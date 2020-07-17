 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   California man disturbed to find out that federal felony charges for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program of $9 million don't stay in Vegas   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
18
781 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 4:32 PM



pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have kicked some back to Trumpy..
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like something an accomplished white collar criminal would do. When does he get pardoned by Trump?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Should have kicked some back to Trumpy..


If Trump still had casinos, he would be claiming it's patriotic to do this with Paycheck Protection money.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recirculating.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who he is linked to in the administration that made it possible for him to receive the loan
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will he pay for his attorney?
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people he was supposed to pay with that money would have just pissed it away, same as he did. He just saved them the trouble and donated it directly to the casino.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well his scheme was a big gamble of near flawless perfection.

Several million in high risk, high reward investments to cover paying back the loans he fraudulently filed for, and come out ahead with a nice little nest egg after release from jail, collecting interest in a savings account while he serves time, and gambling for spreading around money. He had fun while using other people's money. If I were an unscrupulous, self-interested dill hole like him I'd do the same thing.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just wearing the wrong lucky underwear! If you'd give him a chance to work out his system, he could win it all back times 100!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks and mohawks are not that lucky it seems.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
wakizashi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its amazing how some people have Trump on the brain.  This guy would have committed fraud under any President.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra Pit. Indian Cobra Pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile Pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose. Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Sounds like something an accomplished white collar criminal would do. When does he get pardoned by Trump?


As soon as he says, "Why don't you arrest Hillary?"
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Firing Squad. Beheading. Egyptian Cobra Pit. Indian Cobra Pit. Indian Fire Ant Mound. Crocodile Pit. Lethal Injection, Cyanide, Heroin, Thionite. Sting Ray Pool. Public Hanging, Crucifixion, Catapult Fire Pit Toss, Electrocution, Hydrogen Sulfide, Dismemberment. Drawing and Quartering. Flagellation. Suffocation. Volcano Drop. K2 Overdose. Food and drink vendors. No ticket purchase required. Free Parking.


Republicans erect a statue in his honor.
In front of the courthouse!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wakizashi: Its amazing how some people have Trump on the brain.  This guy would have committed fraud under any President.


He didn't commit fraud under any President. He committed it under Trump.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He must have put it all on black!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
> and using some of the money to gamble in Las Vegas.

.... How much is 'some'?

It's pretty sad, though, for most people who gamble life-altering amounts of money, it really is more of a psychological disease than a simple bad decision.
 
jekfark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wakizashi: Its amazing how some people have Trump on the brain.  This guy would have committed fraud under any President.


Lots of farkers have extreme TDS
 
