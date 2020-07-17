 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A public graphic put out by the organizers show that an anti-mask rally in Ohio tomorrow will see "security provided by hundreds of OHIO MILITA"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLOSE RANKS!!!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Cult
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

Probably the 4th Horseman.


Plague Rat
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And once again, the only immediate injuries will occur when one of those proud Patriots™ accidentally shoots their own pecker off.


/Probably be one or two firearm accidents as well.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

Probably the 4th Horseman.


I'm going with Ted Nugent.

Same church, different pew.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

I'm going with Ted Nugent.

Same church, different pew.


I don't think Death ever purposely shiat his pants.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they'll start shooting each other.
 
A Cave Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a self-correcting problem...should invite the members of ALEC...
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: parasol: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

I'm going with Ted Nugent.

Same church, different pew.

I don't think Death ever purposely shiat his pants.


A long robe covers a multitude of secrets.

Purposefully, no - but one often comes with the other.

I could be wrong - might be the mystery guest is Santa with toy guns, small gimme caps and teeny American flags (made in China) for the kids.

Maybe it's Kid Rock - word is he's got a ton of stuff from his bar left to donate for the write off.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joel Patrick - "The Legendary Black Redneck"

I see that they made sure to include a token minority.

/never heard of the dude
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You mean all the people who couldn't get into the real Army?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So where are the unmarked homeland security vans to pick these clowns up?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://www.businessinsider.com/russi​a​ns-organized-pro-anti-trump-rallies-to​-sow-discord-2018-2
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like Woodstock for dickheads.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THE Ohio white supremacists.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"additionally backed by by"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Always believe unconditionally and unthinkingly what you read on twitter and bookface
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every covid positive person in Ohio needs to show up to this rally and show their support.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

parasol: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

I'm going with Ted Nugent.

Same church, different pew.


Is there an elementary school nearby?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So the worst of the plague rats are all going to gather together and get their filth and disease all over each other?

Uh, can we get the national guard to just pen that diseased filth in please?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Always believe unconditionally and unthinkingly what you read on twitter and bookface


I only listen to 3 year old accounts on 20 year-old news aggregator sites.
BUT THATS JUST ME.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I really don't get the desire to WANT to get a disease with a high fatality rate. I guess if you don't have insurance, developing antibodies so you can claim immunity is a way to go. But you get to roll the dice on that 2% fatality rate, oh boy!
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Security will be provided by hundreds of armed militia.

... Would you believe dozens of armed militia...?

How about: Three Eagle scouts on roller skates?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Perfect place for a bombing run training
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Masks optional
 
EvilJRoss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How interesting.... there will be a peaceful  protest where there is no violence, no crimes committed, no black children shot and killed, and no looting.

Thats some evil racist hate right there... how dare they express their opinion in a peaceful manner without harming anyone or damaging property or theft?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Security will be provided by hundreds of armed militia.

... Would you believe dozens of armed militia...?

How about: Three Eagle scouts on roller skates?


They meant hundreds of pounds of armed militia.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LAW & ORDER!!!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: WastrelWay: Always believe unconditionally and unthinkingly what you read on twitter and bookface



I read that and heard it in a Russian accent.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean that Eye-talian coffee company?
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Security will be provided by hundreds of armed militia.

... Would you believe dozens of armed militia...?

How about: Three Eagle scouts on roller skates?


If there are hundreds, expect there to be a lot of random shootings.  All with the argument that anyone shot was a member of Antifa, a Democrat or liberal (even if they aren't).
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you thought teenage COVID parties were dumb, wait till the adults get in on the action!  What's the over/under on deaths caused by this rally?
 
TheLopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

Probably the 4th Horseman.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/wishful thinking
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

Probably the 4th Horseman.


I thought Pestilence was the 3rd horseman.  Or is that one just not a mystery?
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to know who this "Mystery Guest" is.

Probably the 4th Horseman.

Probably the 4th Horseman.


Zombie hitler?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I weep for humanity. On second thought, humanity sucks. Screw em.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EvilJRoss: How interesting.... there will be a peaceful  protest where there is no violence, no crimes committed, no black children shot and killed, and no looting.

Thats some evil racist hate right there... how dare they express their opinion in a peaceful manner without harming anyone or damaging property or theft?


Yeah spreading around a deadly plague, that's not harming anyone or anything.

Do you even read the dumb shiat you say?
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilJRoss: How interesting.... there will be a peaceful  protest where there is no violence, no crimes committed, no black children shot and killed, and no looting.

Thats some evil racist hate right there... how dare they express their opinion in a peaceful manner without harming anyone or damaging property or theft?


huh?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It should be safe to attend...there will be OHIO MILITA and miltary veterans. :D
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Hills-Sachs_Legion: Security will be provided by hundreds of armed militia.

... Would you believe dozens of armed militia...?

How about: Three Eagle scouts on roller skates?

If there are hundreds, expect there to be a lot of random shootings.  All with the argument that anyone shot was a member of Antifa, a Democrat or liberal (even if they aren't).


Odds are there won't be anyone shot. Too bad that other militia in Atlanta can't say the same thing. What did the dead girl's father say again? "They say black lives matter."
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilJRoss: How interesting.... there will be a peaceful  protest where there is no violence, no crimes committed, no black children shot and killed, and no looting.

Thats some evil racist hate right there... how dare they express their opinion in a peaceful manner without harming anyone or damaging property or theft?


They are not harming anyone by expressing their opinion?  Let's check back in two weeks to see how many attendees contracted Covid at this wank fest.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The high temperature in Columbus tomorrow is supposed to be 95 degrees.

https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick​.​php?CityName=Columbus&state=OH&site=IL​N&lat=39.9889&lon=-82.9874

So it's likely that very few demonstrators will be wearing masks in all that heat.  I say that the more people who show up for this event, the better.  I just hope that the "security" forces know how to deal with cases of heatstroke.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this real? I googled it and didn't see anything (granted I don't have the facebooks).
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who they think they worship. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Who they're really supporting. . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
yay, the ohio milita, with superior jeans on display, i guess.
...........and a mental image of too much camo, innumerable assault rifles, waves of confederate flags
stretching to the horizon, bad tats, and beer bellies as far as the eye can see.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the Republican version of Altamont.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Speakers TBA *plus* a mystery guest

LOL in other words, nobody wanted to commit
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Photos from the rally show it it to be a barn buster.

history.comView Full Size
 
