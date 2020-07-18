 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Ow my balls, Covid19 edition   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Sperm, Cell, DNA, Fertility, Spermatozoon, Gene, Bacteria, Semen  
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to be concerned but then realized if covid wrecked my junk no one would notice.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well great. I should probably let my hand know it may have COVID.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything Covid19 can't destroy?  It's like the flex seal of the virus world.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, other viruses should be embarrassed.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes exactly zero difference to me. But maybe the covidiots will finally start to take this seriously.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Well great. I should probably let my hand socks know it they may have COVID.


ftfm
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DeWine asks all residents to wear masks condoms in public
 
Theory Of Null
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lowers testosterone?  Better wear a mask because if coronavirus doesn't kill ya it will give you a set of moobs and small balls.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to researcher Dr. John Aitken, COVID-19's pathological impact on those tested is underscored by data that shows active cases dramatically reduce testosterone to luteinizing hormones. Reduction in testosterone has a significant impact on the body's responsiveness to Leydig cells, which stimulate the secretion of sex steroids.

Aitken said the finding is to be expected because the blood-testis barriers offer little defense against viral invasion. Pathogenic viruses such as HIV, hepatitis, mumps and HPV have been linked to testes damage that causes host infertility. The presence of the virus in the testes also leaves the host susceptible to transmitting the disease to sexual partners.

Sounds like it is speculated at this point, but how prevalent would this be and would it be permanent infertility?  It sure would be funny if the herd immunity people ended up putting us into a Children of Man situation.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: It sure would be funny if the herd immunity people ended up putting us into a Children of Man situation.


Nah, Americans will just have to start buying sperm from non-idiot countries. Might actually work out well for us in the long run.
 
Froman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is, free vasectomy?
 
FritzCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Handmaid's Tale begins.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, anti-maskers shouldn't be breeding anyways. As for everyone else, that sucks.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha! Jokes on them! I almost never get laid!

/oh, I just made myself sad.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You want a vaccine in a hurry? Tell men that COVID makes them impotent. There will be billions in funding available immediately. Bonus side effect: they'd also mask up.
 
