CSB Sunday Morning: what's the dumbest way you've hurt yourself?
poopyhead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I tried to get the meat off of a turkey neck using a bone handled carving knife about the size and shape of a scimitar. I still have a scar and a split nail on my left thumb.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I gave myself a black eye when I tripped over my own feet and face-planted, completely missing the double high-five I was trying to give a really fluffy dog.
It was in front of all of my friends.
Yes, tequila was involved.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Which one?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Back when I was in college, I was talking to a female in my Geology lab.
So we were walking to the lecture hall when I walked chest-first into a concrete pole the university installed to keep skateboarders off the sidewalks.
I bounced off the poke and started going backwards due to my backpack being laden with 30 pounds of textbooks.
I managed to right myself back up, but I overcompensated and started going forward.
Unfortunately, I banged my right elbow on the top of the concrete pole and my right fist hit me in the bottom of my chin.
She asked me if I needed to go to the student health clinic and offered to accompany me there.
I told her "No, I'll be fine" as my sternum felt like it got hit with a sledgehammer and I'm struggling to get my breath back, all while she's looking at me with a dubious look in her face.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It was in the fifth grade. I was in gym class and we had to pass a basic competency test on the gymnastic equipment. I was swinging on the rings as instructed by the PE teacher. He said "dismount" and rather than waiting until I was in the proper point in the swing to let go, I let go right then and there. Landed in a perfect belly flop. I had the sense to get my arms in front of my face to shield it from the worst of the impact. Broke both wrists despite the mats being there. My parents had to come and take me to the hospital. They were good about it but it was in the middle of a WNY snow storm and dad spent the whole trip cursing as he reached out the driver side window to grab the wiper blade and knock the snow off of it. Good times.
 
Chabash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I can't feel my left index finger because of a saw accident on my hand. I microwaved the same hand in college because the microwave turned in with the door open
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Abraham Lincoln told me anything could be a dildo if I was brave enough, and I took him up on it.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Getting married?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't put Nair on your butthole.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Got stuck between two dairy cattle and busted some ribs.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Put a metal handled frying pan under a broiler to melt and be on some cheese topping and 5 minutes later I reached in and grabbed it out bare handed, make that tried to grab it out, it seated the handle seam onto my fingers and let a brand of the hole on the end of the handle on my palm.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I followed that up the same afternoon by getting my right foot stuck in a hole in the ground and spraining my knee while trying to catch a Frisbee.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
And apparently did damage to my communication skills I realize after I review my last post
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Oh, that's easy:  I broke my wrist falling off a unicycle in my basement.

That might not sound particularly dumb, but if you've ever ridden a unicycle you'd know that it's really hard to injure yourself falling off of one.  A unicycle is so unstable that it flies out from under you before you can fall off of it.  You're just left there hovering in the air, standing upright, a couple inches above the ground.  Breaking a wrist on a unicycle is about as unlikely as breaking a wrist by doing a jumping jack.

Unless you get a shoelace tangled in the pedal, in which case the unicycle suddenly slaps you onto the floor in a most comic act of extreme violence.  But I didn't even do that, I just had a weird turn and fell.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A few years after that, I was attending law school.

During my 2L year, I was jogging on a treadmill when the woman on the treadmill next to me asked a question about the emergency stop button. We were the only people there. I turn around to talk to her and also attempt to take a few steps going across a moving threadmill belt going at about 6MPH.

I go flying backwards and barely stop myself from hitting the wall.

My right ankle is bleeding, but so do manage to say, "That's what the emergency stop button is for. To prevent that from happening."
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Broke my wrist doing a jumping jack.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Riding my bicycle at the age of 10. I decided since I successfully stood on the seat and rode it like a surfboard the day before, I could steer with my feet. The ensuing crash broke my wrist in 3 places.
/big fan of Evel Knievel
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Walking down the stairs. Foot slips off the last step. Busted ankle. 2 fractures, 1 torn ligament, and a floating bone chip that will always be there now.
 
require PDA [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First real Corp job.   Dressed in corporate attire (or what 21 me thought was) - 3 inch heels.     Walking back to my office through the cafeteria with my lunch tray and wipe out  in the most dramatic way possible   Tray flying in the air and hitting me directly on the way down- me laying there hoping for death

(I'm am laughing so hard at this memory right now)
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I drilled a hole in my left hand with a 9.5mm (~3/8") bit. Microsurgery that night to rejoin a tendon. The nerve was farked. 3 months in a splint with physio. Work incident so all it cost me was my dignity and not being able to hold my newborn safely.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fooled around and fell in love.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to walk around the parking garage at lunch time. Of course, that gets pretty boring pretty fast, but it's okay, I have always read while walking. (Used to be books, now it's the phone, of course.)

So a few years ago I was walking the garage, reading Fark, and missed an umpaintef step.

Thanks for the broken foot and broken ankle, Drew!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not me, but my son, he was following my niece on their bikes through the Kibab national forest. She saw a car coming and started to slow down to pull off the road, he didn't see her and they collided at about 20 mph, he broke his wrist in 3 places, she dislocated her shoulder. They ended up experiencing Yellowstone under a decent amount of pain since we were pretty conservative with the opiods.
 
soupafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was 4. I went  to the top of some playground equipment with an umbrella. I opened the umbrella and jumped yelling "go go gadget brella". I broke my tailbone,.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A couple years ago I had undiagnosed gout. First my fingers wouldn't bend, then one ankle, then a week later the other ankle. One of the times when an ankle wouldn't bend, I borrowed Mrs Clam's crutches from when she had foot surgery to get checked out by our doctor.

I am absolutely useless when it comes to using crutches. Also this was in February and I was wearing a down parka, which did not make things easier to hold them snugly in my armpits. The building the doctor is in has a very slick floor. A crutch slipped, I fell, caught myself, but broke a rib.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Two weeks after I had my son, my friend came to mow my grass.  So I fixed lunch.  Was slicing smoked sausage in half, sliced my little finger down to the bone, nerves, tendons, every thing.  Went to ER, kept me til the Ortho surgeon came back from dinner and handball to do microsurgery,. Put me in a cast elbow to fingertips.  Try changing a loaded diaper on a weak old...good times.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, just remembered mine from when I was a kid. The neck strap to my saxophone got all tangled up in the keys and I couldn't get enough slack to unentangle it. For some reason I thought it would be a good idea to slice through the leather neckstrap rather than the nylon string. The strap was very strong, until it wasn't at which point the knife went through it, through my skin, through my flesh, and stopped only when it hit my thumb bone. It was impressive how far the blood could squirt. Surgeon said at least the knife was very sharp, he said he couldn't have cut more cleanly with his scalpel. Five dissolvable stitches and some superglue and I was good to go.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pressure washing the deck while wearing flip flops...literally de-skinned ( is that a real word) the tops of my toes.
Wearing shoes was nearly impossible and it took a long time to heal.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Working at Kennedy Space Center as a programmer in 1982. Made a chain out of paper clips. Decided to play Sampson and rip the chain apart. Succeeded. But in the process, one clip opened up and poked almost all the way through the fleshy part of my finger, to where it was pushing the skin up from inside. I pulled it out myself and my boss sent me down to the infirmary for a tetanus shot. The best part was filling ou the accident report. "What could be done to prevent this type of accident in the future?"
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sitting on bed, buying something on phone. Had credit card out earlier, can feel I'm not sitting on it. Reach to grab it out from under me while I'm still on it.
Turns out it wasn't the credit card, but a brand new utility knife blade.
 
jollyrancher82
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stupid injuries are my one and only true talent

1) Nearly broke my nose at 4 years old playing Wonder Woman. Running and jumping over the side of a chair, missed the jump and ran nose-long into the side

2) Stepped on a stop sign pole that had been sheared off at ground level, went part of the way through my foot

3) Took off the bottom of a big toe when got it stuck in the spokes on my bicycle

4) Cut my finger to the bone on a wicker basket

5) Dropped a Kitchen Aid mixer on my bare toes

6) Carved a large chunk of my thumb off with a Pampered Chef apple corer

I could go on...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In junior high, trying to unjam a stapler by pressing my thumb down on the hole. Sure enough, I got it unstuck...and a staple through the thumb.

/yanked it out, I was fine
//hurt like a sumbiatch though
///third slashie for dumbness
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Had to have my bowels reconstructed after pearl diving.  You may have heard about it.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New Year's Eve morning, tripped over one of our dachshunds.  Rather than land on him and break his back, I twisted and fell into the sharp corner of a reinforced wall and cracked my forehead open. I only hit about a one inch line but the force split my head from the top of my eye to the top of my head above the ear.  Clear down to the skull.  Two hours of surgery and 90 stitches later, I was discharged

/Unfortunately, alcohol was not involved but the 10mg hydrocodone pain killers were excellent
// I have before and after pics but would probably get a far timeout for posting them.
/// 3 FTW
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Holding a piece of wood. Need my friend to drill a hole close to where I'm holding it.

Me: Don't drill my hand!
Him: Don't worry, I won't drill your hand.
 
stevenjay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, just recently I fell down a flight of stairs trying to carry a cat, and got knocked over a chair by a friendly 35lbs dog, face planted on cement and now have a black eye.
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Don't put Nair on your butthole.


One time I was on the can and I spit my gum into a wad of unused toilet paper. I absentmindedly used the same toilet paper to wipe and got the gum completely mashed into my butt hair.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I use a lot of woodworking power tools. I'm pretty careful. I cut my finger with my electric toothbrush.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My parents' house had these windows that swung out from the bottom, but always jammed.  To get them to open, you'd have to push really hard along the sides of the frame along the bottom.  One day I was doing that and my right hand went through the glass, resulting in a long gash on my wrist that required 11 stitches.

Even though the wound was nowhere near the veins in my wrist, to this day I'm occasionally asked if I want to talk about my "suicide attempt" by well-meaning people.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was changing my clothes a couple of years ago in a gym locker room. I shook my leg to get the last bit of my pant leg off and kicked the bench I was standing next to. That picture is a couple hours later. The toe is broken and the swelling and bruising spread across the top of the foot. Broken toes suck because there is not much to do for them and to break a toe while changing your clothes is just plain embarrassing.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: In junior high, trying to unjam a stapler by pressing my thumb down on the hole. Sure enough, I got it unstuck...and a staple through the thumb.

/yanked it out, I was fine
//hurt like a sumbiatch though
///third slashie for dumbness


lol I did the same thing, probably junior high too..  It went all the way to my thumbnail and I remember seeing the hole under it.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GenePoolinWV: New Year's Eve morning, tripped over one of our dachshunds.  Rather than land on him and break his back, I twisted and fell into the sharp corner of a reinforced wall and cracked my forehead open. I only hit about a one inch line but the force split my head from the top of my eye to the top of my head above the ear.  Clear down to the skull.  Two hours of surgery and 90 stitches later, I was discharged

/Unfortunately, alcohol was not involved but the 10mg hydrocodone pain killers were excellent
// I have before and after pics but would probably get a far timeout for posting them.
/// 3 FTW


Note to Self: Sorry pup.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My hobby is historic vehicles.

Pulling off a seized steering wheel can cause it to hit you in the face if it suddenly lets go.

Not that dumb, except for the fact I've done it three times
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't line a baking dish with aluminum foil without cutting my finger on the edge of the foil, not the box, the foil!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was like ten, playing with my cousins at the lake.  Jumping off the dock into the water.  The game evolved into leapfrogging over the other into the water.  I decided it would be hilarious to grab the bottom of the dock, pull myself into the water quickly, and laugh at my cousin as he fell to the dock.  A classic pull out the chair move.

It half worked.  My cousin bounced off the dock to the amusement of the other kids.  I on the other hand, grabbed a protruding nail on the bottom of the dock and tore my palm open.  To the bone, about two inches long, looked like hamburger bits were sticking out.  The doctor just looked at the mess, kind of tucked the bits back in, stitched it and said, "let's hope for the best."  Still have an ugly scar.

I've had worse injuries, but they weren't caused by my own stupidity at least.
 
TheDude74
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well mine isn't completely crazy but still gets me - I work in a restaurant and cut my hand on the metal paper towel dispenser after washing my hands, I then proceeded to cut my hand again on the first aid kit while going for a band aid
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wildly gesticulating in an Israeli gym.caught my thumb on a jagged piece of the corner of the wall. Caused there to be a scar about an inch long.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's 1977.  I'm an 8 year old paraplegic.

This

trevorhowsam.comView Full Size


Is a pretty good approximation of the wheelchair that I use to get around.  Not exactly built for speed or agility.

I get the brilliant idea to tie a rope to my friend's bicycle and race my "girlfriend" (for lack of a better term.  As I said, I was only 8 but she's the person I consider my first girlfriend).

Everything goes fine for a few minutes.  It's a bit bumpy but I have good upper body strength and well developed balance.  Then she turns into a driveway where her parent's van is parked (it's the 70s. Everyone had a van).  My friend on his bike pulling me, makes a sharp turn into her driveway and I feel the chair (which is absolutely not designed for this sort of activity) start to go up on two side wheels.  I try to adjust, to level out but the angle of the turn was too great.  Wheelchair tips over on its side and the momentum sends me crashing head first right into the fender of the aforementioned van.  I'm a bloody mess - both lacerated (the corner of the fender missed my left eyeball but about 1/8") and concussed.  I don't remember much after that. Just stitches, and Mom's TLC.

The scar above my left eye is no longer visible (it faded like 15 years ago) but I can still feel the little raised bit of scar tissue that remains.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was playing Hitman on the computer and somehow, both my feet fell asleep without me noticing it. I finished playing and got up to go and get something to eat.

That didn't work out too well as I was unsteady due to the feet sleeping, and the attempt at walking led to me stumbling over a stray cord, and I ended up landing awkwardly on the floor.

Bruised my left foot.
 
