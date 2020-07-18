 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cinema Blend)   DisneyWorld is closing their worst ride ever. No it's not "It's a Small World"   (cinemablend.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney's Animal Kingdom, Stitch's Great Escape, Disney Parks, Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida, Rivers of Light, Primeval Whirl  
•       •       •

2347 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2020 at 12:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Small World at least has the benefit of being subarcticly chilled during a Fl summer
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole "dinosaur traveling carnival" area in Animal Kingdom needs to go. The rest of the park is brilliantly themed and exceptionally detailed, but that part just felt like an "oh shiat, we're out of money. Let's just slap some crappy carny games and junky rides in here."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That whole "dinosaur traveling carnival" area in Animal Kingdom needs to go. The rest of the park is brilliantly themed and exceptionally detailed, but that part just felt like an "oh shiat, we're out of money. Let's just slap some crappy carny games and junky rides in here."


The junky rides are out on OBT.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Small World at least has the benefit of being subarcticly chilled during a Fl summer


That and it's the perfect length for a cat nap.  Especially if it's not crowded and you can spread out on the bench.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: baka-san: Small World at least has the benefit of being subarcticly chilled during a Fl summer

That and it's the perfect length for a cat nap.  Especially if it's not crowded and you can spread out on the bench.


And risk getting that song in your head for the rest of the trip? No thanks.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seriously? My son loved that ride, as in "let's get back in line and do it again!".

Some people just have objectively bad taste, I guess.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are the finally closing Pirates of the Corona-bean?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rivers of Light certainly lacked the "wow factor" of a Disney fireworks show and the high energy of something like Fantasmic,

And that's why it's being cancelled.

It obviously couldn't compete with the firework shows at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's A Small Virus
Corona Mountain
Bloodclot Center
The Haunted ICU
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.


Just sell it to Universal. The kiddies at Disney World will get too freaked out by it.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That whole "dinosaur traveling carnival" area in Animal Kingdom needs to go. The rest of the park is brilliantly themed and exceptionally detailed, but that part just felt like an "oh shiat, we're out of money. Let's just slap some crappy carny games and junky rides in here."


You're not wrong. I mean, I get the idea of the theme and it doesn't really bother me that much, but I also get your point of view.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My wife and I saw rivers of light very much by accident on our 10 year anniversary (3rd time to the park but 1st time without the snot-goblins). We actually both really enjoyed it.

To each their own.
 
Xythero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a Small World wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't so damn long. Once you think you can't possibly see another kind of doll a whole new room opens up.  Then another.
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baka-san: Small World at least has the benefit of being subarcticly chilled during a Fl summer


My two favorites back in '96 for A/C were Hall of Presidents and Take Flight. When I worked opening at The Rock (Big Thunder), I loved getting off in the afternoon, getting into my street clothes and heading back up to the park to chill at those two rides after a day in the heat. Small World was too repetitive for that after shift and HoP was much more air conditioned.

You couldn't get me in HoP now that they've added Animango Moron to the lineup.
 
Devo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: My wife and I saw rivers of light very much by accident on our 10 year anniversary (3rd time to the park but 1st time without the snot-goblins). We actually both really enjoyed it.

To each their own.


I enjoy the middle see in coach class without my snot goblins. It is like a spa day.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wreck it Ralph ftw. Do it disney
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

drayno76: baka-san: Small World at least has the benefit of being subarcticly chilled during a Fl summer

My two favorites back in '96 for A/C were Hall of Presidents and Take Flight. When I worked opening at The Rock (Big Thunder), I loved getting off in the afternoon, getting into my street clothes and heading back up to the park to chill at those two rides after a day in the heat. Small World was too repetitive for that after shift and HoP was much more air conditioned.

You couldn't get me in HoP now that they've added Animango Moron to the lineup.


Shhh... It's Hillary Clinton in a trump wig

ocn-media.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Mexico ride at Epcot is my favorite hidden gem since they ruined Malestrom.
 
sleze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Superjoe: optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.

Just sell it to Universal. The kiddies at Disney World will get too freaked out by it.


Funny how one of the best rides was replaced by one of the worst rides.

CSB: First time I went on it with my Dad (we loved it), as we were leaving, we saw a girl of about 12 shaking and sobbing and needed her mom to help her out of the seat, she was so scared.
/CSB

NCSB: Talked this ride up to my wife as SOO amazing.  We went to DW for our honeymoon and saw that it was changed to Stitch's whatever and I was excited that it would be even better.  It was SOOO lame.  Wife was...disappointed.
/NCSB
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For me, the worst ride would be walking around in 95 degree heat and 99% humidity, surrounded by my fellow humans, all while having to rob three banks on the way down to Floriduh in order to pay for it. YMMV.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, what was so bad about Stitch's Great Escape? The article only says 'it's bad', but doesn't explain why.
 
alitaki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.


YES. I went on that before they toned it down and it was by far one of the best rides at Disney. I was also an adult when I went on it so I appreciated it more and I could totally see how 10 year old me would have shat his pants there. I totally get why they toned it down.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Defunctland: The History of Disney's Worst Attraction Ever, Superstar Limo
Youtube Q2L-bZiqckM
Oh, there were worse rides.
 
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sleze: Superjoe: optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.

Just sell it to Universal. The kiddies at Disney World will get too freaked out by it.

Funny how one of the best rides was replaced by one of the worst rides.

CSB: First time I went on it with my Dad (we loved it), as we were leaving, we saw a girl of about 12 shaking and sobbing and needed her mom to help her out of the seat, she was so scared.
/CSB

NCSB: Talked this ride up to my wife as SOO amazing.  We went to DW for our honeymoon and saw that it was changed to Stitch's whatever and I was excited that it would be even better.  It was SOOO lame.  Wife was...disappointed.
/NCSB


Had basically the same experience.

First incarnation: Scary AF. I was genuinely shocked they didn't have a pre-ride warning for children.

Stitch's Escape: I could have slept through it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have they put Captain Eo out of it's (his) misery yet?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sleze: Superjoe: optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.

Just sell it to Universal. The kiddies at Disney World will get too freaked out by it.

Funny how one of the best rides was replaced by one of the worst rides.

CSB: First time I went on it with my Dad (we loved it), as we were leaving, we saw a girl of about 12 shaking and sobbing and needed her mom to help her out of the seat, she was so scared.
/CSB

NCSB: Talked this ride up to my wife as SOO amazing.  We went to DW for our honeymoon and saw that it was changed to Stitch's whatever and I was excited that it would be even better.  It was SOOO lame.  Wife was...disappointed.
/NCSB


Did she also not like the rides that Disney gave?
 
Steampunk Gallagher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: So, what was so bad about Stitch's Great Escape? The article only says 'it's bad', but doesn't explain why.


It went from being trapped in a room with a knockoff xenomorph alien that would almost definitely eat you to being trapped in a room with Stitch.

The horror.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was visiting my mom in Florida a few years back. Went to Disney World. As a kid I'd gone to Disneyland a handful of times, but never DW. Had my kids with me, first time in America for them. Seeing as how they're also citizens, I figured we'd stop off at the HoP, get some Disney-fied US history in their skulls. It was as lame as I remembered, but what I found grotesque was the air of reverence so many of the attendees had about the thing. It was like they were walking on sacred ground. Like, this animatronic pap was a patriotic Mecca. It made me not want to be there.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sleze: Superjoe: optikeye: They should have kept the "ExtraTerrorestial". That was seriously scary AF in one of it's incarnations before they toned it down. The Alien eats a cast member and 'blood' drips on you from the catwalk.

Just sell it to Universal. The kiddies at Disney World will get too freaked out by it.

Funny how one of the best rides was replaced by one of the worst rides.

CSB: First time I went on it with my Dad (we loved it), as we were leaving, we saw a girl of about 12 shaking and sobbing and needed her mom to help her out of the seat, she was so scared.
/CSB

NCSB: Talked this ride up to my wife as SOO amazing.  We went to DW for our honeymoon and saw that it was changed to Stitch's whatever and I was excited that it would be even better.  It was SOOO lame.  Wife was...disappointed.
/NCSB


If that was the only time you disappointed her on your honeymoon you're probably fine
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: For me, the worst ride would be walking around in 95 degree heat and 99% humidity, surrounded by my fellow humans, all while having to rob three banks on the way down to Floriduh in order to pay for it. YMMV.


Only 3? You don't want to spring for the fast pass?
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: The Mexico ride at Epcot is my favorite hidden gem since they ruined Malestrom.


Yep.  Surprised at how short the line has been every time we go.  Plus you can drink tequila in the bar to start off your morning right.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: Arachnophobe: So, what was so bad about Stitch's Great Escape? The article only says 'it's bad', but doesn't explain why.

It went from being trapped in a room with a knockoff xenomorph alien that would almost definitely eat you to being trapped in a room with Stitch.

The horror.


I'd imagine it's just that Stitch isn't much of a draw as a character anymore it's been 18 years since the movie came out. Anyway I thought it was pretty neat but I've never been disappointed with any ride at Disney.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Daily chores with Uncle Remus? Yeah, that ride wasn't the best
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Was visiting my mom in Florida a few years back. Went to Disney World. As a kid I'd gone to Disneyland a handful of times, but never DW. Had my kids with me, first time in America for them. Seeing as how they're also citizens, I figured we'd stop off at the HoP, get some Disney-fied US history in their skulls. It was as lame as I remembered, but what I found grotesque was the air of reverence so many of the attendees had about the thing. It was like they were walking on sacred ground. Like, this animatronic pap was a patriotic Mecca. It made me not want to be there.


I'd rather go to the Simpson's parody version of it.

The Simpsons - Beer Hall of Presidents
Youtube JVbliFdOuOM

/Hall of President's is fine but people do take it way too seriously
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Steampunk Gallagher: Arachnophobe: So, what was so bad about Stitch's Great Escape? The article only says 'it's bad', but doesn't explain why.

It went from being trapped in a room with a knockoff xenomorph alien that would almost definitely eat you to being trapped in a room with Stitch.

The horror.

I'd imagine it's just that Stitch isn't much of a draw as a character anymore it's been 18 years since the movie came out. Anyway I thought it was pretty neat but I've never been disappointed with any ride at Disney.


Not so fun fact.
Stitch in the movie is "Experiment 626"
Which was also the code for the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment. Where they injected black people with syphilis to document how their died and wasted away.

Gil Scott-Heron - Tuskeegee #626
Youtube dwIuU4c4ayc
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.