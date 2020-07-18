 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Potato Seeds have rights   (kiro7.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary, Firearm, Weapon, English-language films, staff member, man's chest, man, front row seat of this police incident, produce section  
•       •       •

1346 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2020 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But my free-dumz!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His mother was there but didn't seem at all concerned according to the story. I wonder if a lot of these idiots simply weren't brought up right?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see a distinct lack of neck-kneeling there.  Also, great care taken to make sure he was comfortable in the cuffs and they didn't hinder his movement too much (using 2 pair so his wrists didn't have to cross).

It's always interesting to see the differences in how different people are treated.  Protester who yelled things against police brutality = beat the shiat out of, cuffed tightly, dragged off.  Black man accused of passing a bad bill = killed slowly and painfully as he begged for his life.  White conspiracy theorist asshole who pointed a gun point blank at a person's chest and threatened to kill them = care and gentleness as they make sure he's comfortable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When police arrived at the store, prosecutors said they told the man they needed to disarm him "for everyone's safety."
The man said "no" and police took him to the ground, prosecutors said.
 
Xavier99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pandemic is REALLY showing that a lot of people have guns who should probably not even have driver licenses.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice how they didn't just roll into the store with a swat truck and murder everyone within a 5 foot radius of the guy. Wonder why that is...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curbside pickup at my local Fred Meyer is quite a bit better than any other markets in my area. The only problem with it is that they seems to run out of a lot shiat since its so popular. Totes worth it to avoid the knuckledragger drama, IMHO.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.


nonsense. Shaming this plague rat was the right thing to do. Now he gets to go breathe the covid air of the county jail, and then hopefully prison.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible gun owner.  Hope he never even gets to look at another gun the rest of his life.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man said "no" and police took him to the ground, prosecutors said. Emily forgot the capers for the chicken cacciatore.

Fark user image
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's The Water
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Potato seeds? Is this a joke about right-wingers sperm?

/I know, it's not a joke, it's true
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: Prosecutors are requesting second-degree assault, third-degree assault and resisting arrest charges.

No felonies. No firearms charges. No Assault on police officer charges. Nothing that will get him more than probation.
In fact, they were very careful to charge him only with things that even if convicted, come in just under the limit for restricting firearms ownership.
-
They seemed very very careful to protect his continued gun ownership rights, and ensure he doesn't have any real repercussions from an event that would have led to the instant death of a brown person, or life imprisonment if they perchance survived.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The man said "no" and police took him to the ground, prosecutors said. Emily forgot the capers for the chicken cacciatore.

[Fark user image 368x80]


You beat me to it.  I was wondering WTF happened there and then realized they transitioned to a quote from someone who witnessed it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xavier99: This pandemic is REALLY showing that a lot of people have guns who should probably not even have driver licenses.


This year is also showing that literally no one - not a single person - is serious when they argue that we need high powered, high capacity semi-automatic rifles styled to look like military weapons so that they can hold in check government overreach and violations of our rights. That just leaves hunting, collecting, self defense, and sport shooting as legitimate reasons to own a firearm. There is no compelling reasons for private citizens to have functional AR-15s, AK-47s, Barrett M82s, or other similar high powered, high capacity semiautomatic rifles.

/ There is no reason you cant use a rifle chambered to a 22LR for Three Gun competition.
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: Another responsible gun owner.  Hope he never even gets to look at another gun the rest of his life.


Sadly, they made sure to Nerf the charges just enough that he gets to keep his guns.
-
/I am all for gun ownership as a concept. I am also all for laws that prevent people like this from ever getting near them.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just shoot him a bunch of times or kneel on his neck? Hmmmmmm I wonder what's different?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.


How do you feel about stopping random people from driving drunk?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're having a really tough time with those cuffs.  Are these the real police, or are they rentals?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The man said "no" and police took him to the ground, prosecutors said. Emily forgot the capers for the chicken cacciatore.

[Fark user image image 368x80]


I literally looked at TFA, my browser found that string, but before I could click on it, it disappeared. WTF its going on? Operatives from Big Chicken Cacciatore trying to suppress the truth?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Why didn't they just shoot him a bunch of times or kneel on his neck? Hmmmmmm I wonder what's different?


There's a lot of extra paperwork when you shoot a ginger.  Not many people know that.
 
Xythero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are we all insane now?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A lot of beer, a lot of girls, and a lot of cursin'
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: omg bbq: Why didn't they just shoot him a bunch of times or kneel on his neck? Hmmmmmm I wonder what's different?

There's a lot of extra paperwork when you shoot a ginger.  Not many people know that.


That's because they're an endangered species.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dryad: FTA: Prosecutors are requesting second-degree assault, third-degree assault and resisting arrest charges.

No felonies. No firearms charges. No Assault on police officer charges. Nothing that will get him more than probation.
In fact, they were very careful to charge him only with things that even if convicted, come in just under the limit for restricting firearms ownership.
-
They seemed very very careful to protect his continued gun ownership rights, and ensure he doesn't have any real repercussions from an event that would have led to the instant death of a brown person, or life imprisonment if they perchance survived.


2nd degree assault is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It was also explicitly the correct thing to charge him with because it includes assault with a deadly weapon.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

neongoats: ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.

nonsense. Shaming this plague rat was the right thing to do. Now he gets to go breathe the covid air of the county jail, and then hopefully prison.


1) Some of us don't have a sense of shame and our only response would be along the lines of "I got a better idea: go rape yourself."

2) Pretty sure it's illegal to be in the grocery store sans mask; call the police or get security on it. Again: not your job.  I mean, what the fark are you gonna do other then whine at the guy?
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xythero: Why are we all insane now?


Because if we were outsane, blue would be ears and eating stone makes nuclear.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Potatohead Kids (intro) 1985
Youtube fzVecYA00x8
 
meanmutton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dryad: groppet: Another responsible gun owner.  Hope he never even gets to look at another gun the rest of his life.

Sadly, they made sure to Nerf the charges just enough that he gets to keep his guns.
-
/I am all for gun ownership as a concept. I am also all for laws that prevent people like this from ever getting near them.


No - if he is convicted of 2nd degree assault (one of the crimes they charged him with), he is permanently forbidden from owning a gun in Washington state.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.

How do you feel about stopping random people from driving drunk?


How?  Block them in with my car?

Call the police and report make, model, color, plate number.  It's their job to arrest the guy, not mine; done it before.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to prosecutors, the man then attempted to grab his own gun during the struggle and told police, "You're not getting my gun." The man continued to fight and even grabbed at the vest of one of the officers in an attempt to bite him, prosecutors said.
Police twice tried to use a stun gun on the man, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Ultimately, prosecutors said it took five officers to take him into custody.

Why did they even bother to include a picture?  everyone reading the article was able to visualize every relevant detail needed after reading this part right here.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: meanmutton: ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.

How do you feel about stopping random people from driving drunk?

How?  Block them in with my car?

Call the police and report make, model, color, plate number.  It's their job to arrest the guy, not mine; done it before.


Saying "Dude, you're drunk, maybe dont drive. Do you need an Uber?"
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he were black he'd be so dead right now. Only white guys can put up a fight while armed and live to tell the tale.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mofa: evilsofa: The man said "no" and police took him to the ground, prosecutors said. Emily forgot the capers for the chicken cacciatore.

[Fark user image image 368x80]

I literally looked at TFA, my browser found that string, but before I could click on it, it disappeared. WTF its going on? Operatives from Big Chicken Cacciatore trying to suppress the truth?


Follow the money - who benefits most from this?

You're through the looking glass...............
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Dryad: groppet: Another responsible gun owner.  Hope he never even gets to look at another gun the rest of his life.

Sadly, they made sure to Nerf the charges just enough that he gets to keep his guns.
-
/I am all for gun ownership as a concept. I am also all for laws that prevent people like this from ever getting near them.

No - if he is convicted of 2nd degree assault (one of the crimes they charged him with), he is permanently forbidden from owning a gun in Washington state.


NICE. I mistook that. Varies from state to state. Glad to be corrected.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: A lot of beer, a lot of girls, and a lot of cursin'


Ooooh, sorry, the guy in TFA had a revolver.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: ArcadianRefugee: meanmutton: ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.

How do you feel about stopping random people from driving drunk?

How?  Block them in with my car?

Call the police and report make, model, color, plate number.  It's their job to arrest the guy, not mine; done it before.

Saying "Dude, you're drunk, maybe dont drive. Do you need an Uber?"


Oh, you mean not yet driving?  Yeah, that (been there, done that).

I thought "see one already driving".
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: neongoats: ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.

nonsense. Shaming this plague rat was the right thing to do. Now he gets to go breathe the covid air of the county jail, and then hopefully prison.

1) Some of us don't have a sense of shame and our only response would be along the lines of "I got a better idea: go rape yourself."

2) Pretty sure it's illegal to be in the grocery store sans mask; call the police or get security on it. Again: not your job.  I mean, what the fark are you gonna do other then whine at the guy?


!) that's their problem, if they don't want shamed, they can get a mask or get farked

2) this "not your job" shiat is how we got here in the first place. When it comes to your very life you're not even willing to shout "Wear a mask shiatheel!"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's Tumwater. I blame generations of Olympia beer consumption.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xythero: Why are we all insane now?


I blame Noddy Holder
Slade - Mama Weer All Crazy Now (1972) HQ 0815007
Youtube RPTk5poAa1c
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At the Fred Meyers up here there is a person stationed at every entrance with a box of masks and they will not let you in without one. But then again, we're not a dumping ground for hicks like Tumwater.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: dammit just give me a login: A lot of beer, a lot of girls, and a lot of cursin'

Ooooh, sorry, the guy in TFA had a revolver.


A revolver? Does this mean we need to ban semiauto rifles again? Because that's usually what it means.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We are a proud people.

A proud people who pack little biatch pistols because apparently we can't afford any better.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
his shirt literally reads:


I PAUSED MY GAME TO BE HERE


and this tubby balding man was grocery shopping with his mother. i think we can safely say he may believe this world owes him a better life, just ask his gun...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: !) that's their problem, if they don't want shamed, they can get a mask or get farked

2) this "not your job" shiat is how we got here in the first place. When it comes to your very life you're not even willing to shout "Wear a mask shiatheel!"


Again, no shame.  Look at "People of Walmart": you think those people are ashamed by the way they're dressed?  The guy chose "get farked" and probably said that to the victim, too.

"Comes to [my] very life"?  I still have two legs; I can easily move away to "safety" and report the guy.

"I was at this casino minding my own business, and this guy came up to me and said, 'You're gonna have to move, you're blocking a fire exit.' As though if there was a fire, I wasn't gonna run. If you're flammable and have legs, you are never blocking a fire exit." ~Mitch Hedberg
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dryad: groppet: Another responsible gun owner.  Hope he never even gets to look at another gun the rest of his life.

Sadly, they made sure to Nerf the charges just enough that he gets to keep his guns.
-
/I am all for gun ownership as a concept. I am also all for laws that prevent people like this from ever getting near them.


Damnit so much! Wish out fun laws were more like the Swiss, very strict and nutballs like this won't have them.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: 2) this "not your job" shiat is how we got here in the first place. When it comes to your very life you're not even willing to shout "Wear a mask shiatheel!"


Also, this guy put his life in far more danger by confronting the ijjit. COVID is nasty, but bullets are nastier.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: 1) Wear a mask.
2) If you see someone not wearing a mask, don't get in their face (heh) about it; you're not the farking mask police.


fark that. They are threatening oraor me with a deadly weapon.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

invictus2: [YouTube video: Potatohead Kids (intro) 1985]


Oh damn! I had forgotten all about that show.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.