(CNN)   If they die, they die
48
•       •       •

Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.


And they put at risk people who for various reasons can't take the vaccine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.


Why not? If Dr. Fauci thought it was legit, would you still think this way?  Trump will be gone by the time a valid vaccine is approved. A vaccine won't be approved by the November election.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
captkirkletthemdie.gif
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: captkirkletthemdie.gif


Why couldn't you take the extra 5 seconds to actually post this nerd gif?
 
Lt. Cheese Weasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.


Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.


I'm hoping this is sarcasm, but in case it's not...you do realize that neither toughness nor strength, both physical and mental, provide any barrier to Covid killing your ass. Right?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Why not? If Dr. Fauci thought it was legit, would you still think this way?  Trump will be gone by the time a valid vaccine is approved. A vaccine won't be approved by the November election.


Well we won't need it then .
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.


Oh give him some time. He is sure to top it before this particular topic is done with.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me like this is going to be the new flu shot with annual boosters required, at least until the last of the knuckledragger holdouts quits being a superspreader. That will take years if not decades.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Professor_Doctor: I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.

And they put at risk people who for various reasons can't take the vaccine.


And therein lies the real danger of the anti-vaccination movement. If the only people who had to bear the brunt of this nonsense were the anti-vaxxers themselves, then it would largely be a self-correcting problem. Unfortunately, as is often the case in human endeavors, the situation isn't quite that simple.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.


Donald "Hydroxychloroquine and bleach" Trump is taking more and more control over the anti-COVID efforts, and is desperate for ANY edge in the election. He has proven time and time again that he doesn't give even an iota of a shiat about the lives of Americans; all that matters are his bank account and his personal power. And currently, the government and pharmaceutical industry alike are full of people just as greedy and sociopathic as him.

Given his track record, WHATEVER he pushes is to be eyed with a lot of suspicion, at best.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.


Not really. I would not either unless we had top notch scientists in multiple countries vouching for it.

I will remind me of things this admin has said.

1.The heat will make it go away.
2. hydroxychloriquine
3. Clorox
4. Ultraviolet light

No to mention giving movies to companies who never made a vaccine, to well, make a vaccine.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.


I hear it's part of a warrior code.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ""In a globalized world, American corporations and universities alike may view themselves as global citizens, rather than American institutions," ...[Barr]  said at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. "But they should remember that what allowed them to succeed in the first place was the American free enterprise system, the rule of law and the security afforded by America's economic, technological, and military strength.""

would you go so far as to say to those corporations that "you didn't build that"?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the education is over, this virus would be history.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it - but I want to be one of the last 10-20% to do so.  I won't get it right away.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not getting vaccinated until at least several months after inoculations start. There's nothing like several million guinea pigs to find the problems, especially for something like this that was jammed through in haste, desperation, and political pressure.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.


This. I won't trust this rushed vaccine from this Administration and the self-dealer in charge who likely stands to profit off of it.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my vaccination records from when I was born. I was an Air Force brat and needed it when my father got stationed at Ramstein Germany. I'm going to assume that I will need these updated with the vaccination for this coronavirus for traveling outside the USA.

I wonder what countries will put US citizens on their "Entry barred for those without current vaccination records."  We still can't travel to Canada or Mexico until August.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.


Nah. This is just the equivalent of "If _____ is elected, I'm leaving the country." Nobody ever actually does it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.


I would cut people some slack on this one. Everyone admits that this is a very rushed timeline. It's reasonable for some people to wait a while and see if it does actually work as advertised, and/or wait for a better version to come along. This can be a personal decision based on factors like the risk of being infected (e.g. ICU nurse vs. WFH computer guy) and the risk of it being a serious case (age, diabetes, etc).

Anyone who refuses a vaccine and also refuses other precautions like masks and distancing is still free to FOAD of course.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Why not? If Dr. Fauci thought it was legit, would you still think this way?  Trump will be gone by the time a valid vaccine is approved. A vaccine won't be approved by the November election.


OCTOBER SURPRISE!! I bet he conspires with a GOP vaccine firm and release a placebo vaccine before the election.

/wouldnt shock me from these assholes
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.

Not really. I would not either unless we had top notch scientists in multiple countries vouching for it.

I will remind me of things this admin has said.

1.The heat will make it go away.
2. hydroxychloriquine
3. Clorox
4. Ultraviolet light

No to mention giving movies to companies who never made a vaccine, to well, make a vaccine.


This. If you wanna take the first "my arms and legs will fall off in ten years" vaccine, go right ahead. Even if it's benign, there's a good chance it'll just be a saline placebo to buy Drumpf the election.

I'll be sitting it out until efficacy can be proven with time.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size

Can sympathize
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I'm not getting vaccinated until at least several months after inoculations start. There's nothing like several million guinea pigs to find the problems, especially for something like this that was jammed through in haste, desperation, and political pressure.


Nah man, see, by then, Bill Gates will have already rolled out the third phase of his vastly-improved micronanochip technology, and you'll simply be another peasant sacrificed at the altar of the Deep State's tracking program. Everyone knows that it's the odd-numbered versions that are best.
 
dirkfunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.


Little biatch says what?
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Professor_Doctor: I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.

And they put at risk people who for various reasons can't take the vaccine.


Not just them.  Fauci recently said he was worried about a scenario where the vaccine is only 75% effective.  Apparently that's a real possibility.  It's enough to achieve herd immunity but everyone has to get it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.


And you're the king of stupid around here.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: centrifugal bumblepuppy: captkirkletthemdie.gif

Why couldn't you take the extra 5 seconds to actually post this nerd gif?





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: [img.discogs.com image 500x499]
Can sympathize


That looks effing awful as an image.  Is it actually any good as music?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Once the education is over, this virus would be history.


Please. The U.S.A. is going to be the new Africa. Before visiting, you have to take X amount of booster shots/drugs before entering because of all the exotic diseases that only exist here. Because "muh freedumz and it's a hoax" morons.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: Mark Ratner: centrifugal bumblepuppy: captkirkletthemdie.gif

Why couldn't you take the extra 5 seconds to actually post this nerd gif?

[Fark user image 498x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Username checks out.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clem Fandango
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers are just the farking worst. I mean I get that it's hard to get your newborn a bunch of shots, and mine had a reaction afterwards, but come on. There's so many immunocompromised people out there who don't even know it, don't be selfish. Go get an island and have a bunch of terrible diseases to yourselves, or like wall of Florida and keep it down there.

I'm saying that, if that orange ass clown is still in office, I'd be looking to the rest of the world for information. Do everyone a favour and get him out of there.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Mark Ratner: I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.

I hear it's part of a warrior code.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm really hoping a vaccine becomes safe and widely available within the next year (which is extremely optimistic.)

But I won't be partaking in this government mind control experiment.  Refusing a vaccine is the ultimate alpha male decision. It's for the toughest and strongest, both mentally and physically...something you people probably cannot begin to understand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dems will win for a generation.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lt. Cheese Weasel: Mugato: I wouldn't take it when it first comes out, especially if Trump is still President.

Well, there it is. The stupidest thing I'll read all week.

Nah. This is just the equivalent of "If _____ is elected, I'm leaving the country." Nobody ever actually does it.


My last flight out of the us was nov 2016, and I haven't been back since.

Now a permanent resident in New Zealand.

(I will have to go back sometime and sort out storage stuff.. not looking forward to that)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The scenario that I think about is, what if there is a vaccine that gives you immunity for life, but it kills 1 out if every 1000 people - but everyone has to take it for the economy to recover... Or wear masks all the time... Which side will Republicans be on?
 
ironpig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I feel bad for any children under their care and hope no ill befalls them, but as for the adults, once a vaccine becomes available if they're refusing to take it, fark off and die. I have no sympathy.


Feel bad because they are children if you must.  Feel bad because vaccination or not...morons breed/raise morons with surprisingly little exception.

Sounds very elitist...and maybe it is but I understand that in order to thrive, I need to exist in a healthy world.  In order to be more than just exist, I need to belong to a community of functional people.  Vaccines/masks/seatbelts/bike helmets all increase the well-being of the community around me and in exchange increases my quality of life.

...these people and the children they raise only decrease the well-being of my community.  Unfortunately, I have to care about their actions in an attempt to mitigate the negative affects on my life...otherwise they can all go fark themselves.
 
MyOnlyAccount
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISO15693: The scenario that I think about is, what if there is a vaccine that gives you immunity for life, but it kills 1 out if every 1000 people - but everyone has to take it for the economy to recover... Or wear masks all the time... Which side will Republicans be on?


They won't take the vaccine and they won't wear masks.


Then they'll blame the democrats for the farked economy.
 
