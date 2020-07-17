 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Westword)   Any Denver Farkers near the Coliseum are going to be getting some new "neighbors"   (westword.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, Parking lot, Parking, Coors Field, Parking space, Homelessness, Coors Brewing Company, Pay and display, first temporary safe camping site  
•       •       •

1187 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 7:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is anyone that is familiar with Denver surprised with the location? Despite heavy opposition from neighbors, a tiny home village established by the Colorado Village Collaborative and both temporary homeless shelters set up as the COVID-19 pandemic hit were established close by. Any guess if it is one of  Denver areas that is not really ethnically diverse?
Zip code 80216
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Is anyone that is familiar with Denver surprised with the location? Despite heavy opposition from neighbors, a tiny home village established by the Colorado Village Collaborative and both temporary homeless shelters set up as the COVID-19 pandemic hit were established close by. Any guess if it is one of  Denver areas that is not really ethnically diverse?
Zip code 80216


Too many white people?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a new covid camp here. Facebook is full of sympathy on one side and people that live in the area getting their stuff stolen on the other.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never saw if the city council members responded to the mayor's request about where in each of their districts they wanted one. Maybe this actually is the best location for one, assuming we're going to cross this bridge.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't "new" neighbors, they were always there.

The difference is they'll be within walking distance of all the social and human services they can avail themselves of to get off the streets, they won't be predated upon by the local MAGATs, and nobody gets to NIMBY this shiat because NOBODY LIVES THERE.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't any houses by the Coliseum.
 
little big man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I remember the spot, you have the Purina factory as well as the National Western Stock Show grounds nearby.  Good smells on a 98° summer day.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Been done
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

little big man: If I remember the spot, you have the Purina factory


Geez, what happened, they run out of horses or something?  I don't believe in coddling the homeless, but this is a step too far.
 
Explodo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Familiar with the area.  It's a shiathole.  Surprisingly, there's a scenic river flowing through there that's lined with awful trash.  If denver was playing the long game it would get rid of the rendering and trash facilities and focus on getting housing built there.  It's close to downtown and could be a high rent area if not for all the awful smells.  Denver is burdened with a near-downtown refinery that they need to get rid of.
 
justjoeindenver
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  Right at the same location where they keep cattle, and process dog food.  Go figure.
 
JK47
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: The difference is they'll be within walking distance of all the social and human services they can avail themselves of to get off the streets,.



Good lord you're deluded.  The same argument was used for homeless shelters which turned into warehouses that homeless people would rather avoid.  This is a homeless shelter with less investment.  Some will get off the streets but most won't and this will make it easier to live on the streets in a nice & dense community.  Hopefully what services are available (certainly aren't enough to successfully reposition the homeless population that will descend on this) will be able to take the edge off this group and prevent the kind of behaviors that cause friction with neighbors.
 
blasterz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We need to follow historical precedent and call them Trumpvilles.

Hoovervilles
Youtube ISniZI_H7mE
 
JRoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's asinine that they can't find an indoor place, even if is in tents.

Surely there is an empty big box stores or two that could be used. Expand the bathrooms and add some showers.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
eurotrader: Any guess if it is one of  Denver areas that is not really ethnically diverse?
Zip code 80216

Nope. It actually isn't.
There are areas with large minority populations, they just have so little investment that there are no facilities of any size to house homeless people in.
/If there were, they would have tried.
 
ocelot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why the hell don't they just move out into the mountains and pan gold,fish and hunt and have fresh water.Sounds better than living smack dab in the middle of 7 million people like I do.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

karl2025: [satwcomic.com image 850x1133]


If this issue could only be that simple.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even if every single homeless person was given a tiny home, absolutely free, half of them would be homeless in six months.

That half have mental health issues, drug addiction problems, or worse.

Fark Reagan and his deinstitutionalization. Many of these people need long term care.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cool I was looking for a place nearby to take the fam camping.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I never saw if the city council members responded to the mayor's request about where in each of their districts they wanted one. Maybe this actually is the best location for one, assuming we're going to cross this bridge.


A country full of buildings nobody is allowed in?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.