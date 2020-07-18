 Skip to content
 
(WGME Portland)   Please do not throw rocks at the kayakers   (wgme.com) divider line
JK8Fan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People are assholes. I kayak almost every weekend. Everything I take with me, every wrapper, bottle, scrap of paper, leaves with me. We have actually cleaned up some pretty river areas out of embarrassment of how jerks left it trashed up.
thepeterd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Exception 2b (1):  Unless they are Police Officers, Law Enforcement, or Anyone aiding, supporting or associating with same.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus fark, I'd be angry if someone threw rocks at my kayak.

The only defense I can think of it switching the oar blades out with lacrosse hoops, and fling the rocks back. Some bass and large frogs can get some good air, too.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Please do not throw rocks at the kayakers"

Looks like Trumpists might have a way to use all those Goya cans.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
THIS is why we can't have nice things.

I can't imagine raising kids that would think harming someone else* is fun/funny.
I REALLY can't imagine adults doing it.

Camping with my grandma as a kid AGES ago, and while she could read, wasn't a (book) learned woman. Closest possible neighbor would be miles away, and she STILL instilled the fear of messing up the place in us. We either took everything we brought or buried it deep (yes, I know personal landfills is not ideal).

I've seen places, especially where water flows, so certain bends accumulate debris, the amount and variety of crap that gathers is horrendous. I recall once going "Really?? Diapers?!"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

talkertopc: "Please do not throw rocks at the kayakers"

Looks like Trumpists might have a way to use all those Goya cans.


I'm sorry that you are so butthurt about the attempted boycott failing miserably.

I hear Dr. Boudreaux's Butt Paste is effective for that sort of thing.
 
