We could too if we all just did the only intelligent thing possible;  hid under our blankies for the next 2 months, then the next 2, then the next, 2 more, little longer.....


The only ones that have told you that are the voices in your head.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KIA: That's more than 2x the reported cases worldwide just in Iran.  If true, this suggests there are millions more cases worldwide than thought.

Now if we can get accurate numbers from China and Russia, we'll have a much better idea of how the US is actually doing compared to other large nations.


I don't really need accurate numbers from other countries to know the US is doing a really shiatty job. Six months in and we are having PPE shortages again? Refrigerated trucks being ordered to hold dead bodies?
 
