(Fox News)   American Airlines sued for detaining black social worker who was accompanying a white toddler on a court-ordered plane trip. Facepalm tag stands in for many other tags here   (foxnews.com) divider line
maram500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huh. They turned off comments. I wonder why...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We take the safety and comfort of our customers very seriously and we're committed to providing a positive experience for everyone who travels with us," a spokesperson for American Airlines said.

Well, that's one way to look at this, I guess.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was stopped twice in the airport by security when, as a young, white, male social worker, I was transporting a african-american baby from Texas to North Carolina.  Fortunately, I had a decree from a judge and ID.  I actually asked for three original copies from the court and put one in the baby carrier, one in my folder and another folded up in my wallet.  The kiddo drew a great deal of attention as she was born addicted and still screamed near-constantly.  Both times I was stopped (once at departure airport, once at destination), the security guard got to, "excuse me sir, we have some questions..." before I said, "Not a kidnapping, I'm a social worker, she's a crack baby and I have a decree from a judge.  But, please, please, please, separate me from this screaming kiddo for a while, I'm about to go crazy."  Strangely enough, only one actually glanced at the paperwork.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I was stopped twice in the airport by security when, as a young, white, male social worker, I was transporting a african-american baby from Texas to North Carolina.  Fortunately, I had a decree from a judge and ID.  I actually asked for three original copies from the court and put one in the baby carrier, one in my folder and another folded up in my wallet.  The kiddo drew a great deal of attention as she was born addicted and still screamed near-constantly.  Both times I was stopped (once at departure airport, once at destination), the security guard got to, "excuse me sir, we have some questions..." before I said, "Not a kidnapping, I'm a social worker, she's a crack baby and I have a decree from a judge.  But, please, please, please, separate me from this screaming kiddo for a while, I'm about to go crazy."  Strangely enough, only one actually glanced at the paperwork.


Ah. Back in the days when Crack Babies were the next racist fearmongering about how the great brown hordes would destroy good ol' whitebread america! Because when you see a baby born addicted to drugs your first thought should be how that poor baby is going to hurt you!

/I farking hate this country sometimes.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe a year ago, I was at the grocery store and saw a White woman shopping with a little Black girl. With all this Karen shiat going on, I shook my head and took another look. When I ignored the skin color, it was obvious the little girl was a dead ringer for her mother. Mom was pretty hot and the daughter inherited her mom's amazing cheekbones.

I'm very happy nobody called me out for staring at them.  I don't think I could have explained, "Hey little Black girl And White mommy. Sorry for staring at you. Just wanted to let your nine year-old daughter is going to grow up and be HAF like het mommy. She should thank you every night for inheriting your cheek bones." without getting arrested or becoming a meme.

Seriously, their cheek bones could cut glass.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shut down AA.  Make all CEO go to gitmo for life.  Fire all the workers and ban them from government assitance.  Problem solved.  I bet other airlines don't make the same mistake.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
40 minutes is pretty quick for an airline to do anything...
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut down AA.  Make all CEO go to gitmo for life.  Fire all the workers and ban them from government assitance.  Problem solved.  I bet other airlines don't make the same mistake.


Yeah, that should solve racism in no time. [eyeroll]
 
Tuolumne_Dove
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is insult and injury. She is made to babysit a white toddler and is held against her will for her trouble. This is why we need diversity and anti-racism training in public and private sectors.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds messed up but i won't give Faux news any clicks
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, I'm not going to fault them on this. They held the flight while investigating the allegations and making use the documents are in order. It isn't like you can look at documents and see they are in order, all you can do that way is to see that they are not obviously fraudulent. I haven't seen court documebts this side of the millenium but I know that state issued business documents often have codes you can pop somewhere into the issuing state's Sec of State website to see if it is legit but not all states have that. If courts do the same thing they still have to figure out that court's web system.

And it makes much more sense to do that off the plane than on the plane. You don't want to air other people's business in public like that. Sure, it's likely to be legit but if it isn't then you need to make sure you already have the kid.

The problem is if this kind of procedure is not a written policy or if it is only selectively used.

The salient point for me is that the airline did not choose to single her out. They were responding to an accusation by someone else. And because they have to worry about child custody cases they have to actually follow up on them.

That they held the plane signals to me that they were following procedure. If they had held up the plane while deviating from written procedure I would think that would be taken very seriously by the airline even without the lawsuit.

At least I hope that they normally take this level of care in ensuring that accusations of kidnapping are meritless. It makes sense that they would.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AA did their duty. Karen should be strung up out on the tarmac.

I have spoken.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was flying to Colombia Orlando and got an El Cheap flight on American that had connected in from the midwest on it's way to Miami where I had to switch flights.

Mind you I am getting on a plane in Orlando(Little Puerto Rico) and going to Miami(another Latin American Country).

I am seated next to two old white ladies.   While we are are the tarmac my wife calls, and I never answer the phone or make calls on the plane because it is rude, but wife was worried.

I pick up the phone and she asked if I am going to make it in early enough to eat at her sisters.  I say "ojala" in spanish, which is O Allah, god willing. Which is god damn common expression.

A little while later the stewardess asks if I would like to move to first class for free.

See when I went to whizz the little old white ladies told the stewardess that I as an arab speaking arab and they were scared to sit next to me.

The old ladies then started yelling at the stewardess that they should get the upgrade because they were the ones who were made to feel uncomfortable.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The child in Murphy's care had "very light skin" and blond hair, he was mistaken for a missing Hispanic child from New York City, who was 5 years old and had dark hair.


Who are the airlines to look out for kidnapped children?
 
