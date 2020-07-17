 Skip to content
 
(Some Foodie)   Eating inside restaurants is why Orange County and much of the rest of California had to close again   (voiceofoc.org) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, restaurants are farked.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Republican convention ought to have a feast, grand enough for Game of Thrones.
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: The Republican convention ought to have a feast, grand enough for Game of Thrones.
DippityDoo [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That and the endless caravan of Arizona license plates that came to dine in.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, no way in hell was I going to dine in. Can't imagine why this wasn't obvious for anyone else.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've done nothing but delivery or drive-thru for months.. granted, I'm not one to eat out often anyway unless with family.  I'm getting fat enough without outside help lately.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm assuming bars were another culprit, despite not being mentioned in TFA. Alcohol impairs judgment... though the average bar patron in Orange County might not have the best judgment in the first place.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I'm assuming bars were another culprit, despite not being mentioned in TFA. Alcohol impairs judgment... though the average bar patron in Orange County might not have the best judgment in the first place.


Yep. I'm in San Diego County, but the local outbreak reports are all: "Restaurant, Restaurant, Restaurant/Bar, Bar, Restaurant/Bar, Restaurant/Bar, Office, Healthcare Setting, Restaurant/Bar, Restaurant, Bar, Restaurant/Bar" etc...

It's worth noting that the vast majority of Bars are technically Restaurant/Bars. It's a LOT easier to get an on-prem liquor license if you also serve food.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An activity you do indoors, in an air conditioned space with recirculated air, and you pretty much by definition can't wear a mask?

If only there was some possible way this could have been foreseen.

Europe's answer has, in places, been to deploy the tables outside along the whole street.

/Offer not valid during the 4-6 months reasonable people avoid being outside unfortunately
 
