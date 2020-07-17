 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Crosscut)   All This Has Happened Before, And All This Will Happen Again: the Mask War of 2020 is just like the Mask War of 1918   (crosscut.com) divider line
27
    More: Vintage, 1918 flu pandemic, mask zeitgeist, Influenza, San Francisco Bay Area, Trump's Johnny-mask, Walla Walla, city ordinances, topic of masks  
•       •       •

787 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2020 at 6:47 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered how different the response was in 1918 compared to today. Subby, thanks for the link.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Eh at least those who caught the spanish flu died quick
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Begun, the mask wars have.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh at least those who caught the spanish flu died quick


Pandemics not over yet
The deadly mutation occurred in late September before that it was just a bit more nasty flu
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We like to think we are so farking advanced with our computers and medicine but in 100 years we don't have shiat else than "stay away from each other and wear a mask or you'll get teh plauge"

shows how little we know and how farking helpless and stupid we are when you get down to it
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: We like to think we are so farking advanced with our computers and medicine but in 100 years we don't have shiat else than "stay away from each other and wear a mask or you'll get teh plauge"

shows how little we know and how farking helpless and stupid we are when you get down to it


Unfortunately, too many are using the computers and technology to tell each other to ignore the recommendations and get the plague anyways
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What that tells me is that stupid people will survive in large enough numbers to continue making asses of themselves from now till doomsday. Seems like its time to stow away on a SpaceX rocket and get off this miserable rock while the getting is good.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Invincible: litheandnubile: We like to think we are so farking advanced with our computers and medicine but in 100 years we don't have shiat else than "stay away from each other and wear a mask or you'll get teh plauge"

shows how little we know and how farking helpless and stupid we are when you get down to it

Unfortunately, too many are using the computers and technology to tell each other to ignore the recommendations and get the plague anyways


yeah, I am coming at it from the "it's a virus, it's debatable if it's even alive we should have a pill that makes you immune or clears it out in an hour if you catch it"

We are at the medical level of "if you have bad enough organ failure we can sometimes cut up a dead guy and cram one of his organs into you and maybe you will live awhile"

someday this will look like the farking stone age, but it's going to be in a really long time, not my lifetime. The best we can do is trick your body into making it's own antibodies to fight this thing itself and that is at the very limit of our ablity and takes billions of dollars and a year or more of work while hundreds of thousands die
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice if this went from the boomer remover to the de-derpitization of our society, like Cletus from Idiocracy dies and his children are raised (and educated) by the childless couple in the case study?

Imagine the average IQ jumping by 15-20 points by the middle of next year. Think of all the things that can be accomplished.

/ I can dream, right?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: We like to think we are so farking advanced with our computers and medicine but in 100 years we don't have shiat else than "stay away from each other and wear a mask or you'll get teh plauge"

shows how little we know and how farking helpless and stupid we are when you get down to it


I had a similar conversation with my neighbor recently. I mean, we haven't "cured" a lot of things that are alike: common cold, seasonal flu (had the vaccine one year, but I got the flu...). And there are countless other things unlike the coronavirus that we haven't figured out.

To make this political -

When Trump says we gotta go straight back to school, I think it's solely so his friends and family can go back to not having the stress of maybe not parenting... Which would, obviously, be pretty nice if we could safely send all the kids back * cough cough * kids are at school all day * wheez * lol
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Starbuck is oddly okay with this.
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We couldn't get these boneheaded a-holes to act like decent human beings in the face of a disease that literally killed millions, why would we expect to them to be decent now?

Personally, I'd be ok with seeing them and their anti-vaxxer buddies rounded up and thrown into reservations or shipped off to some remote island like lepers, but that's a dark and slippery slope now isn't it?

So we are stuck with these clueless anti-social a-holes for better or worse, the best we can do is ostracize and shame them into compliance. Starting Monday, Walmart will be mandating masks in all their stores nationwide, so you know that's going to hurt
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.


There are better ways.

Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask is a risk to themselves or others.
Therefore
Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask can be subject to a psychiatric hold
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

litheandnubile: Invincible: litheandnubile: We like to think we are so farking advanced with our computers and medicine but in 100 years we don't have shiat else than "stay away from each other and wear a mask or you'll get teh plauge"

shows how little we know and how farking helpless and stupid we are when you get down to it

Unfortunately, too many are using the computers and technology to tell each other to ignore the recommendations and get the plague anyways

yeah, I am coming at it from the "it's a virus, it's debatable if it's even alive we should have a pill that makes you immune or clears it out in an hour if you catch it"

We are at the medical level of "if you have bad enough organ failure we can sometimes cut up a dead guy and cram one of his organs into you and maybe you will live awhile"

someday this will look like the farking stone age, but it's going to be in a really long time, not my lifetime. The best we can do is trick your body into making it's own antibodies to fight this thing itself and that is at the very limit of our ablity and takes billions of dollars and a year or more of work while hundreds of thousands die


Yup, I hear ya. Goading our immune systems into higher levels of efficacy seems limited.  Nano factories building targeted antibodies, inserted at birth to compliment our natural immune systems. Still more science fiction than possibility.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A depression is on the horizon, followed by WWIII & IV. Thanks a lot, history.
 
Bot v2.38beta [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, I remember an article about how ridicule was the last step before ostracism in ancient cultures.

Think it was on Fark.

My googlefu is weak atm.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger."

I was told patriotism is patriarchal, sexist, and racist. What is this so-called writer even saying?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Wadded Beef: People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.

There are better ways.

Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask is a risk to themselves or others.
Therefore
Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask can be subject to a psychiatric hold


... and given a Jalepeno and LSD enema.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: but-mah-freedumb plague rats


Unfortunately, those people view themselves as the highest form of patriotic these days.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I doubt it was as politically motivated as this time around.
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Current Resident: Begun, the mask wars have.


I've wanted to make this Yoda meme...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.


The president is a draft dodger. I don't think it would work.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And look at the stock market from 1919-1929.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.


Just take a cue out of Game of Thrones. All you need is a bell and a mask!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Wadded Beef: People who refused to wear them or couldn't be bothered were called "mask slackers" or "mask scoffers." During World War I, the term slacker described people who neglected their patriotic duty, almost as bad as being a draft dodger.

We should do something like this today. Shame and ridicule are the easiest route to get the but-mah-freedumb plague rats to join the fight. Bonus: everyone now has a video camera in their pockets.

There are better ways.

Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask is a risk to themselves or others.
Therefore
Anyone intentionally not wearing a mask can be subject to a psychiatric hold


You're insane if you think people ought to be committed.  That's going to be a huge drain on taxpayer resources. You can't just lock someone up indefinitely for refusing to wear a mask.

Castration is the solution you're looking for.  You can get a farmer to do it for 5 dollars a pop.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.