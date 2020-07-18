 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   The Great Escape: Toddler Edition
    More: Amusing, Officer Morales, Mother, Family, 3-year-old girl, Parent, Father, fast friends, officers  
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Simpsons: Maggie's Great Escape
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qNWt4jYE​UQ8]


we're done here
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter used to do this when she was 3. I had to put locks across the tops of the doors, and more than once I caught her stacking chairs to try to reach them. My neighbors would call and say guess who's on my porch. Two blocks away. Literally could not go to the bathroom or take a shower unless I brought her in there with me, because that was her favorite time to escape.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't read the article, but I completely understand that life in the White House is very stressful, and our leader just needs to get away every now and then and then and then to relax on the golf course.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: My daughter used to do this when she was 3. I had to put locks across the tops of the doors, and more than once I caught her stacking chairs to try to reach them. My neighbors would call and say guess who's on my porch. Two blocks away. Literally could not go to the bathroom or take a shower unless I brought her in there with me, because that was her favorite time to escape.


I've always had dogs and for the most part was challenged to keep them inside or in the yard. I don't have kids and I can't imagine trying to keep a human corralled. Doze off on the couch. It's gone.

I remember being about 3 years old and running naked to a nearby creek. I don't want that responsibility, lol.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The part where she jumped over the barbed wire on the motorcycle was my favorite part.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need a follow up when the kid's 14.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qNWt4jYE​UQ8]


Simpsons did i

Crap
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yay! My home town!

You what else came from St. Charles?

