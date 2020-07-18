 Skip to content
(Birmingham Mail)   It will take a lot longer than 26 minutes to get to the gym now   (birminghammail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Misc, Automobile, Birmingham, Vehicle, West Midlands, car cannibals, West Midlands Police, Mercedes-AMG, Mr Tranter  
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to JFP, he has scrubbed himself from the internets
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby fails. Here's JFP:
Fark user imageView Full Size

E36 BMW douche. Not even an M3 - it's a Buffy-mobile.
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
65000 car, but unable to afford the insurance deductible. Good jerb dude.
 
ocelot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well I guess they should have stayed out of Alabama.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Car Cannibals? Wtf that makes no sense, unless the thieves were cars themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: Subby fails. Here's JFP:
[Fark user image image 400x598]
E36 BMW douche. Not even an M3 - it's a Buffy-mobile.


Jesus Christ JFP.

Do better.
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ifky: 65000 car, but unable to afford the insurance deductible. Good jerb dude.


I think you misinterpreted. He was speaking of the jacked premiums he'll face in the future being that this is the 3rd car he's had "bad luck" with - so he's considering just writing off the car and ceasing car ownership all together rather than deal with the repercussions of filing a claim

Not sure what insurance premiums are like in the UK, but since public transportation is the rule for most people, rates are probably much higher due to less car owners to offset the cost
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rcain: ifky: 65000 car, but unable to afford the insurance deductible. Good jerb dude.

I think you misinterpreted. He was speaking of the jacked premiums he'll face in the future being that this is the 3rd car he's had "bad luck" with - so he's considering just writing off the car and ceasing car ownership all together rather than deal with the repercussions of filing a claim

Not sure what insurance premiums are like in the UK, but since public transportation is the rule for most people, rates are probably much higher due to less car owners to offset the cost


Ah that makes sense.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wah wah wah. Entitled rich MF got his toy trashed.
 
Birnone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that business have insurance to pay for any customers' cars they lose? If not, why would you trust them? Does he know them personally? At least the thieves didn't poop on his dashboard...or did they?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I OWN A MODE OF TRANSPORTATION, PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED FOR YOUR VISUAL ENJOYMENT HERE, THAT IS WORTH 10X YOUR ANNUAL SALARY! PLEASE DON'T TOUCH!
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So 64K pounds is like $10M in USA dollars?

/The way we're going I won't be surprised
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I OWN A MODE OF TRANSPORTATION, PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED FOR YOUR VISUAL ENJOYMENT HERE, THAT IS WORTH 10X YOUR ANNUAL SALARY! PLEASE DON'T TOUCH!


So.....because the guy involved has wealth to flaunt and enjoy, he deserves to have his own possessions vandalized? Is that it?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: The Pope of Manwich Village: I OWN A MODE OF TRANSPORTATION, PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED FOR YOUR VISUAL ENJOYMENT HERE, THAT IS WORTH 10X YOUR ANNUAL SALARY! PLEASE DON'T TOUCH!

So.....because the guy involved has wealth to flaunt and enjoy, he deserves to have his own possessions vandalized? Is that it?


Ain't envy a biatch!?!
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know how he feels, I lost my first car to car thieves.......Once I got outta De-toilet haven't lost a car since......now don't count the times I can't remember where I parked....that's different!!!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Wah wah wah. Entitled rich MF got his toy trashed.


GFY.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: The Pope of Manwich Village: I OWN A MODE OF TRANSPORTATION, PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED FOR YOUR VISUAL ENJOYMENT HERE, THAT IS WORTH 10X YOUR ANNUAL SALARY! PLEASE DON'T TOUCH!

So.....because the guy involved has wealth to flaunt and enjoy, he deserves to have his own possessions vandalized? Is that it?


No. "Deserves to have..." aren't the words I'd choose. Maybe something more along the lines of "Shouldn't be surprised when..."

However, for the record, as a Law of Jante influenced Minnesotan, I'm generally disdainful of ostentatious displays of wealth and conspicuous consumption.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Birnone: Shouldn't that business have insurance to pay for any customers' cars they lose? If not, why would you trust them? Does he know them personally? At least the thieves didn't poop on his dashboard...or did they?


There's a waiver of liability on the back of the ticket plus there's probably no insurance, no assets, and it's held by an LLC so there's nobody to sue.  Valets are pretty much the same way too.  Oops, did we trash your car?  So sad, too bad.  Have a nice day.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
British crime is cute.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Birnone: Shouldn't that business have insurance to pay for any customers' cars they lose? If not, why would you trust them? Does he know them personally? At least the thieves didn't poop on his dashboard...or did they?


'Current Car Parking Birmingham Airport manager Amjid Khan confirmed the Mercedes was vandalised on July 9. He claimed the business was taken over by a new owner - a female silent partner - on July 10 when he took up his manager role. He told BirminghamLive: "I have been managing the site from July 10 and after the incident happened. I've done an incident report, reported it to police and told the car owner. "I have apologised myself 100 times to Mr Tranter and it's not something I would want anyone to go through."'

Nothing shady about that, no sir.
 
phedex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know its cool to hate on this dude because his expensive car got jacked, but if you were farked like this with your 10 or 20k car you'd feel the same rage.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Wendigogo: The Pope of Manwich Village: I OWN A MODE OF TRANSPORTATION, PROMINENTLY DISPLAYED FOR YOUR VISUAL ENJOYMENT HERE, THAT IS WORTH 10X YOUR ANNUAL SALARY! PLEASE DON'T TOUCH!

So.....because the guy involved has wealth to flaunt and enjoy, he deserves to have his own possessions vandalized? Is that it?

No. "Deserves to have..." aren't the words I'd choose. Maybe something more along the lines of "Shouldn't be surprised when..."

However, for the record, as a Law of Jante influenced Minnesotan, I'm generally disdainful of ostentatious displays of wealth and conspicuous consumption.


What's the threshold for "ostentatious displays of wealth and conspicuous consumption" in your book?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: because the guy has wealth he deserves to have his possessions vandalized?


You been reading the papers?
 
