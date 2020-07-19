 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   You lose your business due to the Covid-19 pandemic so you c) rob a bank   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
OhioUGrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Desperate people will do desperate things when faced with no other options.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often. There will probably be a noticeable spike in similar crimes in the following months.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Size 14 - Let's Rob A Bank
Youtube 36XeUqWJVwI
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait this is trick question isn't it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least he's wearing a mask.  Safety first.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lost more during the Bush administration's last term than I did during the stock market crash.  I'd hate to think that I would ever get to the point I had to rob a bank, but a man will usually do what we have to do to survive. I feel for this guy, but hope he gets caught before he hurts someone.
 
