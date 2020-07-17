 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   CA students to start the school year online. Trump to declare twit-war in 3-2-1   (abc7.com) divider line
399 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 4:08 PM (21 minutes ago)



20 Comments
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump didn't want to help with the wildfires, why get involved now?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A classroom cohort has to go home when there is a confirmed COVID-19 cases.


Cohort. Dafuq? My wife will have a class of 23 cohorts this fall.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

danielem1: Trump didn't want to help with the wildfires, why get involved now?


Trump doesn't like the educated; why get involved now?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're going to make President Daddy seethe with rage!  He might hiss at you!

Because both of these things are totally normal for a grown man to do.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A classroom cohort has to go home when there is a confirmed COVID-19 cases.


Cohort. Dafuq? My wife will have a class of 23 cohorts this fall.


The cohort was in the Garden when Judas betrayed Jesus.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A classroom cohort has to go home when there is a confirmed COVID-19 cases.


Cohort. Dafuq? My wife will have a class of 23 cohorts this fall.


see also: college opening plans

If a teacher learns that a student was in their class yesterday and tested positive for covid, shouldn't the teacher and the class then go into quarantine/isolation for two weeks?

and this will probably happen about every two weeks?

then yes, at that point just go online if to just avoid the disruptions of constantly switching back and forth.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Our school district (Northern CA) has already told us that students will start the year in an all "remote learning" situation, to slowly increase towards a fully on-site situation as safety to the students and staff allows, and not any sooner regardless of federal instruction.

fark the POTUS.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Our county in TN is offering a decent hybrid in-school/virtual plan. We'll see if the teachers/parents can handle it. Lying about symptoms and infections/outbreaks seems like it will be the hardest part to overcome. Our area is pretty flush with MAGAts, from the school board to the parents. There will be problems. Glad my kids are mask-trained.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: If a teacher learns that a student was in their class yesterday and tested positive for covid, shouldn't the teacher and the class then go into quarantine/isolation for two weeks?

and this will probably happen about every two weeks?


Nonsense. Kids are immune to the China Flu.

This is why Ivanka and Betsy DeVos bathe in the blood of an exsanguinated child every day.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My local school district has announced they are starting online except for special needs students.  My wife has volunteered to work with those students
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

danielem1: Trump didn't want to help with the wildfires, why get involved now?


He'll probably suggest we rake the schools to get rid of the virus.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump indicated he's more interested in GUNS than education
 
alizeran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Follow me back, fellow kids.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not statewide, but this week a lot of the urban school districts in Texas have said they will be online only until after Labor Day.  The governor and state education agency have been releasing statements saying it won't affect funding.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.  Now don't fark it away like you did reopening too early Newsome.
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: danielem1: Trump didn't want to help with the wildfires, why get involved now?

He'll probably suggest we rake the schools to get rid of the virus.


Oh God you're joking, but he would definitely react to an outbreak with deaths by just saying they aren't cleaning properly and he's going to send in federal thugs to get it done.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: You're going to make President Daddy seethe with rage!  He might hiss at you!

Because both of these things are totally normal for a grown man to do.


Yep.  Everybody gets angry.  Not everybody thinks it's appropriate for the leader of the free world* to get angry and then get on their cell phone and tweet stupid shiat out at 2:00 am.

And just as an aside - Trump is pretty much the walking embodiment of a privilege that no one ever talks about - height.  I guaran-farking-tee you that if he'd been born 5'8" he would never have gotten anywhere near the Oval Office.

*He's also pretty much deleted requirement that from the POTUS job description.
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As the parent It pisses me off that the inability of adults to get their S together and do the right thing and lead by example screws the kids over- again and again
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love that so many legislators at the state-level have started to hear what Trump says, roll their eyes, and basically say "yeah okay asshole" and then do the opposite.

Indifference towards what he wants must be killing him.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh sh*t. The #wokemob is coming for my extra inches. Height privilege. Privilege scmivalidge. The bigger and stronger always win. There has been a time in human history when every continent ruled the known world.  And kept slaves. And treated "other" people differently from themselves.
 
