(Twitter)   Last Friday, the Nueces County Medical Examiner - in Texas' Coastal Bend - was shocked to learn that a baby boy, less than 6 months old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and died shortly after   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah... but was he white?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw this on Twitter this morning.

It's horrifying in Coastal Bend right now.  1 out of every 8 residents have tested positive, including 85 babies under 1 year of age.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.khou.com/article/news/loca​l/watch-live-city-of-corpus-christi-nu​eces-county-officials-join-tamucc-to-p​rovide-covid-19-updates-in-the-coastal​-bend/

Here's the story for the 1 in 8 and 85 babies... I submitted a link this morning, but didn't get approved

Well, it doesn't like the link... just cut/paste
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: https://www.khou.com/article/news/loc​a​l/watch-live-city-of-corpus-christi-nu​eces-county-officials-join-tamucc-to-p​rovide-covid-19-updates-in-the-coastal​-bend/

Here's the story for the 1 in 8 and 85 babies... I submitted a link this morning, but didn't get approved

Well, it doesn't like the link... just cut/paste


Link was changed.

New link
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should wait until the kids are back in school.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.


I hop they don't have kids
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.


I guarantee that person said "should of," though.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That baby wouldn't have died if they didn't test for COVID-19.
 
Clem Fandango
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: groppet: According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.

I hop they don't have kids


They probably don't anymore
 
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These lawless babbies contracting the covids from their godless carousing should be rounded up & placed in detention centers with forced labor!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that's how you get herd immunity, culling the ones that die from the disease from the gene pool. Everything is going according to the Trumpsters' plans.
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.


Well... that makes it alright then.

/It doesn't.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You're telling me viruses kill babies? Those tiny little viruses kill full 9 months in the womb grown and not aborted real American babies? No way. Nobody could have seen that coming.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't get the joke. I don't get any of these jokes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whew! Just six months earlier and we would have lost an unborn child. Talk about a close call!
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SIDS
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

allears: I don't get the joke. I don't get any of these jokes.


This month is all horror, all the time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Whew! Just six months earlier and we would have lost an unborn child. Talk about a close call!


You made me laugh at dead babbies, you bastard!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: groppet: According to someone I work with the baby must have had a pre-existing condition. Because that is the only way young people can die from it.

I hop they don't have kids


Grandkids even.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

allears: I don't get the joke. I don't get any of these jokes.


Well, you see, it's all a hoax...but apparently it got a bit out of control.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
85 babies under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mrs. Alt is a labor and delivery nurse in Oakland CA. They are having a significant increase in fetal fatalities, mostly between weeks 22-30 since covid showed up in the bay area. Symptoms similar to restricted blood flow/lack of O2 to the fetus but no indications of any issues other than covid positive.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: That baby wouldn't have died if they didn't test for COVID-19.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't ever change, or pick a side of the fence.
 
