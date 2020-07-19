 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Your batons are no match for my badassness   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
I like how he walks away with his middle fingers up
 
Even Trump's goons are failures.
 
Unbeknown to DHS, Trump geared them up with a no-bid order from his college roommate's third cousin (twice removed). He filled their order with inflatable halloween nightsticks from Wish.com.
 
Do NOT start shiat with this man!
 
"We love our veterans! I mean....right up until they're slightly inconvenient. Then they become enemies of freedom."
 
Suddenly their Krystallnacht seems a lot less effective.
 
"People are vandalizing federal property. Better have anonymous police beat the ever loving fark out of them!"
 
President Biden will stop the madness.  Defund the Police
 
hubiestubert: Suddenly their Krystallnacht seems a lot less effective.


This is exactly nothing like Kristallnacht.

Why are you so eager to normalize Nazis?
 
Pretty sure that cop(?) trooper(?) larper(?) caught 9 rations of shiat from his bros for poor form and technique and went home and practiced on his wife.
 
I'm curious why it was deemed necessary to hit him three times with a night stick and douse him with pepper spray. Dude was literally just standing there.
 
"Federal Police Strike Protestor"
I mean, I'm possibly mistaken, but I don't recall anything called "federal police".

/unless the brought some from Mexico
 
Wicked Chinchilla: I'm curious why it was deemed necessary to hit him three times with a night stick and douse him with pepper spray. Dude was literally just standing there.


Not enough authority respecting.
 
