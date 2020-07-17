 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   Maskholes and Covidiots are battling over reopening of Orange Country schools   (businessinsider.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Orange County, California, High school, Orange County Board of Education, Business Insider, Orange County, board vote, Dr. Steven Abelowitz, local parents  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 10:25 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maskholes and Covidiots are battling over reopening of Orange Country schools


I wish it was another 'Country.'
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not expecting to grow flowers in a desert
But I can live and breathe
And see the sun in wintertimeIn a orange country dreams stay with you
Like a lover's voice north of Oceanside
Stay alive
Ha, ha
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not the least bit surprising to any long term SoCal  resident.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Appropriate soundtrack-
Frank Zappa: Son of Orange County + More Trouble Every Day
Youtube Aa1JR-TgPfU
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no "battle" here.    The "Covidiots"  believe they have a right to endanger people by opening the schools.

If we had some actual national leadership, no schools would be re-opening.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This anti mask shiat is so stupid, it has to be agitprop activating useful idiots.

If you swap the bioterrorism for religious terrorism:

"Osama Bin Laden can fly anywhere he wants, that's freedom!"
"Selling sneaker bombs is good for the economy"
"Sometimes children explode, but life has to go on."
"Learn to live with the bombings"
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: "Learn to live with the bombings"


Learn to love the bombings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: Purple_Urkle: "Learn to live with the bombings"

Learn to love the bombings.

[Fark user image image 150x150]


The solution the problems in both Dr. Strangelove and 12 Monkeys is to go underground.

No wonder Orange County is pissed, there's radon.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Liberty vs Lockdown ..coming to your town in November
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm all for the kids going back to school.  I doubt you are still reading.  I'm sure I'm getting farkied and blocked.    I don't see it as a liberty issue, I see it as absolutely essential.  Kids simply must go back to school.
 
TaintPunchJudy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: I'm all for the kids going back to school.  I doubt you are still reading.  I'm sure I'm getting farkied and blocked.    I don't see it as a liberty issue, I see it as absolutely essential.  Kids simply must go back to school.


i know im going to get blasted for this dumb take, but
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.