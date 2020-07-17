 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   "If you are leaving these lemons full of needles in public, we ask that you stop, and then talk to us to explain what you were doing"   (globalnews.ca) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were trying to put a curse on Trump, but they used the wrong citrus fruit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to kill some kind of animal, I imagine.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


can't believe I'm using this for the second time today.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Trying to kill some kind of animal, I imagine.


This.  Looks like an ingenious squirrel trap.

/Are there any homeless camps in the area?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kills Corona Virus
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cave Johnson sighted nearby?

Cave Johnson Lemons
Youtube g8ufRnf2Exc
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: They were trying to put a curse on Trump, but they used the wrong citrus fruit.


OK. You tell me!

What is the right citrus fruit I should be using to put curses on The Donald and all his Kine?

I will, in the interim, guess Ugli Fruit. Kumquats have the official Komedy K, so that would be my second guess, but I don't want to use up all the good citrus fruit before you get a chance to answer.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: Kills Corona Virus


Usually people use limes to kill their Corona.
 
zez
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When life gives you needles...
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I Ate Shergar: They were trying to put a curse on Trump, but they used the wrong citrus fruit.

OK. You tell me!

What is the right citrus fruit I should be using to put curses on The Donald and all his Kine?

I will, in the interim, guess Ugli Fruit. Kumquats have the official Komedy K, so that would be my second guess, but I don't want to use up all the good citrus fruit before you get a chance to answer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Cave Johnson sighted nearby?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g8ufRnf2​Exc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


One, the best way to go is just to inject flammable liquids into the lemons, so they are like little Molotov cocktails.

Two, I would also suggest hucking them at cars, like Nelson Muntz does with the trout he catches while fishing.

Lemons have many, many uses. I have seen people carve them to look like sweet little piggies. There is a book you can buy about paying with your food and this was the most memorable one for me, and would probably be a good Passover joke if I were Jewish or if I were what's her name,  Sarah Silverman. I imagine that would be Sally Right Up Her Alley, a beautfiul bowl of little lemon piggies, hand carved.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It seemed like a good idea at the time. So sue me.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was my new piece. I'm not suprised the feebleminded masses don't grasp the obvious meaning of my work.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: brantgoose: I Ate Shergar: They were trying to put a curse on Trump, but they used the wrong citrus fruit.

OK. You tell me!

What is the right citrus fruit I should be using to put curses on The Donald and all his Kine?

I will, in the interim, guess Ugli Fruit. Kumquats have the official Komedy K, so that would be my second guess, but I don't want to use up all the good citrus fruit before you get a chance to answer.

[Fark user image 530x300]


OMG. You really pulled your ass out of the fire on that one.

Perfect.

Kudos. Praise from Orange Caesar, Man!

I've been calling Trump Annoying Orange for years and the thought never came to me, of course, you curse him in kind.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if it would be worth my while to burn my Annoying Orange DVDs?

No, I want to wath them again in rotation. It would be wasting good money on Trump. Stupider than a one digit IQ.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zez: When life gives you needles...


Maybe they were making really bad batteries. Stupid mean bastids.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The needles are obviously coated in HIV...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: EyeHaveRisen: Kills Corona Virus

Usually people use limes to kill their Corona.


Another winer. The top step of the podium is going to be a bit crowded. Would you accept the lower Second step?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The needles are obviously coated in HIV...


But I hear from a government boob in Africa that lemon and beetjuice cures HIV.

So it's a wash.
 
