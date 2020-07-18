 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 794: "Monumental 2". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
18
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

26 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2020 at 12:01 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Monumental 2

Description: Monuments have become a flash point for discussion and action in 2020. Show us photographs of statues, monuments, or other memorials. Difficulty: Subjects should be man-made. Bonus (optional): Provide some information regarding your subject matter.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is in a very small cemetery in SE Minnesota. I'm guessing the date would have been Decoration Day.
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Buffalo, Minnesota. Several businesses have their own buffalo, all brightly painted like this one.
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paul Bunyan statue, Brainerd rest area, MN
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This is the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. The memorial grew out of a report on lynchings in the United States in the period between the Civil War and the 1950s. It documents some 4400 lynchings, many of whose victims are unnamed.  Each of the steel obelisks hangs from the ceiling of the memorial.

Each obelisk is for a county where at least one lynching took place, and the names (if known) and date of the lynching are cut into the face of the obelisk. The name of the county and state are in the face and on the bottom of the obelisk.

The interior floor is wooden, and if you are wearing hard shoes, you hear the echo of the footsteps. I asked, and no, apparently that is not an echo of a gallows.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Exterior view of the Memorial. The obelisks laid out in the exterior yard are intended to be given to the county where the lynchings took place to be erected in those counties. Knowing what has happened to the Emmett Till memorial over the years, I doubt this will happen much in my lifetime.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
This advertising sculpture is a monumental failure of good taste.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Vietnam Memorial, Indianapolis. Inscribed are the names of the 1525 Hoosier killed or missing in action in Vietnam.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Glass panel from the Glick Peace Walk in downtown Indianapolis.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sybil Ludington; the "female Paul Revere."  She warned of the British invasion on a legendary ride that likely never happened
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wupatki-1630 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Wupatki National Monument located northeast of Flagstaff, AZ
Wupatki translates to "tall house" in Hopi language. It was first built and inhabited in 500 AD by the Sinagua pueblo people.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Cancun-123 by Jonathan, on Flickr
Temple of the Bearded Man in Chichen Itza, located west of Cancun in the Yucatan Penisula.

This temple is located at the north end of the great ball court in Chichen Itza and would be where the visiting cities leaders would sit to watch the ceremonial match at the ball court.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Temple of Kukulkan (El Castillo) in Chichen Itza.
Its alignment is thought to be used in planning the planting and harvesting seasons based on its relationship to sunrise and sunsets. There are 91 steps on each of the 4 sides, combined with the top platform equal 365 steps, the length of a calendar year in days.
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.