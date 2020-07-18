 Skip to content
BLM mural doused with paint for third time
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A woman was seen being handcuffed by a police officer wearing a shirt that says "Jesus Matters" and demanding to be allowed to express herself.

Jesus would treat her like a money changer at a temple.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, if these people are vandalizing a city, isn't dumpy supposed to have his shock troops on hand to drag them into unmarked vans and disappear them?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I enjoy how this human interest story simplified complex societal issues down to a scale that my ape brain could understand.  Definitely worth the news tag.  Thank you, submitter.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The comments after the video are pathetic.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was there 30 minutes prior, darn, missed it.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FriarReb98: A woman was seen being handcuffed by a police officer wearing a shirt that says "Jesus Matters" and demanding to be allowed to express herself.

Jesus would treat her like a money changer at a temple.

When asked for comment, Jesus replied to WPIX: "Dude. WTF? Why do these people use my name to spread hate? I said love. Did I f-ing stutter?"


LOL
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was the police officer wearing a shirt that says "Jesus Matters"?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump has slammed the mural, calling it a "symbol of hate" in a series of tweets earlier in July.

Trump logic:
Simply saying "Black Lives Matter" = "a symbol of hate"
The Confederate battle flag, a literal symbol of hate = freedom of speech
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and then the murders began

/I hope not
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her.

Oh, wait - do we not like protesters now?  Did something change?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok... a black woman, in NYC, is defacing a "Black Lives matter" mural while asking for more money for the police. There is a disconnect going on here, and it is one I am worried about.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!


Did not click on the article, did you?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a point to drive by our local one today and they really did a nice job, it's all fancied up with the state flag, mountains, trees, probably r/trees as well ;-)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Good for her.

Oh, wait - do we not like protesters now?  Did something change?


Non-violent protesting is great, but her reasons for doing what she did would hep greatly in understanding why she did what she did.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Why was the police officer wearing a shirt that says "Jesus Matters"?


Excellent question. My guess is that Jesus is the guy behind the counter at the nearby Sherwin-Williams store, and is making out like a bandit in all of this.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kukukupo: Good for her.

Oh, wait - do we not like protesters now?  Did something change?


When they are destructive, no.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!


Oh this thread should be absolutely fantastic.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: kukukupo: Good for her.

Oh, wait - do we not like protesters now?  Did something change?

Non-violent protesting is great, but her reasons for doing what she did would hep greatly in understanding why she did what she did.


Narrator: Her reasons were racism.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!


Boy do I have some news for you.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Blackface is racist, officer!

/sorry
//had to
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid religious nutjob will hurt the taxpayers of NYC, because that slip and fall is OSHA-reportable and subject to workers comp if he has back pain and has to go to a hospital, which I imagine he did.  Each injury negatively impacts liability insurance rates for the city too (same coverage, but the premiums go up).  That's why HR is always pushing for safety, not because they care about employee health but because injuries become too expensive.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I need a place painted. If I paint BLM on it then I can Tom Sawyer it and get it painted for free.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: I enjoy how this human interest story simplified complex societal issues down to a scale that my ape brain could understand.  Definitely worth the news tag.  Thank you, submitter.



Stupid ape brains.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Stupid religious nutjob will hurt the taxpayers of NYC, because that slip and fall is OSHA-reportable and subject to workers comp if he has back pain and has to go to a hospital, which I imagine he did.  Each injury negatively impacts liability insurance rates for the city too (same coverage, but the premiums go up).  That's why HR is always pushing for safety, not because they care about employee health but because injuries become too expensive.


There were half a dozen other officers there who managed to not slip on paint.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of shiat confirms, for me, that a degree in the Fine Arts and the Humanities is useful and practical because Nazis fear arts and see art as a way to take over public spaces. Liberal Arts is designed to fight Nazis, hence "Liberal" arts. Also, that anti-Liberal Arts assholes are, in fact, racist, sexist, boot-licking farkers.

Fund the arts. It's as effective as punching Nazis.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one who sees this as a set-up by the police union to cause as much crap as possible at this sight so they can point at it and say "See, it's more trouble than it is worth, get rid of it!"?

/conspiracy theories are fun
//are they still conspiracy theories if true?
/// might need tin-foil slashies
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!


Did you read the article? Or maybe even glance at the pictures?

Seems like this woman may have been speaking out against racism, just not the kind you get off to.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Directorscut: Am I the only one who sees this as a set-up by the police union to cause as much crap as possible at this sight so they can point at it and say "See, it's more trouble than it is worth, get rid of it!"?

/conspiracy theories are fun
//are they still conspiracy theories if true?
/// might need tin-foil slashies


Needs more Soros.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Hey, if these people are vandalizing a city, isn't dumpy supposed to have his shock troops on hand to drag them into unmarked vans and disappear them?


Calm down now.   Nothing to see here.   Everything is fine,.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Directorscut: Am I the only one who sees this as a set-up by the police union to cause as much crap as possible at this sight so they can point at it and say "See, it's more trouble than it is worth, get rid of it!"?

/conspiracy theories are fun
//are they still conspiracy theories if true?
/// might need tin-foil slashies


You are not the only one wondering if they should be wearing a tin-foil hat after things like this. If it comes out that her brother or father is in the NYPD, I might need to buy some more tin-foil.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ok... a black woman, in NYC, is defacing a "Black Lives matter" mural while asking for more money for the police. There is a disconnect going on here, and it is one I am worried about.


Antifa Man.    it has to be
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do the photos look like they came from a stock photography web site? They look posed, like they held position for several moments to get each of the images. I don't mean they look fake, but like the people involved were not in motion when the photos were taken.

Actually, a lot of Daily Mail photos look this way.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ok... a black woman, in NYC, is defacing a "Black Lives matter" mural while asking for more money for the police. There is a disconnect going on here, and it is one I am worried about.


There have always been people who were willing to sell out their own community in exchange for some promised reward. In her case it doesn't seem to be money, but God's favor. She's a religious nut who thinks siding with the conservative Christians will gain her a nicer house in Heaven.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!


Depends. What do you mean by "problem"?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably doesn't wear a mask either,...unless it's part of a pointy hood.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Probably doesn't wear a mask either,...unless it's part of a pointy hood.


In reference to the mural vandal.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Stupid religious nutjob will hurt the taxpayers of NYC, because that slip and fall is OSHA-reportable and subject to workers comp if he has back pain and has to go to a hospital, which I imagine he did.  Each injury negatively impacts liability insurance rates for the city too (same coverage, but the premiums go up).  That's why HR is always pushing for safety, not because they care about employee health but because injuries become too expensive.


Quick question. As mentioned in the article, de Blasio has 27 farking cops guarding this little political jab of his Trump. Is it possible that is what is really hurting the tax payer here?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: I made a point to drive by our local one today and they really did a nice job, it's all fancied up with the state flag, mountains, trees, probably r/trees as well ;-)


Trees:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The local one, what?   The local Walmart?   The local Jesus war ship one?
Happy Trees??

Clarify and get back to us
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Why do the photos look like they came from a stock photography web site? They look posed, like they held position for several moments to get each of the images. I don't mean they look fake, but like the people involved were not in motion when the photos were taken.

Actually, a lot of Daily Mail photos look this way.


They weren't posed for.  There were people right there taking pictures and videos of the incident.  You can watch the video that was filmed by the protesters themselves if you are interested:

We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary!!! #RiseUp #JesusMatters
Youtube ow47PLQN0LA
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a black lady defaced a BLM mural, and a cop slips and falls on the paint trying to arrest her.

2020, you've jumped the shark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: NM Volunteer: Stupid religious nutjob will hurt the taxpayers of NYC, because that slip and fall is OSHA-reportable and subject to workers comp if he has back pain and has to go to a hospital, which I imagine he did.  Each injury negatively impacts liability insurance rates for the city too (same coverage, but the premiums go up).  That's why HR is always pushing for safety, not because they care about employee health but because injuries become too expensive.

Quick question. As mentioned in the article, de Blasio has 27 farking cops guarding this little political jab of his Trump. Is it possible that is what is really hurting the tax payer here?


If religious nutjobs and red hatters would stop pointlessly vandalizing it, then they wouldn't need cops to guard it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. Officer down!
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the stories, Jesus WAS arrested for spreading dogma that the ruling class saw as dangerous, and was executed by the state somewhat unfairly, even as a worse criminal went free just because of their comparable race. So I guess she DOES sort of have a point, although she may be a bit late to get reforms going as the Roman empire doesn't exist anymore...
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: The comments after the video are pathetic.


It's the UK version of Fox News, what do you expect?

These are the same people who are going to be utterly farked by their vote to leave the UK but think they will be okay because they are white.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisis actors, all of them.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That officer would be an excellent soccer player.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: The comments after the video are pathetic.


Of course they are. They're written by Daily Mail readers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Natalie Portmanteau: But I've been repeatedly assured that racism isn't a real problem!

Boy do I have some news for you.

Also:

[Fark user image image 850x567]

Blackface is racist, officer!

/sorry
//had to


I want to post one of the pics and make a snarky comment, but I honestly can't choose. They all have me giggling.

Not his injuries, you dolts. Just how defeated he looks in every pic.
 
zpaul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I'm glad both sides are being arrested.  Idiots.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: NM Volunteer: Stupid religious nutjob will hurt the taxpayers of NYC, because that slip and fall is OSHA-reportable and subject to workers comp if he has back pain and has to go to a hospital, which I imagine he did.  Each injury negatively impacts liability insurance rates for the city too (same coverage, but the premiums go up).  That's why HR is always pushing for safety, not because they care about employee health but because injuries become too expensive.

There were half a dozen other officers there who managed to not slip on paint.


i think that's because only 2 officers were actively wrestling with the large angry women as she crawled around smearing thick, slippery paint directly under their feet. one of those 2 officers fell. of the officers the lady running on religion actively tried to bring down to the ground with her...

ahhh, little instant potato flake, when you see the things right in front of you for what they are?
 
