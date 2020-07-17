 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Germany's Black Forest Rambo finally caught... he's like the American Rambo, but with an extra layer of cherries soaked in kirsch   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to wonder if cops watch Rambo they see him as the bad guy and the asshole sheriff as the good guy.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isnt it spelled "Rambö"?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: Isnt it spelled "Rambö"?


Rimbaud.


Specialty: Death By Chocolate
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I recall kirsch means cherry.  Yo, dawg ...
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Germany's Black Forest Rambo finally caught... he's like the American Rambo, but with an extra layer of cherries soaked in kirsch liked child porn.

/ IRTFA
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
#BFRLM
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbwhite: If I recall kirsch means cherry.  Yo, dawg ...


Cherry Cherry- The Essential Neil Diamond
Youtube hlcuAsgc5-c
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

invictus2: Germany's Black Forest Rambo finally caught... he's like the American Rambo, but with an extra layer of cherries soaked in kirsch liked child porn.

/ IRTFA


Are we allowed to spooge dis time?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last year, he was found in possession of child pornography while under investigation for possession of explosives.

"It vas just a minor explosion, herr Polizist!"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: invictus2: Germany's Black Forest Rambo finally caught... he's like the American Rambo, but with an extra layer of cherries soaked in kirsch liked child porn.

/ IRTFA

Are we allowed to spooge dis time?


Only if you can spew dark chocolate.
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like the sort of guy you'd find working as an engineer at any tech company anywhere in the western world

I recall reading an article from the FBI about how al-Qaeda would target engineering students in Islamic countries because they were easy to radicalize via the same sort of means we see being used by FOX and InfoWars in the US and not dumb as stumps like the goat herders they usually got
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He sure looks and sounds like a Nazi but they probably aren't permitted to reference that in Germany.
 
historynow11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But is it over?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At first I thought he sounded like a misunderstood nature dude with a gun fetish.  Then I read the last two sentences of the article.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He has a lengthy criminal record. Ten years ago, he was handed a juvenile sentence of more than three years for shooting a woman with a crossbow.
Last year, he was found in possession of child pornography while under investigation for possession of explosives.

Yeesh. He's like the Jack Off all Trades
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

knbwhite: If I recall kirsch means cherry.  Yo, dawg ...


thought kirsch was cherry brandy
 
b0rg9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the cherries soaked in kirsch.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Like finding a needle in a Heuschober

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

b0rg9: I'm just here for the cherries soaked in kirsch.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby sounds fat
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I wanted fruit in my dessert I'd have had just fruit or a fruit salad.
Otherwise just give me chocolate, vanilla, milk, carbs, a whole lot of sugar, or any combination of those.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: NotThatGuyAgain: invictus2: Germany's Black Forest Rambo finally caught... he's like the American Rambo, but with an extra layer of cherries soaked in kirsch liked child porn.

/ IRTFA

Are we allowed to spooge dis time?

Only if you can spew dark chocolate.


/heads to Taco Bell
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: I have to wonder if cops watch Rambo they see him as the bad guy and the asshole sheriff as the good guy.


They wonder why it's classified as an action movie instead of horror?
 
twocent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: He has a lengthy criminal record. Ten years ago, he was handed a juvenile sentence of more than three years for shooting a woman with a crossbow.
Last year, he was found in possession of child pornography while under investigation for possession of explosives.

Yeesh. He's like the Jack Off all Trades


And he "carved wooden gnomes which he hoped to sell".
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: knbwhite: If I recall kirsch means cherry.  Yo, dawg ...

thought kirsch was cherry brandy


Could be, but I saw the opportunity to make a kid of lame joke.
 
rogue49
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Where did he soak his cherries??? 😳
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rcain: Looks like the sort of guy you'd find working as an engineer at any tech company anywhere in the western world

I recall reading an article from the FBI about how al-Qaeda would target engineering students in Islamic countries because they were easy to radicalize via the same sort of means we see being used by FOX and InfoWars in the US and not dumb as stumps like the goat herders they usually got


Link?
You'd think engineering students would be more logical.

/or maybe they were seeking more socially awkward?
//I know for sure Daesh wanted stupid/uneducated people for all of the contradictory stuff they had
///I don't believe people are born stupid (brain deformations aside), some just didn't have mental stimulation and were repeatedly told they're dumb
 
