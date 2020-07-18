 Skip to content
(The Northern Echo (UK)) Durham man would really like Amazon to stop sending him rubber ducks
8
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a suspect in mind:

James Veitch Is A Terrible Roommate - CONAN on TBS
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this rate, the guy's gonna quack up.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/Not a crook
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It gets better

Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a ten niner. Hammer down.

/rabbit ears
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB: I commissioned a warship several years ago (late 90s) and someone got one of those giant packages of mini rubber ducks from one of the "made in China" distributors and hid them all over the ship during construction. I went onboard as an inspector last year and STILL was able to find a couple of rubber ducks.
Gramma
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now that his information is out there, he will start receiving thousands of rubber ducks.
 
