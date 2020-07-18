 Skip to content
France loses another Cathedral
Tanqueray
5 hours ago  
NANTES Cathedral in France is ablaze
Youtube 7pi_keTxuvM
 
hobnail
5 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
5 hours ago  
A friend of mine did an organ residency there several years ago. He's got some fascinating pictures.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
5 hours ago  
Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.
 
Albert911emt
5 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.



Losing one's organ is terrible, but losing by fire must be painful.
 
maxandgrinch
1 hour ago  
Where can I get a giant fake check so I can be internet famous and yet never have to come through with the money?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Dewey Fidalgo: Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.


Losing one's organ is terrible, but losing by fire must be painful.


If you feel a burning sensation in your organ, consult a professional immediately
 
Psylence
1 hour ago  
Seriously... these things have merit beyond whatever spiritual shiat people might ascribe to them.

Come to America and burn down the prefab fiberboard megachurches... that shiat'll burn down to the ground, and literally nothing of value will be lost.
 
RussianPotato
1 hour ago  
So... look up the Bataclan.  Look up what really happened.  Then see how France tried to suppress all of the details - including from the victims' families.

I'd be surprised if we ever learn the truth about this.  And I seriously doubt the official story for the Notre Dame.
 
studebaker hoch
1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Where can I get a giant fake check so I can be internet famous and yet never have to come through with the money?


Ask Trump.   He's written plenty of checks he can't cash.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
1 hour ago  
"Organ Is Toast" is the name of my Doors/Breakfast Club cover band.
 
KitchenBacon
1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.


Those organs are irreplaceable pieces of art.
 
KitchenBacon
1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: So... look up the Bataclan.  Look up what really happened.  Then see how France tried to suppress all of the details - including from the victims' families.

I'd be surprised if we ever learn the truth about this.  And I seriously doubt the official story for the Notre Dame.


Ahh, there's your tinfoil hat.  You almost seemed reasonable recently.
 
studebaker hoch
1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: So... look up the Bataclan.  Look up what really happened.  Then see how France tried to suppress all of the details - including from the victims' families.

I'd be surprised if we ever learn the truth about this.  And I seriously doubt the official story for the Notre Dame.


The fire detectors at Notre Dame were miswired, giving the wrong locations.  When the fire began, the first sensor triggered was thought to be in another part of the attic.   Security went to that location, found no fire, and left.   Only when other sensors started alarming was the fire discovered, but by then half an hour had passed and it was too late.
 
Benjimin_Dover
1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: maxandgrinch: Where can I get a giant fake check so I can be internet famous and yet never have to come through with the money?

Ask Trump.   He's written plenty of checks he can't cash.


The only checks that one would write that one would cash would be checks to oneself or to "Cash." What checks has Trump writen that meet that criteria?
 
Green_Knight
1 hour ago  
i blame the mongols
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
57 minutes ago  
Good, right?

Clearly this is God's will.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
55 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Dewey Fidalgo: Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.

Those organs are irreplaceable pieces of art.


No doubt.   It is a tragedy for history and art, but it isn't the entire cathedral.   Also, though with everything else going on, Notre Dame is being rebuilt.   It will take another 4 or 5 years, but then it took over acentury to build it in the first place.
 
ChrisDe
34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: A friend of mine did an organ residency there several years ago. He's got some fascinating pictures.


My last summer home from college, I did an organ residency with my boss's daughter. I also have some fascinating pictures.
 
Green_Knight
22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Another Government Employee: A friend of mine did an organ residency there several years ago. He's got some fascinating pictures.

My last summer home from college, I did an organ residency with my boss's daughter. I also have some fascinating pictures.


that seem like it would get you fired
 
khatores
13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Albert911emt: Dewey Fidalgo: Terrible.  But:

"The damage is concentrated on the organ, which seems to be completely destroyed. Its platform is very unstable and could collapse," he said.

The cathedral doesn't seem to be lost, but the organ is toast.


Losing one's organ is terrible, but losing by fire must be painful.

If you feel a burning sensation in your organ, consult a professional immediately


NOT MY ORGAN!  NOOOOO!!!

(the reference might be lost if you didn't read the book)


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
13 minutes ago  
But it's the religion of peace
 
chawco
8 minutes ago  
Maaaaan, that's the third one this week!
 
mongbiohazard
3 minutes ago  

Psylence: Seriously... these things have merit beyond whatever spiritual shiat people might ascribe to them.

Come to America and burn down the prefab fiberboard megachurches... that shiat'll burn down to the ground, and literally nothing of value will be lost.


It would make a nice dance club.
 
