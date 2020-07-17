 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   2020 ignores advice to go home and instead cracks open another twelve-pack. Behold a hurricane without a name descending on Minnesota and North Dakota   (weathernationtv.com)
    More: Scary, Thunderstorm, Minnesota, Wind, Midwestern United States, cold front, severe thunderstorms, South Dakota, Great Lakes  
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaand, I no longer have a fence. Goddamnit.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is not yet August, subby. Imagine what November will be like.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: Aaaand, I no longer have a fence. Goddamnit.


Forget it, it's gone. It belongs to Munchkinland now.

Stay safe, Freak.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm... That's par for the course in the flatlands.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then again maybe subby's shooting for the Instagram using the "X is unusual for 2020" theme that is common on Fark lately.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh we got that stuff during winters its no big deal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I've been through the midwest
on a horse with no name
it felt good to get out of the plains
In the midwest
they'll remember your name
cause there ain't no storm
going to give you no pain
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been through the desert on a hurricane with no name.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well I've been through the midwest
on a horse with no name
it felt good to get out of the plains
In the midwest
they'll remember your name
cause there ain't no storm
going to give you no pain


Damnit!
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.


There is no auch thing as "a little bit of poop" in underwear or brownies.
Similarly, there is no such thing as "a little but pregnant."
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.

There is no auch thing as "a little bit of poop" in underwear or brownies.
Similarly, there is no such thing as "a little but pregnant."


Exactly. You cannot get pregnant in the but.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.

There is no auch thing as "a little bit of poop" in underwear or brownies.
Similarly, there is no such thing as "a little but pregnant."


This is not a purely binary choice my friend.  There is a who spectrum of poo, from weak shart to all bowels immediately and profusely evacuated all over the tent.

I kniw where mine fell.
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lights just went out for a few moments, raining like a mother right now.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.


That is so awesome. I mean the digging up dinosaurs not the poop.

Glad you're ok.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bartle J.: nemisonic: Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.

There is no auch thing as "a little bit of poop" in underwear or brownies.
Similarly, there is no such thing as "a little but pregnant."

Exactly. You cannot get pregnant in the but.


But what?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the guy who was my storm chaser team leader and the teacher of some of the meteorology classes I took, a storm very similar to this storm is the one that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Cue the Gordon Lightfoot!!

Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald (Official Audio)
Youtube FuzTkGyxkYI
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bartle J.: nemisonic: Dinodork: I'm digging up dinosaurs in western South Dakota and that storm came through last night.

The good news is my tent held up wrll. The bad news is I may have pooped myself a little with some of those massive gusts.

There is no auch thing as "a little bit of poop" in underwear or brownies.
Similarly, there is no such thing as "a little but pregnant."

Exactly. You cannot get pregnant in the but.

But what?


But for the grace of God.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warmachine999: According to the guy who was my storm chaser team leader and the teacher of some of the meteorology classes I took, a storm very similar to this storm is the one that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Cue the Gordon Lightfoot!!

[YouTube video: Gordon Lightfoot - Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald (Official Audio)]


I heard it twas the witch of November come stealing.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nothing of value to add to this thread.

Hurricane - Austria 1983 - Eurovision songs with live orchestra
Youtube Ex9Im5C2NIk
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had that in Iowa a couple days ago. Pretty generally blustery with flash flooding and whatnot but mostly lawnchair.jpg we will rebuild
 
Fear and Ignorance
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I have nothing of value to add to this thread.

[YouTube video: Hurricane - Austria 1983 - Eurovision songs with live orchestra]


Since when did Drew make THAT a requirement?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holy Crap wind speeds.And it's headed for Wisconsin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh it is not.  Somebody take away that fool's Sharpie
 
clawsoon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
An old neighbour in Alberta posted this yesterday.  I'm guessing it was spawned by the same system, which is now moving east.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Plague, people snatching, hurricane (of sorts) in northern US, various other things going on.  Methinks my choice to watch Interstellar tonight was appropriate.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not often you see bright red on the convective outlook map. You know you're in for it.

Storms formed up just west of us, so got to enjoy them in their infancy. Marble sized hail and crazy winds about 6pm.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least it will feel good to get out of the rain...
 
seventypercent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not anything even remotely like a hurricane.

It's a mesoscale convective system (MCS) and it's fairly common for the Northern Plains this time of year. This one is a bit unusual for its potential intensity but it happens several times each summer.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Am aimless, destructive tongue, destined to miss the clit.
Definitely name it after a man.
 
