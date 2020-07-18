 Skip to content
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I cannot comprehend sending my kids to camp this summer.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot comprehend sending my kids to camp this summer.


That's because you're not a religion-addled moron.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: I cannot comprehend sending my kids to camp this summer.

That's because you're not a religion-addled moron.


Point taken.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For us, the risk of COVID-19 versus the chance of them having more time with Jesus, it was hands down: the chance to have more of Jesus."

Mission accomplished; they may be living with him soon
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some states, including New York and Oregon, canceled all sleep-away camps unilaterally. But many others have allowed camps, families, and local health departments to decide for themselves

Ok, who can identify the mistake?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kanakuk reassured parents in part by touting the state's approval for its summer plans. "The Missouri Governor Mike Parson has given our opening his blessing, and said he was 'totally impressed' with our COVID-19 Kamper Care Plan,"

LOL. Well let's see what he thinks about reopening schools. Yep, he wants to reopen schools. Missouri's farked.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do I feel like there is about to be a break dance that will  sweep that pesky out?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kan a kuk?  Isn't that a p0rnhub channel?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to go to a Methodist church camp, even worked there one summer for my first job.  I'm sure they are not socially distancing.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Kan a kuk?  Isn't that a p0rnhub channel?


Dad a chum?  Ded a chek?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to pray harder.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Teenagers are more likely to get severely ill or die from COVID-19 than kids aged 2-12.

But people think they're "kids" so are "protected."
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But I am sure schools will be fine...
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a pretty good case to study for what it would look like if schools reopened. Except instead of just a week or w/e at camp, we're talking months of exposure.
 
