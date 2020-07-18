 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Now he can sing us a song, he's a Piano Man   (local21news.com) divider line
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty kind.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stevie Wonder?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome.  I love shiat like this.  And it turns out his name is John Thomas Archer, which is a farking cool name.   Plus, I think those chicks watching him play in the video want to bang him.  I want to hang out with that guy.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because no one ever just wants to get rid of that god damn piano.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet when I went to the Lion's Den and tried out a few products, all I got was a lifetime ban.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second, I thought the guy in the photo was actually Billy Joel.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is always funny how a lot of Gen Xrs and even a few Boomers are paralyzed and stop whatever they are doing whenever that comes up.  I say that as an X that has seen this for like 4 decades.  Watch it next time it comes on in the grocery store.  Now that OUR music us played during the day (and not just at night when they are stocking) you see it more.

Why Yes I'm old, why do you ask?.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Audio)
Youtube 1k8craCGpgs
 
davynelson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Antique" is a rather kind way of describing that piano.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone paid for an old piano?  They're free by the half dozen every week on CL.  Same goes for organs. Not that kind, the kind they used to sell at the mall.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

davynelson: "Antique" is a rather kind way of describing that piano.


Not just out of tune. There seem to be some mechanical problems.

/dysfunctional spinnets run in my family
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's....farking......amazing.....the song he chose was amazing as well.......props on everyone....
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He needs an electronic keyboard that will sound better and that he can take to gigs whenever those happen again.
 
