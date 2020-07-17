 Skip to content
John Lewis has passed. Rest in Power, American hero
    More: Sad  
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This year can fark right off.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shastacola: This year can fark right off.


Bears repeating.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Goddamnit so much.

Man was indeed an American hero. His life story is amazing.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More sources, it should hit the news soon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
RIP, Warrior.  You fought the good fight.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh how I hope his family finds peace during this most difficult time. I don't believe in angels, but if they do exist they are embracing him in their light. I wish Trump not utter a word about him as he hasn't the decency to say anything respectful. I hope Obama delivers the eulogy because he would ensure the words that send him to rest will be as dignified as John Lewis deserves.

Rest In Peace sir, we'll pick up the fight from here.

/😢
 
thisdaydreamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It just hit MSNBC. 2020 can just fark right off. Another hero gone and we still have that horror in the White House.

Rest in power. We aren't going to give up in our fight for a good world and country.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*Sigh*  He was a national treasure.  This was sadly the expected outcome of pancreatic cancer.

And it is a damned miracle that RBG has survived pancreatic, lung, colon and now liver cancer.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just, omg
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember seeing him on David Letterman's Netflix series. Such a fantastic guy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisdaydreamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xanthippe: *Sigh*  He was a national treasure.  This was sadly the expected outcome of pancreatic cancer.

And it is a damned miracle that RBG has survived pancreatic, lung, colon and now liver cancer.


No. He IS a national treasure. He will not be forgotten.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God. farking. Damn. It.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate 2020 so much
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope everyone is sending good vibes to the Notorious  RBG.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: This year can fark right off.


November had better be a beatdown of biblical proportions after all this.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
John Lewis was so committed to equal justice, and so wildly ahead of his time, that he delivered an impassioned speech in opposition to DOMA decrying its homophobia. In 1996! The man was a visionary. https://t.co/XwQWEcwhUc

- Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 18, 2020
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well.

Time to hit the barricades in honor of a resolute warrior.

RIP Mr. Lewis.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who wants to lay odds Fox runs a photo of Elijah Cummings?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

RIP John Lewis
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of my earliest experiences on twitter was getting cancelled for defending John Lewis.

RIP.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This morning:
Please God, don't take RBG.

"Message recieved. Bring me John Lewis" - God

This evening:
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU!
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sad tag really?  The man deserved a goddamn Newsflash tag.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On top of everything else he accomplished, he found the time to write an Eisner Award winning comic about his experiences during the Civil Rights struggle. Truly an amazing man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A civil rights leader dying slowly and painfully while America descends into fascism is an indignity most undeserved.  We are deeply obligated to carry his cause on our shoulders.
 
SFSailor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Butterflew: . I hope Obama delivers the eulogy because he would ensure the words that send him to rest will be as dignified as John Lewis deserves.


Holy balls, I'm already tearing up at just the idea of it.  If there's any justice at all left in this farked up world, he'll get the chance to do that.

And it might be one of the few things that could galvanize us and turn this year around.

But given the timeline we're in, it'll be farking Miller or Javanka or something from the rose garden. While holding a can of beans. With white sheets hanging "coincidentally" behind them.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just insane that he was fighting the same fight his entire life. And it was just a simple call for equality, but even that was a fight.

He was a strong man and we failed him as a nation. RIP
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have no words.  I simply want 2020 to be gone.
 
Brat E. Pants
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is this for farking real? A hoax tweet was sent around about a week and a half ago.

Damn it. I've had about enough of this. STOP TAKING THE GOOD ONES, GODDAMN IT
 
sourballs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RIP. Thank you. Let's get things together in your memory
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Find some good trouble
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 757x456]


That bridge is still named after a Confederate traitor and Klan Grand Dragon.

Today.  In the Year of Our Lord Twenty and Twenty, the state of Alabama has significant infrastructure named after leaders of the Klu Klux Klan.

Lewis is a farkin' hero's hero, but ain't shiat changed since then.
 
Doggiewoggie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Watch Donald Trump be an ass about it
 
almandot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's tragic to know he went out seeing the current state of the country. I hope Black Lives Matter (and less so, the larger turn against trump) left him a glimmer of optimism. RIP.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm going to break.
This has been an awful year and we're only a bit more than half way through it.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RIP Legend

/sincerely wish he had been around to watch Trump get tossed TFO
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So does Brian Kemp get to pick his replacement?
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sacred mother of fark.

2020 blows more chunks than a man getting repeatedly punched in the stomach while eating a rancid chili dog on the International Space Station.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
RIP Mr. Lewis...

A certain measure of righteousness
A certain amount of force
A certain degree of determination
Daring on a different course"One Little Victory"...Rush
 
missiv
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His fight passes the torch into another another's generation. God Speed his journey and may his star light the fires into the next fight.

Rest In Power John God Damn Lewis. Thank you for your service.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Losing all our old civil rights leaders. Hopefully the ones today can match them because they'll be needed.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rest in peace, Champion of the People.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a sad day for America.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theteacher: I hope everyone is sending good vibes to the Notorious  RBG.


This atheist is praying to every deity I can recall.

That sounded flippant, but it's not intended to be.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You can push your nation forward, keep it in the past, or just watch history unfold from the safety of the sidelines. Choose
 
Xaxor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bloody hell. I hope someone worthy ends up in his seat.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have no words. Rest in power.
 
