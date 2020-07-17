 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   Ma'am, this is a Verizon store, not a public restroom. And put on a mask, why don't you   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Thought, Stock market, Mask, Verizon store, worst case scenario, Verizon spokesperson Heidi Flato, Spokesperson Rob Baquera, regular day  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2020 at 5:37 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman has distilled MAGA to its very essence. And left it in a puddle in the middle of the floor.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When reached for comment, the President asked, "Would she be willing to do that on a bed?"
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This woman has distilled MAGA to its very essence. And left it in a puddle in the middle of the floor.


The writer's picture might be the single most airbrushed picture I have every seen. If you told me it was CG, I wouldn't even put it it very far into the uncanny valley. Is it a doll?

Yikes.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This woman has distilled MAGA to its very essence. And left it in a puddle in the middle of the floor.


Let's hope she hasn't started a movement..
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That...that sounds like a well reasoned reaction.
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: This woman has distilled MAGA to its very essence. And left it in a puddle in the middle of the floor.

Let's hope she hasn't started a movement..


The store's janitor should be even more glad she didn't make a movement.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember when we used to make fun of Chinese people for being terrible at tourism because of all of the floor defecation?

Great Jorb, Amurca. You've regressed past a country that was starving to death 40 years ago.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: That...that sounds like a well reasoned reaction.


Bonus: Her vehicle was full of stolen merch from another store, and she called the cops to her attention.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OldRod: When reached for comment, the President asked, "Would she be willing to do that on a bed?"


Trump : eww, too old.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Urine is always a fantastic counter-argument.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the fark even was that article?

Absolutely not. That's totally inappropriate. We're not animals," said Michelle Davidson.- Who is that?

"I don't really have much to say except that's probably not the right way to react to it. Simply wear the mask or leave I guess," said Kelly Berger.And who is that?

TFA ends with another quote from "Davidson" without telling us who she is.

Almost as weird, all the other quotes in the article explain who the person saying them is.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with people? Oh, that's right, conservatism.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You'd figure if you wanted to pee in a business and get away with it, a mask would be a nice way to hide your identity.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
that's big roseville republican energy.
 
zez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Apparently the woman totally misunderstood the point of this meme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
classy
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mrs Carte says rub her nose in it and smack her a few times with a rolled up newspaper.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, while looking for alternate coverage of this story, I came across This One from last October in which Roseville police were seeking a man who... had urinated inside a Dick's sporting goods while stealing $2,000 worth of stuff.

WTFark, Roseville?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: What the fark even was that article?

Absolutely not. That's totally inappropriate. We're not animals," said Michelle Davidson.- Who is that?

"I don't really have much to say except that's probably not the right way to react to it. Simply wear the mask or leave I guess," said Kelly Berger.And who is that?

TFA ends with another quote from "Davidson" without telling us who she is.

Almost as weird, all the other quotes in the article explain who the person saying them is.


Marlee Ginter probably just needed to wrap up the article and go quickly wash her hands.  Not really Emmy winning material to work with here. Facts are facts.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I don't really have much to say except that's probably not the right way to react to it.

I think this accurately sums up the last few months in the U.S.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Remember when we used to make fun of Chinese people for being terrible at tourism because of all of the floor defecation?

Great Jorb, Amurca. You've regressed past a country that was starving to death 40 years ago.


Yeah, we used to make fun of a lot of people.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She didn't want to wear a mask, but had no problem dropping trou and urinating in front of a store full of people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: Apparently the woman totally misunderstood the point of this meme.

[Fark user image 420x504]


The picture uses the word "guy" at the end. Not all women are able to aim so precisely, despite plenty of examples available online... uh, so I've been told.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, shiat piss, I get to use this twice in one day and it's sort of relevant both times.  Alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kyleaugustus: That...that sounds like a well reasoned reaction.

Bonus: Her vehicle was full of stolen merch from another store, and she called the cops to her attention.


Obviously a criminal mastermind who escaped from a secure mental institution.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fans of golden showers will love this.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: So, while looking for alternate coverage of this story, I came across This One from last October in which Roseville police were seeking a man who... had urinated inside a Dick's sporting goods while stealing $2,000 worth of stuff.

WTFark, Roseville?


What's with people in that town urinating in a store during or right after stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods, as the woman in TFA had done?

/Clearly it's a weird fetish based on the name "Dick's."
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.