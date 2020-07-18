 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Fox News spins the Wheel of Blame and determines Florida COVID cases being spread by... gangs   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Sheriff, Osceola County Sherriff Russ Gibson, Renting, Kissimmee, Florida, Sheriffs in the United States, younger people, Gang, massive parties  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...of idiots who aren't wearing masks, who didn't practice anything remotely looking like quarantine procedures, and who are gathering in huge throngs to spread their germs hither and tither.

So, they're kinda right.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*of

/sigh
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.


They CAN'T blame it on the landowning white people.  That would piss off too many people to know they're the problem.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article mentions nurses. I love nurses. My mother was a freshly minted RN and eventually became, get this, a Captain while actually taking fire as a flight nurse in and around Vietnam. My dad was a medic at the time and that's how they met, why I was born in Japan, and why I'm here to bore you with my posts.

Immediately following 9/11, she took my dad's Corvette and hauled ass from Georgia to the area (she's a Jersey girl). She left a note that bewildered us, but we knew she would come back, as she did. She just up and did it, man.

She just up and did it, man.

Like many other Americans she just wanted to help. She argued with cops trying to turn away but she just sped off, goal in mind. I wasn't there but I imagine all the security kinda shyed away bc she was in full Major Hoollihan (sp) mode. This is not a woman to be toyed with. Was never more proud in my life.

/imagine how I was very specifically drilled to put the toilet seat down. Even living alone now, I still put the seat down no matter what drunken 4am piss I take.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can tell by the signs they flash.

👌
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was already back in New Orleans but my dad emailed that scanned note. I wish I have it to post to Fark, Basically, it read, "Gotta do this, will be in touch." Tough broad even washed my dad's prized Corvette before snarling up the driveway. According to my dad it was gleaming, and I assume there was much sexing that night.

/ewww, parents
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gang that wears the red bandanas or the blue bandanas?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They prefer the term militia.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Fox News' point is that being around other people w/o wearing a mask is dangerous and  irresponsible?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, c'mon, these guys were responsibly masking up before it was cool!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Done in one
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Soooooo, first it was "migrant laborers", now it's "gangs"?

Gotta check my Republican Deflection and Blame Scorecard, I musta missed that one. Nope, there it is, right next to thugs. Check.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So Fox is somehow responsible for what was reported TO THEM by a sheriff involved in the situation?
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the Covidiots count as a gang.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This has got to be the dumbest narrative I've heard. I mean, truly on par in stupidity with coronavirus parties themselves.
 
blasterz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
By any chance did these gang-hosted COVID parties that definitely happened outside the imaginations of QAnon followers also serve Jenkem?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: So Fox is somehow responsible for what was reported TO THEM by a sheriff involved in the situation?


That's not how reporting works.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some months back several Farkers (myself included) predicted that the GOP propaganda operation would blame black people for spreading SARS-CoV-2 once it hit red communities. Looks like we were right.

Republican propaganda is so predictable that it's difficult to understand how so many 'people' (term used lightly) keep falling for the same tricks over and over again.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Don't go out the house, there's a gang outside."  ~  21 Savage
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bad Luck Schleprock: So Fox is somehow responsible for what was reported TO THEM by a sheriff involved in the situation?


MSM: has bias in their news stories
Fox: pushes bias via news stories

They seek this shiat out.
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.


Welcome time traveler. Glad you're up to speed on the corona virus. Now it's time to tell you about AirBnB. It's a thing called an "app" that we use in phones which aren't really used to call people, but are mostly used now to shot post online and send dick pics

Anywhooo.... AirBnB lets you rent houses from unsuspecting idiots who think their place will never be used as a party pad by a bunch of kids and left in the same condition as a truck stop toilet
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NOT gangs of Protestors though.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Gang members"

What Fox News imagines gang members look like:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


y.yarn.coView Full Size


What gangs actually look like:
reviewjournal.comView Full Size


/but fox news isnt ready for this conversation.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MS-13
COVID-19

You can't explain it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Soon it will be our time, again!"
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So if I'm following the thread correctly, COVID spreading is definitely the fault of gang members using short term rental apps to infect gated communities, and definitely not the fault of the actual residents of those communities?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rcain: AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.

Welcome time traveler. Glad you're up to speed on the corona virus. Now it's time to tell you about AirBnB. It's a thing called an "app" that we use in phones which aren't really used to call people, but are mostly used now to shot post online and send dick pics

Anywhooo.... AirBnB lets you rent houses from unsuspecting idiots who think their place will never be used as a party pad by a bunch of kids and left in the same condition as a truck stop toilet


That's dumb. I ain't letting any stranger stay at my place; it's not a damn hotel.
Why do owners they have to rent their places out? Are they poor?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fox News is the "Reality Show" of News TV. 90% bull crap.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russian gangs?

/Just asking questions
 
monsupio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Covid kiss! Should these people be charged with attempted murder or domestic terrorism?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Soon it will be blamed on the Evil Eye, Comets, Witches and Jewish Princes.All of the Dark Ages classics.
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a gang member in a gated community might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.


These are gated single family home communities that are exclusively used for short term rental - typically by the week.  The houses typically have five bedrooms and five baths and a pool - designed for large families to rent for their Disney vacation.  There is a management company that cleans up and restocks on Saturday as one family leaves and before another comes in on Sunday.  This is just kids renting since the tourists aren't around now, and a dumb ass county moutie shooting his mouth off for the voters.
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: rcain: AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.

Welcome time traveler. Glad you're up to speed on the corona virus. Now it's time to tell you about AirBnB. It's a thing called an "app" that we use in phones which aren't really used to call people, but are mostly used now to shot post online and send dick pics

Anywhooo.... AirBnB lets you rent houses from unsuspecting idiots who think their place will never be used as a party pad by a bunch of kids and left in the same condition as a truck stop toilet

That's dumb. I ain't letting any stranger stay at my place; it's not a damn hotel.
Why do owners they have to rent their places out? Are they poor?


In a lot of cases it's people who buy houses and rent them out at jacked up daily rates to gain higher short term profits without having to deal with actual tenants and "rights" and all the legal BS that comes with it. Which in turn makes the housing market less affordable for working families and helps perpetuate the rampant income inequality that is killing off the middle class
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.


You seem to have missed three very important words in the part of the article you quoted.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was just the shooting of snoop's newest video.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The germs in LA, they never die.
They just multiply.
Colors.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: ...of idiots who aren't wearing masks, who didn't practice anything remotely looking like quarantine procedures, and who are gathering in huge throngs to spread their germs hither and tither.

So, they're kinda right.


Plague rats today: "No mask! I have muh rights! FREEDUMB!"
Plague rats in September: "WHAR FOOTBALL?"
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.

You seem to have missed three very important words in the part of the article you quoted.


Ok ok! Yes I get it now. Reading comprehension.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: The parties largely appear to occur at vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.


They rent them and it's Kissimmee. Kissimmee is 25% poor people, 25% snowbirds, 5% drug and gang violence, 20% Old Town and 25% vacation rentals.

Kissimmee is a turd unless you stay on a resort.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: AliceBToklasLives: Yeah, I'm sure it's gangs because they own lots if property in gated housing development.

They CAN'T blame it on the landowning white people.  That would piss off too many people to know they're the problem.


There is a very good chance the owners last name is Patel.
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: hubiestubert: ...of idiots who aren't wearing masks, who didn't practice anything remotely looking like quarantine procedures, and who are gathering in huge throngs to spread their germs hither and tither.

So, they're kinda right.

Plague rats today: "No mask! I have muh rights! FREEDUMB!"
Plague rats in September: "WHAR FOOTBALL?"


The NFL recently announced training camps will be starting as scheduled on a July 21st

Let's see how that works out for them
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i think the implication of the article is that unauthorized people are throwing huge house parties in rental homes currently vacant.

-as in homes that are rented seasonally for weeks or months at a time at highass prices and then rented for much less (or used by the actual owner) in the off season. NOT airBnBs. and now is definitely the off season: it's too hot to sleep with the windows open even at 2am, the ocean is 90*F, and the state is ON FIRE with covid, baby!

still, those kind of houses always have alarms (if not security cameras too) and gated communities don't just let 50-100 strangers roll on in for a quick party.

this entire story must be fake. i don't doubt for a second some idiots are indeed having house parties, and some of those idiots are black or latino, but "let's get the covid on purpose! parties" are not a thing.

and if they were, why would gangs throw one?

the end-game purpose of a gang is to make money. that may be accomplished by moving drugs, weapons, and women, and may entail violence (even extreme violence) but MONEY is the goal.

all your members, friends, and clients dropping dead or spending weeks in the ICU will not put money in your pocket. when chicago first locked down months ago, there were verified reports of gang members enforcing curfew and breaking up parties in their neighborhoods, and actively working with CPD to prevent arson in humboldt park if the protests looked like they were about to become riots, but purposefully spreading the virus IS BAD FOR BUSINESS.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rcain: Wadded Beef: hubiestubert: ...of idiots who aren't wearing masks, who didn't practice anything remotely looking like quarantine procedures, and who are gathering in huge throngs to spread their germs hither and tither.

So, they're kinda right.

Plague rats today: "No mask! I have muh rights! FREEDUMB!"
Plague rats in September: "WHAR FOOTBALL?"

The NFL recently announced training camps will be starting as scheduled on a July 21st

Let's see how that works out for them


Yeah, I love football as much as the next guy but I'm not getting that vibe we'll see the entire season through to completion. I'm hoping there will be a campaign (particularly in the SEC states where Covid is hitting hard) with the message "wear a mask and football just might make it." Doable or too pie-in-the-sky?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a plague-spreading gang member may look like.
 
