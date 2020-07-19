 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Mississippi church welcomes the Father, the Son and the Holy Goat   (sfgate.com) divider line
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not buying it. He's a Judas.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Judas_g​o​at
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy Goat cheese?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I attached my zoom lens and tried to get a photo from the distance, but it was drizzling rain and the lens was fogged. So I reattached my regular lens, pulled on a cap and rain jacket and got out. I approached at an angle, not wanting to spook him. He watched me intently. I snapped photos, and as I got closer spoke to him gently as you would a dog.

Dear Penthouse Forum...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cake - Sheep Go to Heaven
Youtube xau1ZQUtW5c
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Four Weddings and a Funeral Scene
Youtube Wm0XqDm8Uh0
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He laughed when I asked about the goat and said the animal was well-known in the area, didn't bother anybody and was "a good goat."


or so the local juries say
 
Eravior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: He laughed when I asked about the goat and said the animal was well-known in the area, didn't bother anybody and was "a good goat."


or so the local juries say


He is quite friendly. Every Sunday, as the parishioners arrive, he'll stand on his hind legs and exchange pleasantries.
 
