(Some Dude)   Take a famous movie line and add "Due to the pandemic" to the end of it, due to the pandemic
129
•       •       •

thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Rochelle, Rochelle: a young girl's strange, erotic journey from Milan to Minsk, due to the pandemic
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Cot Bowman: Open the pod-bay doors, HAL.
HAL: I cannot do that, Dave, due to the pandemic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
You came in that thing?  You're braver than I thought, due to the pandemic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There's no place like home, due to the pandemic.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't tell mom the babysitter's dead due to the pandemic
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
You're gonna need a bigger boat, due to the pandemic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I am Spartacus, due to the pandemic!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue, due to the pandemic.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn, due to the pandemic.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Roads?  Where we're going we don't need roads, due to the pandemic.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
To-ga, to-ga, to-ga...due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This rug really tied the room together, due to the pandemic.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I see dead people, due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'll swallow your soul due to the pandemic!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass.  And I'm all out of bubble gum due to the pandemic
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'll make a man out of you, due to the pandemic
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Sylvia-san, Sylvia-san, why do I feel something pressing into my butt due to the pandemic?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I love the smell of napalm in the morning due to the pandemic.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
(Harpo does something funny, due to the pandemic)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Nobody puts Baby in a corner due to the pandemic!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Get busy living or get busy dying due to the pandemic.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Due to the pandemic, frankly my dear, I don't give a damn
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moon light, due to the pandemic?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I feel five pounds lighter, due to the pandemic!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Houston, we've had a problem here, due to the pandemic.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs due to the pandemic!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Badges? We don't need no stinkin' badges due to the pandemic
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I am serious. And don't call me 'Shirley' due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Now go away or I will taunt you a second time due to the pandemic.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor due to the pandemic?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
He chose... poorly, sue to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time... like tears in rain... Time to die due to the pandemic.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Paris1127 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether, due to the pandemic.
 
Paris1127 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons due to the pandemic.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No one knew who I was until I put on the mask, due to the pandemic.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You have chosen wisely, but the Grail cannot pass beyond the Great Seal, due to the pandemic.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's an entirely different kind of flying, due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You're not your job. You're not how much money you have in the bank. You're not the car you drive. You're not the contents of your wallet. You're not your farking khakis. You're the all-singing, all-dancing crap of the world due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production due to the pandemic.  Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life, due to the pandemic. But for me....
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
....it was Tuesday, due to the pandemic.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No. I am your father due to the pandemic.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
They mostly come out at night. Mostly due to the pandemic.

Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It's been a slice due to the pandemic.

Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I see dead people due to the pandemic.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Don't dream it due to the pandemic, just be it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die due to the pandemic!
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've got a bad feeling about this due to the pandemic.
 
