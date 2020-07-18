 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Put your money where your mouth is: the going rates on face mask fines city by city
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my county's health department enacted a face mask mandate last week, the Sheriff said he'd "leave it up to the discretion of the deputies" whether or not to issue citations. Then the police chief of our main city said his officers wouldn't be issuing citations at all.

So yeah... fines only work if law enforcement actually enforces the law.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepare for more beat downs. "Wearing a mask incorrectly while black" revenue isn't going to raise itself. One must break a few eggs, you see...
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think better idea is to make them work the morgue with the Covid dead.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some cities put fines for traffic violations on signs. They could try the same with mask fines. Oh no, San Jose has a $400 mask fine I'd better head over to Campbell instead where it's only $300.  I saved $100!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: When my county's health department enacted a face mask mandate last week, the Sheriff said he'd "leave it up to the discretion of the deputies" whether or not to issue citations. Then the police chief of our main city said his officers wouldn't be issuing citations at all.

So yeah... fines only work if law enforcement actually enforces the law.


I can imagine that some agencies will task their non-sworn personnel with issuing citations for face mask violations, much like private employers are tasking their employees with enforcing face mask policies inside the businesses. I can also imagine that large parts of America will smell like pepper spray in a couple of weeks.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Up to 90 days in jail, $100 fine, anywhere in Washington. Not just Seattle.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Man On A Mission: When my county's health department enacted a face mask mandate last week, the Sheriff said he'd "leave it up to the discretion of the deputies" whether or not to issue citations. Then the police chief of our main city said his officers wouldn't be issuing citations at all.

So yeah... fines only work if law enforcement actually enforces the law.

I can imagine that some agencies will task their non-sworn personnel with issuing citations for face mask violations, much like private employers are tasking their employees with enforcing face mask policies inside the businesses. I can also imagine that large parts of America will smell like pepper spray in a couple of weeks.


I work two retail jobs, so I just ordered the Sabre pepper spray with 25 shots.

We get pretty busy after 5PM, so I probably should have ordered two of them.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


Not too bright are you?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?

Not too bright are you?


not an argument
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


Hate to feed the trolls, but...

Where in the Constitution does it say that they CAN'T ?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


Article I, Section 8
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember the Click It or Ticket campaign for seat belts? Now it's Mask It or Casket.
 
chuckdelux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Up to 90 days in jail, $100 fine, anywhere in Washington. Not just Seattle.


Yes, this is what some of my in-laws refer to as "government overreach". Why, yes, they do live on Fox Island.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are lots of these.
irginia Beach, Virginia
Mask mandate? Yes
Fine? No

Kind of strains the definition of mandatory.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Notabunny: Man On A Mission: When my county's health department enacted a face mask mandate last week, the Sheriff said he'd "leave it up to the discretion of the deputies" whether or not to issue citations. Then the police chief of our main city said his officers wouldn't be issuing citations at all.

So yeah... fines only work if law enforcement actually enforces the law.

I can imagine that some agencies will task their non-sworn personnel with issuing citations for face mask violations, much like private employers are tasking their employees with enforcing face mask policies inside the businesses. I can also imagine that large parts of America will smell like pepper spray in a couple of weeks.

I work two retail jobs, so I just ordered the Sabre pepper spray with 25 shots.

We get pretty busy after 5PM, so I probably should have ordered two of them.


25 shots? That's a LOT of pepper spray, or some extremely good aim and control.

/Googles for that product

What a massive advertising lie. Those things go for like 2 seconds. That's like how a serving of PAM, straight up oil, has zero calories because they set it at an unusably small level.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?

Article I, Section 8


That article applies soley to FEDERAL fines, it does NOT prohibit fines at State, county, or municipal level.

This concludes Civics 101.

//reading comprehension. It's a thing.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Up to 90 days in jail, $100 fine, anywhere in Washington. Not just Seattle.


in canada we all just wore masks months ago.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Man On A Mission: When my county's health department enacted a face mask mandate last week, the Sheriff said he'd "leave it up to the discretion of the deputies" whether or not to issue citations. Then the police chief of our main city said his officers wouldn't be issuing citations at all.

So yeah... fines only work if law enforcement actually enforces the law.

I can imagine that some agencies will task their non-sworn personnel with issuing citations for face mask violations, much like private employers are tasking their employees with enforcing face mask policies inside the businesses. I can also imagine that large parts of America will smell like pepper spray in a couple of weeks.


I really want to buy some pepper spray and carry a sign that says "If you're not wearing a mask and get within 6 feet, you will be maced", but I'm sadly not that confrontational.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Police_​p​ower_(United_States_constitutional_law​)

Hope that helps!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I heard a lot of cities are not enforcing mask rules because masks interfere with the facial recognition cameras that they are using to keep track on conservatives so they can swoop in and arrest them once Biden becomes president.  That is just what I heard.  Study it out.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: [Fark user image image 425x368]


Please don't ever stop sharing that.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


I'm pretty sure most things aren't "in the constitution".

Clearly you're someone who better understands simple pictures and short words, so let me help you out friend:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most Americans regarding the U.S. Constitution: TLDR

//Waiting for the movie
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Austin, Texas
Mask mandate? Yes
Fine? Up to $250"

Nope, up to $2000.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Wadded Beef: litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?

Article I, Section 8

That article applies soley to FEDERAL fines, it does NOT prohibit fines at State, county, or municipal level.

This concludes Civics 101.

//reading comprehension. It's a thing.


General welfare. It's also a thing.

But hey, imply that masks are bad and we shouldn't wear them because freedumbs. Great post, Ivan.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Where in the constitution does it say the government  can fine US Citizens for not wearing a mask?


Right next to where is says it can fine you for not wearing a seat belt or driving 73mph through a school zone.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Public stockade sounds good
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Up to 90 days in jail, $100 fine, anywhere in Washington. Not just Seattle.


Drove past the Tik Tok bar in Vantucky early this morning, must have been 20-25 outside and perhaps the same number inside. Only saw 3 or 4 masks and all clustered together.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Public stockade sounds good


Instead of throwing rotten tomatoes, you can walk up and put a mask on them, and they can't do anything about it!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: vudukungfu: Public stockade sounds good

Instead of throwing rotten tomatoes, you can walk up and put a mask on them, and they can't do anything about it!


I'd walk up to them and cough in their faces, but then that opens me to risk as well.
 
FarkTbrady
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: MythDragon: vudukungfu: Public stockade sounds good

Instead of throwing rotten tomatoes, you can walk up and put a mask on them, and they can't do anything about it!

I'd walk up to them and cough in their faces, but then that opens me to risk as well.


And a charge of battery
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
