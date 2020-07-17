 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   DHS memos discovered in Portland. In short, the secret police aren't going anywhere
    News  
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
2 hours ago  
So no voting in Blue cities...
 
Clarence Brown
2 hours ago  
So Jade Helm was GOP projection?
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  
This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.
 
blender61
1 hour ago  
I'm glad that this story is gaining traction. because it needs to.

This is not acceptable to a functioning democracy as we define it.

It is also the exact opposite of the way authority should deal with this issue if they wish to maintain control.

The recent talking points by CPB  Mark  Morgan (acting head)  are complete bull and are  designed to both appease trump and appeal to his authoritarian base  while extending federal authority.

This action is almost unprecedented and illegal in several ways.
I would expect and sincerely hope that the  ACLU and others file suite and that FOIA are filed.
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  
I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))


Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border, ICE can pretty much do as they wish because you are still not fully within the US.  Technically, in NYC, no person has any Constitutional rights except what ICE allows them to have, citizen or no, whether they have ever left the US nor not.  Or any other coastal community - or even inland if there is an airport that flies to the Bahamas within an hour drive.  This is justified by the idea that running past the border doesn't let you escape border control.  Evidently, 100 miles is as far as SCOTUS thinks a Messican can run.
 
parasol
1 hour ago  

whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.


It wouldn't surprise me if he didn't know anything about it in any way that mattered.

That whole "Trump's going to be the worst lame duck, ever!" concept?

He's not the only one who is going to push the pedal to the floor before this administration ends.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))


A guess? Another secret XO giving INS permission over the entirety of US territory to round up Antifa that are made up mostly of illegal aliens 'based on intel and surveillance'.

"Eh,  Okay."  -- John Roberts and the Brownrobes

Done (as in Democracy and the elections).
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))

Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border, ICE can pretty much do as they wish because you are still not fully within the US.  Technically, in NYC, no person has any Constitutional rights except what ICE allows them to have, citizen or no, whether they have ever left the US nor not.  Or any other coastal community - or even inland if there is an airport that flies to the Bahamas within an hour drive.  This is justified by the idea that running past the border doesn't let you escape border control.  Evidently, 100 miles is as far as SCOTUS thinks a Messican can run.


Doesn't explain their plans for Kansas City.
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))

Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border


Portland is about 300 miles from the border. Border Patrol does have outlined police powers that are written down and should be viewable by the public and the actions by border patrol agents in Portland are not in them.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  

parasol: whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.

It wouldn't surprise me if he didn't know anything about it in any way that mattered.

That whole "Trump's going to be the worst lame duck, ever!" concept?

He's not the only one who is going to push the pedal to the floor before this administration ends.


They're not going to allow it to end, as most of them will be heading to Super Maxes, those that aren't executed for clear treason.

This is just the beginning of them dropping the last remaining pretenses.

The Poiitburo had lapel pins too.
 
whidbey
1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: parasol: whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.

It wouldn't surprise me if he didn't know anything about it in any way that mattered.

That whole "Trump's going to be the worst lame duck, ever!" concept?

He's not the only one who is going to push the pedal to the floor before this administration ends.

They're not going to allow it to end, as most of them will be heading to Super Maxes, those that aren't executed for clear treason.

This is just the beginning of them dropping the last remaining pretenses.

The Poiitburo had lapel pins too.


You know, they want you to think that.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
I watched V for Vendetta over the weekend. Had been a while, well before Trump. Holy shiat are the parallels insane. Granted the fascist dictator is in Britain, but he damn near acts exactly the same. This is a McCreedy move (Barr). Hannity/Fox News is the shiathead Newscaster Prothero. His creepy evangelical team is the Bishop. Those that worked for him but realized they created a monster is the remorseful scientist. They even describe the USA as in the middle of a 2nd Civil War and suffering a nationwide plague!

/Remember, Remember the 3rd of November
//Trumpublican treason and rot
///I know of no reason why Trumpublican treason
//Should ever be forgot
/Slashies
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:

Doesn't explain their plans for Kansas City.

KC has an international airport.  That counts as a "border"

eurotrader:
Portland is about 300 miles from the border.

The Pacific coat is also a border.  And the international airport in Portland makes it moot.

I'm not saying the policy is not farky.  I think its positively insane.  But it is the operating schema of the federal government vis-a-vis border control.  It is beyond ridiculous that an ICE agent can bust into the house of more than 50% of Americans, rape and kill them, and walk out without having broken a single law.  But that is the reality.  It is also why they picked ICE.  The Marines can't do this sort of thing, but border guards have carte blanche.
 
eurotrader
53 minutes ago  

phalamir: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:

Doesn't explain their plans for Kansas City.

KC has an international airport.  That counts as a "border"

eurotrader:
Portland is about 300 miles from the border.

The Pacific coat is also a border.  And the international airport in Portland makes it moot.

I'm not saying the policy is not farky.  I think its positively insane.  But it is the operating schema of the federal government vis-a-vis border control.  It is beyond ridiculous that an ICE agent can bust into the house of more than 50% of Americans, rape and kill them, and walk out without having broken a single law.  But that is the reality.  It is also why they picked ICE.  The Marines can't do this sort of thing, but border guards have carte blanche.


I want to see Oregon arrest a few of them for kidnapping and shooting people on the street.
 
some_beer_drinker
51 minutes ago  
stay out of canada
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
44 minutes ago  

phalamir: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise:

Doesn't explain their plans for Kansas City.

KC has an international airport.  That counts as a "border"

eurotrader:
Portland is about 300 miles from the border.

The Pacific coat is also a border.  And the international airport in Portland makes it moot.

I'm not saying the policy is not farky.  I think its positively insane.  But it is the operating schema of the federal government vis-a-vis border control.  It is beyond ridiculous that an ICE agent can bust into the house of more than 50% of Americans, rape and kill them, and walk out without having broken a single law.  But that is the reality.  It is also why they picked ICE.  The Marines can't do this sort of thing, but border guards have carte blanche.


Crimes Against Humanity.
 
somedude210
13 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: So Jade Helm was GOP projection?


Actually both this and Jade helm are likely Russian disinfo ops. Jade Helm was at least. This has all the trappings of Jade Helm for Libs
 
TheDirtyNacho
13 minutes ago  
The "Department of Homeland Security" is as Orwellian as we all knew it would be.
 
vudukungfu
13 minutes ago  

whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.


Election interference, and stripping people of their first amendment rights, things we killed the British for.

We must remember what is worth being here for.

And remember to make the other son of a biatch die for your freedoms.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: stay out of canada


but, my canadian girlfriend!
 
The Irresponsible Captain
11 minutes ago  
If we can't have peaceful protests, violent protests it is.
 
HerptheDerp
10 minutes ago  
So like, what do nations do when they're being occupied by their own military forces and suffering domestic tyranny? Who do you reach out to for assistance?
 
pullthisquickly
10 minutes ago  

whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.


The shiat on the streets needs to stop. Are you not seeing innocent people being attacked, injured and murdered by these "Protesters/rioters"
 
Glorious Golden Ass
10 minutes ago  
Where are those guys with AR-15's and Hawaiian shirts?  I thought they would be upset by this?
 
lolmao500
9 minutes ago  
First day of Biden : abolish DHS and lock up Trump/pence for mass murder and conspiracy against the US.

Thatd be a good start.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
9 minutes ago  
So, where are all the 2nd Amendment folks now? Hopefully they're all busy stripping & cleaning their guns and pressing ammo because this is the exact thing they've been telling us all along they have been preparing for.
 
geek_mars
9 minutes ago  
So, the administration has their own Gestapo, now?
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
9 minutes ago  
We are the most well armed society on the planet.

How many of them are they?
 
Kazan
9 minutes ago  
this is some literal fascist shiat that needs to stop right now.
 
Pincy
9 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So no voting in Blue cities...


It's Oregon, we vote 100% by mail.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
8 minutes ago  

geek_mars: So, the administration has their own Gestapo, now?


Ice has been that for years
 
Kazan
8 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: The "Department of Homeland Security" is as Orwellian as we all knew it would be.


I originally read about the creation of the Heimatschutzbüro  in a german news paper in german class

they were indeed making implications.
 
baron von doodle
8 minutes ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))

Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border, ICE can pretty much do as they wish because you are still not fully within the US.  Technically, in NYC, no person has any Constitutional rights except what ICE allows them to have, citizen or no, whether they have ever left the US nor not.  Or any other coastal community - or even inland if there is an airport that flies to the Bahamas within an hour drive.  This is justified by the idea that running past the border doesn't let you escape border control.  Evidently, 100 miles is as far as SCOTUS thinks a Messican can run.


Yep. I live in Kansas, but ICE/ DHS can assert control due to me being within 100 miles of an international airport.
 
WTFDYW
7 minutes ago  

whidbey: This shiat needs to stop.

Now.   These actions are another abuse of Presidential power and yet another impeachable offense.


It's more  than that.
 
Nadie_AZ
7 minutes ago  

Kazan: this is some literal fascist shiat that needs to stop right now.


Or what?
 
KarmicDisaster
7 minutes ago  
Hide in the attic as long as you can.
 
IlGreven
6 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: /Remember, Remember the 3rd of November


...if we let this continue, that day Will. Not. Matter.

Stop sitting around waiting for November to come.  The baddies aren't.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer
6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Kazan: this is some literal fascist shiat that needs to stop right now.

Or what?


"exhortation of illegal acts"
 
IndyJohn
5 minutes ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))

Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border, ICE can pretty much do as they wish because you are still not fully within the US.  Technically, in NYC, no person has any Constitutional rights except what ICE allows them to have, citizen or no, whether they have ever left the US nor not.  Or any other coastal community - or even inland if there is an airport that flies to the Bahamas within an hour drive.  This is justified by the idea that running past the border doesn't let you escape border control.  Evidently, 100 miles is as far as SCOTUS thinks a Messican can run.


This starts with a shred of truth and descends quickly into crazy
 
Imaginativescreenname
5 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
5 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: So, where are all the 2nd Amendment folks now? Hopefully they're all busy stripping & cleaning their guns and pressing ammo because this is the exact thing they've been telling us all along they have been preparing for.



I wonder how fast the 2nd Amendment would be curtailed if black, brown and young white people took it upon themselves to exercise that right and began bearing arms.
 
cynicalminion
5 minutes ago  
and other than the pacific ocean/airports, cbp has WHAT jurisdiction?

step 1) "come with us, please..."
step 2) "no.  who are you and why should i go with you?"
step 3) "just get in the van"
step 4) "no, if you have some sort of authority, i'll go with you and you can ask my lawyer questions"
step 5) "just get in the van"
step 6) "you do realize you're kidnapping me"
step 7) the democrats win
step 8) the cops that don't resign don't know anything about any kidnappings
step 9) someone puts a hit out on prince because that's the only way he'll ever stop.
 
darkeyes
4 minutes ago  
They have to activate the National Guard just to protect their city from DHS.
 
paulleah
4 minutes ago  
I 100% agree this federal overreach needs to stop.

The mayors and states also need to stop the destructive and violent protests.

Violent and destructive protests will cause Trump to win in November. People (the Vast unwashed masses) want to feel safe. And Trump knows how to scare people.
 
Flab
4 minutes ago  

eurotrader: phalamir: eurotrader: I really want it explained how the Border patrol are grabbing Americans offcity streets. Has the Necessary and Proper Clause been declared ignoble by AG Barr? States possess a "general power of governing," often referred to as the"police power," which enables them to accomplish many of the incidents of local government, such as regulating property relations, operating police forces, and establishing public schools.

Behavior that occurs "wholly within a State 'cannot be made an offence against the United States, unless it have some relation to the execution of a power of Congress, or to some matter within the jurisdiction of the United States." Bond v. United States, 134 S. Ct. 2077, 2086 (2014) (quoting United States v. Fox, 95 U.S. 670, 672 (1878))

Anything with 100 miles of a border of the US - or an entry point into the US (international airports) has been declared part of the border for decades and affirmed by SCOTUS.  Since you don't have Constitutional protections until you cross the border

Portland is about 300 miles from the border. Border Patrol does have outlined police powers that are written down and should be viewable by the public and the actions by border patrol agents in Portland are not in them.


The pacific is a border.  Check mate.
 
Befuddled
4 minutes ago  
Damn, I bet the Orange Turd is going to have to take at least an extra two dumps in every Republican Senator's mouth to get them to do nothing about this serious step towards fascism.

Every single one of the participants in this needs to be at least fired once we get a sane administration. There needs to be a message sent that you can't follow orders like this, that you better put up a stink and refuse to comply with fascist orders.
 
mybluemake
4 minutes ago  

somedude210: Clarence Brown: So Jade Helm was GOP projection?

Actually both this and Jade helm are likely Russian disinfo ops. Jade Helm was at least. This has all the trappings of Jade Helm for Libs


The snatches aren't fake. These documents could be disavowed.
 
cynicalminion
3 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: [myconfinedspace.com image 811x811]


"be suspicious" is NOT a good slogan to show someone at the receiving end of the birth canal...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.