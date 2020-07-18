 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Only in America can you have a story about 1.5 million healthcare workers being laid off during a pandemic   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Health care, Health care provider, urgent care team, examining patients, United States, Patient, healthcare needs, global health disaster  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guess those government payments of $38,000 for everyone they say dies from coronavirus didn't pan out.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Again? I swear I read this a couple months ago.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs doctors or medical care when we have our freeeeeedooooommmmm!!
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Efficiency expert Hermès Conrad was quoted as saying "...no, no. Nice cheap words."
 
