 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Navy Times)   Pictures from inside the Bonhomme Richard. Yeah, that's a total constructive loss   (navytimes.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Amphibious assault ship, Navy official, Royal Navy, loss of the amphib, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, San Diego shipyard, Dozens of Navy, photos' authenticity  
•       •       •

800 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, someone is going to get a good deal on it for scrapping.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gilday said the defense industry could make Bonhomme Richard seaworthy again, but that it may not be worth the cost.

Well sure, in theory one could also make the Titanic seaworthy again, but it may not be worth the cost...
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know someone currently assigned to the ship. He said they will rebuild it. But I bet he did not see those photos. While those ships are modular construction, I can not see them trusting any system on that ship anymore. Gonna
take more than money to get that fixed. It would be a miracle. As seeing that the fire has damaged the flight deck that will be a hard sell by the contracted builder Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Imagine those bribes.. that is big money you bet they will try.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm just a lubber but after seeing that bulkhead bulged out like it's a cross section of a party balloon, a hatch laying, I don on the deck and burned wiring everywhere, I don't think that's gonna buff out.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not good - we can't really afford to lose ships.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to wreck their no-claims bonus.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just needs some Bondo and elbow grease.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will buff right out and a splash of new paint and some wiring and we are good to go.
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the first ship destroyed by the F35 program?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My guess,they were welding on the other side a wall of the cargo hold where it started.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You could say it's now a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Keeln.
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Just needs some Bondo and elbow grease.


Wax On. Wax Off.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vygramul: That's not good - we can't really afford to lose ships.


Sure we can. A replacement will cost about $4 billion, which would only amount to around 0.5% of our defense budget. And our Government would have no problem increasing the budget by $4 billion to replace a ship lost in a fire.

And if you are not talking financially, yeah, we can still afford the loss of this ship. We have seven more Wasp class LHDs. Having one less of this class of ship would not make any real difference in future conflicts.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFAThe Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society in San Diego is accepting uniform items and donations for the Bonhomme Richard crew. Go to https://action.nmcrs.org/BHR to learn more.

America spends more on defense than the next 8 or 9 countries combined... so why in the name of imaginary Christ are we shaking a cup full of nickels and passing a hat around to scrape up spare "uniform items" for enlisted military personnel?

Is this some kind of performative bullsh*t to keep the goddamn low-information Republicans convinced that we need to shovel still MORE money at our bloated military? Because that's exactly what it feels like.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The USS Tripoli launched this week..It's already rigged to carry F-35's.So I don't see this as being a big problem with getting the Marines and F-35's somewhere if it comes down to needing it in a hurry..
I don't know how many of the older landing/assault craft have had their flight decks re-done to carry the F-35.
The old flight decking couldn't take the heat the F-35's engine put out for vertical takeoff..
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Take it outta petty cash..........We got this!!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.