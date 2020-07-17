 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Parents of Ghislaine Maxwell's assistant pimp worry she'll be the next arrest   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1048 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 5:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim defense activated.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn her in.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Turn her in.


Lock her up?
 
culebra
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is one of those rare situations where disowning your child is the right thing to do.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Awwe, but she was vulnerable so It can't be her fault.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you RTFA, they were estranged when she was 18.  Which probably made it really easy for her to fall in with Maxwell as a surrogate mother figure.  You know, the same MO she used in roping in all the girls.
 
dryknife
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that a better position than Assistant Crack Whore?
 
Tenga
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or her sister.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dryknife: Is that a better position than Assistant Crack Whore?


I can think of no better position than assistant crack whore. I could leave my McDonald's job.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know the best way to prevent being killed by the illiteratti for the secret information you have?  Release the information.  Then there's no reason to kill you to keep you silent.  Break all NDA's, it was to protect against criminal behavior.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh my God it's the Illuminati

/$
 
malaktaus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: If you RTFA, they were estranged when she was 18.  Which probably made it really easy for her to fall in with Maxwell as a surrogate mother figure.  You know, the same MO she used in roping in all the girls.


They're Jehovah's Witnesses. She probably left the faith, and they aren't supposed to associate with apostates, so they chose their favorite brand of abject bullshiat over their own daughter. Happens all the time. And what does an 18 year old girl with a terrible education, since Witnesses are basically against education, and zero family support, do with herself? Not this, usually, but it was never going to end well.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's funny there's still a religion called "Jehovah's Witnesses" after scholars figured out that "Jehovah" was the consonants from Yahweh with the vowels from Adonai to avoid blasphemy.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Oh my God it's the Illuminati

/$


I prefer illiteratti when discussing the Goblin family.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PluckYew: waxbeans: Oh my God it's the Illuminati

/$

I prefer illiteratti when discussing the Goblin family.


🤣
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.