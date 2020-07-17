 Skip to content
 
edmo
2 hours ago  
Up next: nationwide scrub shortage.
 
LouisZepher
1 hour ago  
I don't really see anything against scrubs, but wouldn't paper smocks be more effective?
 
RedVentrue
55 minutes ago  
No idea what this is supposed to do.
 
Unobtanium
54 minutes ago  
There were very few of my teachers that I would have wanted to play doctor with.
 
Somaticasual
52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
49 minutes ago  
Personal freedom about to be overruled in 12 Republican states in 3-2-1 ....
 
Ivo Shandor
48 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: I don't really see anything against scrubs, but wouldn't paper smocks be more effective?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
47 minutes ago  
The janitors at these places won't be nearly as likable though.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
46 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: No idea what this is supposed to do.


Apparently they're easier to down because you can just throw them in the washer.

Unlike the usual jeans or khakis and polos which most teachers wear which are cleaned by *checks notes* throwing them in the washer.
 
Ashlea
45 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: No idea what this is supposed to do.


Some school districts have a professional dress code for their teachers. Many nice women's clothes are delicate and can't be washed in hot water or need to be dry cleaned. Scrubs are inexpensive and can be washed and dried on hot and then the teachers aren't ruining their expensive business clothing. Their salaries already suck to begin with.

Scrubs were easier to get the district to approve over tshirts and jeans... because then that wouldn't be professional and some teachers might look like the kids *gasp*
 
WTP 2
44 minutes ago  
when they are out of scrubs...use pajama's...!
 
Mole Man
43 minutes ago  
Approves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
39 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: No idea what this is supposed to do.


Relatively cheap to keep a few spares on hand and easy to change when some kid coughs all over you.

Easy to clean and sterilize and due to the cheap nature if you damage it with the washing (due to bleach and/or hot water) it isn't a big deal.
 
Steampunk Gallagher
35 minutes ago  
If their Marxist BLM asses can protest in Portland in normal clothes, they don't need scrubs! Besides, how will my idiot kids tell the difference between their teachers and the school nurse! This is an outrage!

/the comments section condensed
 
Ashlea
32 minutes ago  

Steampunk Gallagher: If their Marxist BLM asses can protest in Portland in normal clothes, they don't need scrubs! Besides, how will my idiot kids tell the difference between their teachers and the school nurse! This is an outrage!

/the comments section condensed


Accurate and concise summary.
 
MBooda
30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: LouisZepher: I don't really see anything against scrubs, but wouldn't paper smocks be more effective?

[external-preview.redd.it image 805x518]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eltejon
5 minutes ago  

edmo: Up next: nationwide scrub shortage.


I'm remembering when that was a thing in High School in the late 80s. It was second only to parachute pants for casual comfort.
 
