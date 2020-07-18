 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Yellowstone visitor plays possum to avoid bison attack, with video goodness   (kbzk.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Montana, Yellowstone National Park, MTN video of a woman, YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Viewer Cloie Musumecci, American Bison, Idaho, Nez Perce  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2020 at 2:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smart move. I'll remember that one.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you should give Cenk Uygur a lot of space.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did she get into that situation?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking libs
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to play O'possum in these situations. It's similar. But instead of pretending you are dead, you pretend you're passed out drunk.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?


Stop victim blaming, next you will be asking what she was wearing

IT'S NEVER THE WOMAN'S FAULT
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they out there on foot in the first place?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?


Does no one read the articles anymore? She was playing dead!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Why were they out there on foot in the first place?


IT'S ALWYAS THE ATTACKER'S FAULT NEVER THE VICTIM'S
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?


Trying to get a selfie probably.
These people never learn.
Stay the f*ck away from wild animals.
Especially the ones that can easily kill you.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: These people never learn.


SEXISTS GET OUT
 
toejam [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My son was killed by a wild animal. The last thing I said to him was "Bison!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?

Stop victim blaming, next you will be asking what she was wearing

IT'S NEVER THE WOMAN'S FAULT


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Why were they out there on foot in the first place?


Damn right! Why would anyone walk around in a National Park? Stay in your car! Don't stop! Just drive straight through!

How's life in your mom's basement treating you?
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toejam: My son was killed by a wild animal. The last thing I said to him was "Bison!"


I'm assuming his name wasn't 'Bison'

images.shape.mdpcdn.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't panic.

That being said I've never seen a person attacked by a bison who didn't 100 percent deserve it.

And I have seen a few people attacked by bison.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well shiat, they leave absolutely everything to the imagination with no details.
I'll say they're idiots looking for the perfect selfie and since they couldn't find an insanely high unstable cliff to hang off for that perfect pic.
A heard of Bison was going to do just fine.
 
burninbeaver
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Well shiat, they leave absolutely everything to the imagination with no details.
I'll say they're idiots looking for the perfect selfie and since they couldn't find an insanely high unstable cliff to hang off for that perfect pic.
A heard of Bison was going to do just fine.


Pretty sure they have a hiking trail that goes through there. There's been several stories in the past if people walking or cycling through this area and getting attacked by bison. Pretty sure that with the volume of people that go through the trail these attacks are rare, but when they do happen they make good filler on slow news days

But please, proceed with your indignation at these damn people who must be doing something wrong
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo
.

/I saw a thread recently with that as a headline.  I didn't read it.  Wonder if this is a repeat
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I do think that ploy will not not work with a hairy gay bear.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two people running from the bison. I'm guessing the person in front was in full "I don't have to outrun the bison, I just have to outrun you" mode. I wonder if they're married.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?


Especially in the middle of baby bison rearing season.  This is why we can't have anything nice.
 
rcain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Don't panic.

That being said I've never seen a person attacked by a bison who didn't 100 percent deserve it.

And I have seen a few people attacked by bison.


According to the national park service it's more like 80% of the time

Also, it seems bison don't like having their pictures taken

https://www.khq.com/digital_hub/recen​t​-bison-attack-at-yellowstone-national-​park-serves-as-reminder/article_bd433c​38-ad9c-11e9-af2b-6b47fe29912a.html

I recall reading a story about some cyclist who got attacked 2 or 3 times while cycling through, he chalked it up to the bison having some bizarre hatred for him. Couldn't locate the article. I think it was from 2018
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: But please, proceed with your indignation at these damn people who must be doing something wrong


If you are within 500 yards of a wild Bison - especially a HERD of wild Bison - and you're not a wildlife biologist, researcher or park ranger, or driving by them in your car, you're doing something wrong. Very, very wrong. Any animal that can grow to be almost 7 feet tall, 11 feet long and weigh more than a small car is NOT to be farked with. Ever.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Gyrfalcon: What the hell was she doing in the middle of a bison herd?!?

Trying to get a selfie probably.
These people never learn.
Stay the f*ck away from wild animals.
Especially the ones that can easily kill you.


Not rollerskating.  You can't do that.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.