(Fox 35 Orlando)   Man dies in motorcycle crash. Death listed as COVID-19. Care to guess which state this happened in?   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you know all the circumstances of the accident?
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't know whether to laugh or cry at the people who don't understand this.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the important thing is that this allows people to actually cite a news-based example when they're continuing their "coronavirus is fake and being overhyped to hurt Trump" narrative.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His data was removed - sorry but cock ups happen like that - that's why the data should be passed on to the CDC for scrutiny before release, not politicians.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Therefore the coronavirus is just a deep state conspiracy, said every idiot in this country.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, data errors are bound to happen when your ME is overwhelmed by so many suddenly dying people.

I mean, who could have possibly seen such an influx of dead bodies suddenly appearing out of nowhere? Out of the blue I tell ya, totally not predicted. /sarcasm

The problem is we expected the majority of the public with a remedial high school education to understand statistics and data trends their brains are incapable of handling, so they will think this proves the Deep State hoax they froth about is real.

"Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by incompetence"
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a typo, he died from COSQUID.

It would not shock me at all if Florida officials started sprinkling in inaccurate covid causes of death on purpose just to put the actual numbers in doubt.

It's not the deep state, it's the dumb state.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably tested positive postmortem and they Florida'd the data input
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not surprised. I am sure this isn't the first time they have tried to artificially inflate the numbers anywhere.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, because Ron DeSantis wants to make Trump look bad...
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I am not surprised. I am sure this isn't the first time they have tried to artificially inflate the numbers anywhere.


Who is they in this instance?  Difficulty:  Florida.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that it appears more than 100,000 people have died in motorcycle accidents in the past few months in this country alone.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for tumpsters, 1 medical examiner fark up is enough to prove covid is a hoax, but 1,000 daily fark ups is never enough to prove trump isn't the best ever
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That just proves that there probably haven't been any deaths at all from covid.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash

It's possible that the motorcycle hit some covid and got knocked over.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, the important thing is that this allows people to actually cite a news-based example when they're continuing their "coronavirus is fake and being overhyped to hurt Trump" narrative.


You forgot the air quotes around "news-based"
 
darkeyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know Republicans like to say they are pro-life but extending that to ensure Covid-19 survives is a bit extreme.
 
flondrix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How did they know that the guy who died in the motorcycle crash had COVID-19?  Living people can't get tested around here unless they are symptomatic.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is bound to be a small percentage of covid case classified incorrectly in both directions.

The idiots are grasping at straws with their fingers in their ears pretending that this is all not really happening.

I wonder what the talking points are going to be when we here in Florida zoom past NY for the number of cases. Will it still be a "hoax" when %10 of the population of the Villages are on a respirator?
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Congratulations, you finally found one. Out of over 140,000. And you found it in what is probably the stupidest state in the Union, and that's really saying something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he commit suicide by driving into a wall because of the Covid-19? Then yes, his death was caused by Covid-19 as well as suicide and accidental injuries. It could be so.

On the other hand, maybe Dallan is playing Mercenaries again. That man has a mania for trying to drive through giant boulders and walls for some reason. Maybe it's just the nature of his daily work. A lot of us spend our time trying to drive through obstacles that other people somehow avoid. Like the Covid-19 virus, for example.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino

Physician In Name Only?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am not surprised. I am sure this isn't the first time they have tried to artificially inflate the numbers anywhere.


Kind of like how anyone that gets killed within a mile of a school is listed in the school shooting numbers.
Did you know that even though schools have been closed for 5 months, there have been 874 school shootings so far this year?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: Therefore the coronavirus is just a deep state conspiracy, said every idiot in this country.


Smart people say that more people die because more are tested. Wake up sheeple
 
Davito Martino
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abox: you could actually argue that it could have been the COVID-19 that caused him to crash

iat's possible that the motorcycle hit some covid and got knocked over.


He swerved to avoid a Republican in a MAGA hat. Kills the best of us.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
COVID-19 Symptomsfeverdry coughtirednesssore throatheadacheloss of taste or smelldeceleration trauma
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: kdawg7736: I am not surprised. I am sure this isn't the first time they have tried to artificially inflate the numbers anywhere.

Who is they in this instance?  Difficulty:  Florida.


scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.


Cool story, bro
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have been assured by neighbors on my NEXTDOOR group that they are putting COVID down as cause of death because the hospitals and ER doctors get an extra $38,000 from the government to do so.

So far I've counted that the following entities benefit by getting $38K in "extra" money for some reason :
1: Hospitals
2: ER Doctors
3: Funeral Homes
4: Funeral Directors
5: Coroner

If you point out that it is actually the Medical Examiner that takes everything into account when listing the cause of death, the response is "Well SOMEBODY is getting Paid to write it down!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see this hit facebook as proof of a 5g bill gates shadow government study it out illuminati conspiracy they are lying to you post.

Who has memes for me?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He could have swerved to avoid a cute little bunny wabbit, in which case his death would have been recorded as "killer rabbit" in Florida.

Remember that time when Jimmy Carter was attacked in his boat by a swamp hare and the Republicans failed to distinguish between a killer hare with a kick that could knock a man out of consciousness and his boat and cause him to drown like a Trump idea, and a teensy-weensy little bunny that couldn't hurt anybody?

Well, facts matter. All facts matter. Not just white Republican facts.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, that's it. This proves voter fraud is a real possibility.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: That just proves that there probably haven't been any deaths at all from covid.


why go to that extreme? is that your serious reaction or are you just being snarky?

data errors are bound to happen, but there are no consistent guidelines on how to report. you think common sense would prevail, but that appears to be in short supply
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.


thats stupid
 
Davito Martino
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bob Dolemite: Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.

thats stupid


The truth hurts butt boy
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If a person driving a car has a heart attack, and as a result of the heart attack crashes the car and receives fatal injuries, is the victim listed as having died of a car accident or of a heart attack?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flondrix: How did they know that the guy who died in the motorcycle crash had COVID-19?  Living people can't get tested around here unless they are symptomatic.


Probably tested for possible organ donation.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Covid-19 results in death. This motorcycle accident victim was dead. Therefore and IPS facto...
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.


Really?  hospital IT?   Wow bro, reach for the stars.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is like having a thread troll claim your opinion is invalid because you misplaced an apostrophe.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: Bob Dolemite: Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.

thats stupid

The truth hurts butt boy


And Christ I wish I had scrolled down to see this.   "Hi, i"'m in my late forties, work desktop support, say shiat like 'butt boy's, and working on a hospital kind of makes me like a doctor or a nurse, you know, a person the world actually can't live without"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.


Sure Jan.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I am not surprised. I am sure this isn't the first time they have tried to artificially inflate the numbers anywhere.


When my dad died of covid, they listed it as heart attack.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.


I've heard other stories about this happening and wondered if it's because there's money involved, like a hospital gets an extra $X for some reason if a death is COVID-19. Any knowledge about that?
 
twocent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is a stock line for rwnuts:
"Hospitals get more federal $$$ if they list deaths as Covid-19."
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought the whole point was to count those who died with COVID-19, not of COVID-19. To try to determine the latter is extremely difficult. If someone has terminal cancer, and then they succumb to the virus, how can you determine what was the primary cause of death?
 
Davito Martino
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: Davito Martino: I work in the IT department at a major hospital.   All people that die in a hospital are tested for C19.  If they test positive their cause of death is ALWAYS reclassified to C19.

I've heard other stories about this happening and wondered if it's because there's money involved, like a hospital gets an extra $X for some reason if a death is COVID-19. Any knowledge about that?


From someone elses post

So far I've counted that the following entities benefit by getting $38K in "extra" money for some reason :
1: Hospitals
2: ER Doctors
3: Funeral Homes
4: Funeral Directors
5: Coroner
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: If a person driving a car has a heart attack, and as a result of the heart attack crashes the car and receives fatal injuries, is the victim listed as having died of a car accident or of a heart attack?


If I'm smoking and drop it in my lap while driving and panic trying to recover it, crash and die, is it listed as a smoking related death?
 
