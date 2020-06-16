 Skip to content
(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Oregon sues US DHHS, USMS, CPB, FBS because FUBAR and GFY   (opb.org)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just start taking citizen tips, then pull 'em over and arrest them for kidnapping.  That would actually go a long way towards restoring goodwill by the local police.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blockade the farking federal courthouse and facilities. The federal agents will injure or kill someone (as they have already) or encourage right wing nut jobs to do the same.

Likewise, someone may defend themselves and take out a federal agent or more. The 2nd Amendment is restricted to KKK and Nazis only.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I meant that the 2nd Amendment does not only apply to right wing militias, KKK and Nazis only in America.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's kind of creepy that if you see an unmarked vsn deploying armed guys in camo yelling you are under arrest, you have to decide whether to resist actual LEOs and get charged for it....or not resost and maybe end up in the hands of an armed right wing militia looking to make a white-ISIS video.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Blockade the farking federal courthouse and facilities. The federal agents will injure or kill someone (as they have already) or encourage right wing nut jobs to do the same.

Likewise, someone may defend themselves and take out a federal agent or more. The 2nd Amendment is restricted to KKK and Nazis only.


That's the point, and Oregon DOJ knows it.

...the lawsuit states that Oregonians could be at risk of kidnapping by "militias and other civilian 'volunteers' taking it onto themselves to pull peaceful protesters into their cars, in a manner that resembles the federal actions described..."
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is f*cking surreal.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heavily armed guys wearing camo driving around in unmarked vans might end up posing a problem for DHS that it should have anticipated. https://www.nytimes.com/​2020/06/16/us/​steven-carrillo-air-force-boogaloo.htm​l
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You've really got to wonder who's bright idea sending in the goon squads was.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good.  This is how a federated republic should work.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good. Expose the shiat out of them.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I meant that the 2nd Amendment does not only apply to right wing militias, KKK and Nazis only in America.


No, no, with how our country actually functions in practice you had it right the first time.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm fearful that nothing will happen because of this.

But I really hope they get those farks out of the state.  This is absolute bullshiat.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call out the National Guard: they're supposed to protect us from enemies, foreign and domestic.
 
AMonkey'sUncle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You forget SS (the German one).
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Strange how our Federal Government isn't targeting the actual factual Nazis.
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Something something under color of law?  Felony?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: Just start taking citizen tips, then pull 'em over and arrest them for kidnapping.  That would actually go a long way towards restoring goodwill by the local police.


It's cute you think their goodwill can be restored.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 the Federal Bureau of Statistics doesn't count
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Interesting how this will play out.

Will courts decide that a state has the power to make uniform decisions for feds?

Could they require clownish uniforms? Nazi uniforms?

Or at best will they be told patches and labels be more clear?
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/18/us​/​portland-protests.html

The federal agents facing a growing backlash for their militarized approach to weeks of unrest in Portland were not specifically trained in riot control or mass demonstrations, an internal Department of Homeland Security memo warned this week.

The message dated Thursday was prepared by the agency for Chad F. Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, as he arrived in Portland to view the scene in person, according to a copy of the memo obtained by The New York Times. It listed federal buildings in the city and issues officers faced in protecting them.

The memo, seemingly anticipating future encounters with protesters in other cities as the department follows President Trump's guidance to crack down on unrest, warns: "Moving forward, if this type of response is going to be the norm, specialized training and standardized equipment should be deployed to responding agencies."

The tactical agents deployed by Homeland Security include officials from a group known as BORTAC, the Border Patrol's equivalent of a S.W.A.T. team, a highly trained group that normally is tasked with investigating drug smuggling organizations, as opposed to protesters in cities.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I meant that the 2nd Amendment does not only apply to right wing militias, KKK and Nazis only in America.


Actually you were right the first time. The Second Amendment is ostensibly for everybody but is only defended in practice when used in support of state-sponsored terror.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I love the thought of these "Fa" stormtroopers sitting in their rented minivans and then realizing all of their tires are slashed.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Blockade the farking federal courthouse and facilities. The federal agents will injure or kill someone (as they have already) or encourage right wing nut jobs to do the same.

Likewise, someone may defend themselves and take out a federal agent or more. The 2nd Amendment is restricted to KKK and Nazis only.


It might work to go full Gandhi, Or MLKjr as the case may be. But there is so much bloodlust in the USA that we should have passed that point with the teargas long ago. Plenty of unarmed protesters have been abused by the police and Americans are waiting for the farking election. WHAT COULD GO WRONG with waiting???

Well, this could go wrong with waiting.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.jpg
 
macadamnut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SFSailor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wejash: It's kind of creepy that if you see an unmarked vsn deploying armed guys in camo yelling you are under arrest, you have to decide whether to resist actual LEOs and get charged for it


Precisely the reason why the CHP is very clear about "do not pull over unless there is a big-ass star on the side of the car."  People were getting robbed/assaulted by pretend-o-cops years and years ago, and that should have been the end of unmarked bullshiat federally, but no.

The fact that some states use entirely unmarked (and sometimes random seized-) cars for highway enforcement goes on the looonnnnng list of things that are lonnnnnnnnnnnng overdue for a hearty, "WTF? FIX THIS NOW" about policing in this country.  And, really unmarked anything for any reason.

Burn. It. All. Down.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stay super weird, Portland.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These MAGA Stormtrumpers are also attacking medics.

Federal Officers In Portland Attack Medics For Trying To Help A Man Who Just Had A Seizure
Youtube RMOK4IFCwSA


Dude on the ground was having a seizure. These thugs just showed up out of nowhere and attacked.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Trump undoubtedly started this in Oregon, because it strikes him as a wimpy, easily pushed around state.

So I really hope Oregon kicks his ass and makes him their biatch.

#PacificaStrong
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wejash: It's kind of creepy that if you see an unmarked vsn deploying armed guys in camo yelling you are under arrest, you have to decide whether to resist actual LEOs and get charged for it....or not resost and maybe end up in the hands of an armed right wing militia looking to make a white-ISIS video.


I kind of wonder how fighting as if your life actually depended on it trying to resist while shouting "Help, these aren't law enforcement! I know this guy! He isn't law enforcement! They aren't with any department! I'm being kidnapped! They're going to KILL ME!" would play out.

Protesters being, effectively kidnapped, have every reason to use everything at their disposal to fight this, and the confusion would enforce the need for identifiable law enforcement.

The best reason not to is because of the ass kicked and bone breaking and police brutality that's already become so commonplace in our, uh, "Law Enforcement" a term that's quite tainted in the modern age.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WilderKWight: These MAGA Stormtrumpers are also attacking medics.

[YouTube video: Federal Officers In Portland Attack Medics For Trying To Help A Man Who Just Had A Seizure]

Dude on the ground was having a seizure. These thugs just showed up out of nowhere and attacked.


Remember to aim for the upper legs, just below center of mass.
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Just start taking citizen tips, then pull 'em over and arrest them for kidnapping.  That would actually go a long way towards restoring goodwill by the local police.


Until the outcome of these injunctions, they just need to order the local LEO's to blockade the Federal buildings and escort and protect peaceful protesters.
This could be shut down VERY quickly making it directly a State vs Federal issue.
 
