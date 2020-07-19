 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Live)   "Show me show me show me how you do that trick. The one that makes me scream, " she said. The one that makes you wind up dead   (oregonlive.com) divider line
4
    More: Sad, Pickup truck, Ford Motor Company, Internet privacy, Ford F-Series, Privacy, Ford Ranger, Privacy policy, Salem man  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 3:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job on the headline subby!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have used Robot Punch

post-punk.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Ford F-250 pickup was towing a boat, officers said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

                                           "AAAAAAAAAAAH SALEM MAN!!!"
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.