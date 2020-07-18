 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   We will gladly pay you two cows for your AK-47 today   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Nigeria, Repentant bandits, wave of attacks, life of crime, Nigeria's north-western state, International Crisis Group, Attack, normal life  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2020 at 10:30 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a good trade.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two cows? You could get a wife for that!

Well, not a good wife. That would cost you eight cows.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Two cows? You could get a wife for that!

Well, not a good wife. That would cost you eight cows.


2 yak bride is best bride.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That'll come in handy if someone needs to reinstall winsoc after AOL has corrupted it.

d2q79iu7y748jz.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
itsjustcrap.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

blender61: That is a good trade.


A buddy of mine worked over there in the oil fields and said you could get an ak47 for a bag of corn meal.

In theory, if you had a few bags of corn, you make your self a decent herd.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Two cows? You could get a wife for that!

Well, not a good wife. That would cost you eight cows.


I got a gun for my wife.  It was a good trade.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
YES. I love it. Give people capital.

Imagine if instead of gun buybacks with cash, people got capital that could be turning a profit the next day. Not like stocks that need to be left untouched for years, but like a cow, that can make milk products or pull a plow the very next day.

I don't know what we would give people in North America. The equivalent is probably a car or a scooter to get to work or do a delivery job (if it came with a year of prepaid insurance).
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just had steak, mashed taters & spinach for dinner......I cooked too, best part is leftovers!!!!
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
🎶Cow for guns🎵
/bad cow pun
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oddly enough this exchange rate holds steady between Nigeria and Nebraska.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Repentant Bandits' Cows is the name of m[YANKED OFFSTAGE, BRUTALLY ASSAULTED]
 
RecoveringLibertarian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You know, at least in my neck of the woods (Puget Sound), the cost of two cows worth of beef is well more than you'd pay for an AK. I'd be tempted to buy an AK to make that deal, if it wasn't rhetorical.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Step 1: Take the offer
Step 2: Sell one cow
Step 3: Buy another AK-47
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.