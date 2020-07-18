 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   I was just clearing brush when I took a rod to the back   (wowt.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Lincoln, Nebraska, Chief Deputy Todd Duncan, Lincoln Journal Star, Nebraska power utility worker, Thursday afternoon, disk grinder, high speed, Skid loader  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2020 at 1:05 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That has to smart.
Then you look down, see a rusty rod sticking out.
And you think.
fark.
I'm still alive.
Process this, but don't over think it.
Don't want to go into shock now and die of that. That would be silly.
Practice breathing and focus your gaze on an object. If you can take a couple breaths, that means your lungs work, and you haven't bled out. Ok. We good? Right. Now. Tetanus shot. How long's it been? Got your insurance card in your wallet? Dial 911, gonna need some one else to drive you.
Not that idiot on the mower. Let's get a good driver.
Keep breathing. Feel dizzy? Relax. Sit.
Hang up and call the wife. Have her do all the talking for you at the hospital. That's why you married a smart gal.
Damn that is going to leave a mark. Already used all my suck days this year, too.
fark this job.
I quit.
Well, let's see how the company handles it.
Rat bastards. You should get a lawyer soon.
Keep breathing.
Why is the field spinning?
...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Duncan says the disk grinder launched the steel post about 60 yards at high speed, impaling Kempf in the lower back."

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'll see myself out.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dripdry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
UFIA for the win?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to be a Lineman like you, until....
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ unimpressed
/ his lawn. Get off it
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Feels your pain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Window seat.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This guy knew how that felt, only...

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's Phineas Gage
, who survived after the iron rod he's holding went right through his skull and brain...and in studying his injuries, doctors were able to learn more about how the human brain worked than they ever had before.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image 425x339]
/ unimpressed
/ his lawn. Get off it


HA! so close.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Christ!  If only I hadn't waffled about medical history....
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I read the article a few times, and they seem to have done a decent job at not using gendered language about the victim. I've been earred in on the issue of terming a human in an issue. I might be briiefd on LGBTQ terms, but this remains totally neutral.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That has to smart.
Then you look down, see a rusty rod sticking out.
And you think.
fark.
I'm still alive.
Process this, but don't over think it.
Don't want to go into shock now and die of that. That would be silly.
Practice breathing and focus your gaze on an object. If you can take a couple breaths, that means your lungs work, and you haven't bled out. Ok. We good? Right. Now. Tetanus shot. How long's it been? Got your insurance card in your wallet? Dial 911, gonna need some one else to drive you.
Not that idiot on the mower. Let's get a good driver.
Keep breathing. Feel dizzy? Relax. Sit.
Hang up and call the wife. Have her do all the talking for you at the hospital. That's why you married a smart gal.
Damn that is going to leave a mark. Already used all my suck days this year, too.
fark this job.
I quit.
Well, let's see how the company handles it.
Rat bastards. You should get a lawyer soon.
Keep breathing.
Why is the field spinning?
...


Just how many suck days do you get at your job?
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc!
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: vudukungfu: That has to smart.
Then you look down, see a rusty rod sticking out.
And you think.
fark.
I'm still alive.
Process this, but don't over think it.
Don't want to go into shock now and die of that. That would be silly.
Practice breathing and focus your gaze on an object. If you can take a couple breaths, that means your lungs work, and you haven't bled out. Ok. We good? Right. Now. Tetanus shot. How long's it been? Got your insurance card in your wallet? Dial 911, gonna need some one else to drive you.
Not that idiot on the mower. Let's get a good driver.
Keep breathing. Feel dizzy? Relax. Sit.
Hang up and call the wife. Have her do all the talking for you at the hospital. That's why you married a smart gal.
Damn that is going to leave a mark. Already used all my suck days this year, too.
fark this job.
I quit.
Well, let's see how the company handles it.
Rat bastards. You should get a lawyer soon.
Keep breathing.
Why is the field spinning?
...

Just how many suck days do you get at your job?


They all suck.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image image 425x339]
/ unimpressed
/ his lawn. Get off it


Not sure how to gauge your response there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They don't identify the co-worker. I wonder if that's because his name in Spike Sharpe or Lance Spears or Pierce Pike or something ironic like that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pussy
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rcain: [Fark user image 425x339]
/ unimpressed
/ his lawn. Get off it


The accident just missed taking place in Gage County.
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't know what sort of cruel God would  do this to a person when they are already in Firth.  It's like a town of 300 Fox News viewers.  So glad I got out of the Cornhusker State when I did.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I read the article a few times, and they seem to have done a decent job at not using gendered language about the victim. I've been earred in on the issue of terming a human in an issue. I might be briiefd on LGBTQ terms, but this remains totally neutral.


The victim's name is Roger
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.